Australian Stock Gauge Poised for Correction as Fed Spurs Drop

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jackie Edwards
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- Australian stocks dropped, on track to close in a technical correction after the Federal Reserve flagged it will start raising interest rates in March.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index slumped as much as 2.7% on Thursday, taking its decline since its Aug. 13 record to more than 10%. The move comes a few days after New Zealand’s equity gauge entered a correction. The two countries’ bond yields surged as Fed Chair Jerome Powell didn’t rule out hikes at every meeting.

The Fed’s latest hawkish tilt comes as traders have been boosting bets that the Reserve Bank of Australia will lift rates earlier. Analysts expect the RBA will scrap quantitative easing at its Tuesday meeting.

READ: Australia’s Hotter Inflation Fuels Bets on Earlier Rate Hike

A tumble in Australian bonds sent benchmark 10-year yields up as much as 12 basis points to 2.06%, the highest since October. The country’s government bonds have lost 1.5% so far this month, set for the worst start to a year on record.

(Updates with additional details)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Fallout Sends Sovereign Yields Soaring to Highs Across Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Bonds tumbled across Asia on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s latest hawkish pivot, with Australian and New Zealand benchmark yields spiking to fresh highs.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CyclonePowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen O

  • Gold Extends Losses in Asia After Hawkish Powell Spurs Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended losses -- after falling the most in two months -- as a more hawkish-than-expected Federal Reserve underscored the central bank’s aggressive approach to tackling inflation.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CyclonePowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before

  • 'Shrinkflation' impacting grocery stores across the nation

    As inflation increases, brands are starting to package foods with less product.

  • Philippines Economy on Pace to Pre-Pandemic Levels This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine economy expanded more than expected in the fourth quarter, lending a firmer base to a recovery that policy makers expect will power output to pre-pandemic levels this year. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CyclonePowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Befo

  • Concentrix Stock, Customer Care Specialist, Weathers Tech Sector Correction

    Concentrix is the IBD Stock of the Day as the call-center operator nears an entry point amid early 2022 carnage in the tech sector.

  • Puerto Rico’s Updated Fiscal Plan Pushes Out Deficits to 2048

    (Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico can avoid budget deficits for the next quarter century because federal funds will help boost economic growth on the island as it exits bankruptcy, the commonwealth’s congressionally appointed financial oversight board said.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CyclonePowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear

  • Fidelity Failed to Vet Options Traders During Meme Stock Frenzy, Massachusetts Regulator Says

    Massachusetts regulators accused Fidelity's brokerage subsidiary of improperly approving some options trading applications of ineligible customers.

  • Asian shares slump as Powell warns on inflation

    Asian shares fell to their lowest in more than 14 months, short-term U.S. yields rose to 23-month highs and the dollar strengthened on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's chairman signaled plans to steadily tighten policy. At the same time, rising investor concerns over political tensions between Russia and Ukraine exacerbated worries over tight energy market supply, keeping oil prices elevated at multi-year highs. In its latest policy update on Wednesday, the Fed indicated it is likely to raise U.S. interest rates in March, as has been widely expected, and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month before launching a significant reduction in its asset holdings.

  • Dow Jones Reverses Lower After Fed Announcement; Nasdaq Erases Gains

    The Dow Jones reversed lower after the Fed announced it will halt asset purchases in March in time for an expected rate hike.

  • Dollar Advances as Powell Signals Fed Set for March Liftoff

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar climbed to a new 2022 high as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank will embark on a rate-hike cycle from March. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CyclonePowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years

  • Seagate Stock Spikes. The Disk-Drive Maker Predicts Wider Margins Ahead.

    Seagate Technology shares jumped in late trading Wednesday after the disk-drive company provided an upbeat financial outlook, raising its long-term model for the profitability of its business. For the fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 31, Seagate (ticker: STX) posted revenue of $3.12 billion, up 18% from a year ago, and in line with estimates. For the fiscal third quarter, the company projected revenue of $2.9 billion, give or take $150 million, with non-GAAP profits of $2 a share, plus or minus 20 cents, which is consistent with the consensus call for $2.92 billion and $2.07 a share.

  • Moderna Stock Has Fallen Sharply. Why an Analyst Says Its Current Valuation ‘Makes a Lot More Sense.’

    The stock's current valuation 'makes a lot more sense,' according to analysts at Deutsche Bank.

  • Netflix Stock Is Spiking. Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Bought $1 Billion in Shares.

    Pershing Square Holdings founder Bill Ackman disclosed that the firm has purchased more than 3.1 million shares of streaming-video giant Netflix after a recent swoon.

  • Oil falls on profit-taking after Brent surges to $90 a barrel

    Oil prices fell on Thursday as investors cashed in profits from the 2% gains in the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated an interest rate hike in March, leading to a technical correction in surging energy markets. Futures pulled back amid a broader decline in financial markets triggered by the March interest rate increase telegraphed by the Fed and a surge in the U.S. dollar. Crude prices have surged amid the tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the world's second-largest oil producer, that has fanned fears of disruptions of natural gas to Europe.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Great Long-Term Value Picks, Say Analysts

    The stock market is a game for the long haul. As Warren Buffett has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.” Buffett would probably argue that investors should stick to their guns despite the correction we’re seeing today. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. Yes, we have market headwinds right now – but the long-term trend has been bullish,

  • U.S. Futures, Stocks Sink on Hawkish Fed Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and Asian stocks slid Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s signal of a March interest-rate liftoff and the possibility of unexpectedly aggressive tightening whipsawed markets.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CyclonePowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstrono

  • Boeing eyes improvement in second half of 2022

    The company most important to commercial aerospace in Wichita believes it will build noticeable momentum in 2022, though it warns to expect another sluggish first quarter. “As we move to the second half of the year, our financial performance should start to accelerate and we think there is a significant opportunity ahead for our company return to sustainable growth,” Boeing Co. CFO Brian West said Wednesday in conjunction with the company’s latest earnings report. Boeing (NYSE: BA) drives the majority of local commercial work at Spirit AeroSystems Inc., which builds sections and components for all the company’s passenger and cargo jets.

  • TSMC’s $40 Billion Spree May Tip the Scales on Taiwan’s Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s economy is set to receive a substantial boost this year from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s unprecedented spending spree as the chipmaking giant accelerates plans to build more factories. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CyclonePowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronom

  • Analysts Cut Alibaba Price Target Ahead Of Quarterly Results; Remain Bullish

    Analysts cut their price targets on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) ahead of its quarterly results. However, they continue to see double-digit upside in the stock. Stifel analyst Scott Devitt lowered the price target on Alibaba to $150 from $170 (28% upside) and reiterated a Buy rating. The re-rating follows the previewed results for his China e-commerce coverage ahead of the December quarter reports from the group. Devitt lowered his current-quarter revenue growth estimate to 12.1% from

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.