Australian TV channel calls Biden ‘barely cogent’ leader ‘who couldn’t find his way home after dark’

An Australian TV host has called Joe Biden a “bloke who most probably couldn’t find his way home after dark” during a discussion on the American president’s recent gaffes and the calls for him to take a cognitive test.

Sky News Australia host Alan Jones also said that it was clear that there is “no way US President Joe Biden would pass a test to determine his cognitive ability or memory impairment.”

The TV host said: “The disturbing thing here is the free world depends on the United States as the unfree world gains momentum. And the free world is run by a bloke who most probably couldn’t find his way home after dark.”

Sky News Australia has called Mr Biden as “struggling,” “barely cogent,” and a “human corpse” deep in the stages of progressive “cognitive decline.” That coverage, reports indicated, continued on Monday as well.

Mr Jones said: “Suddenly, the world’s greatest power is in the hands of a slightly dazed bloke who looks like he’s always waking up from heavy anaesthesia.” He also quoted New York Post columnist, Kyle Smith, who had asked: “whether it’s safe for [Biden] to be near a pair of scissors.”

Mr Jones also pointed out that representative Ronny Jackson (R-TX) — the former White House physician for former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump — had proposed that the US president take a mental acuity examination and submit its results.

Mr Jackson sent a letter to Mr Biden demanding that he immediately “submit to a cognitive test” because his “mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past eighteen months.”

Mr Jones added: “It’s clear there’s no way that Joe Biden would pass a test to determine his cognitive ability or memory impairment.” He said: “The greater concern is, he would be replaced by the ideologically dangerous Kamala Harris.”

On Monday, Sky News Australia host Andrew Bolt also attacked the US president. He played footage of Mr Biden struggling to answer a reporter’s question about Russian hacking. He mocked Mr Biden’s long pause before he took out note cards to read the answer someone had prepared for him.

Mr Bolt asked: “If Putin sees this footage, and I’m sure he will, what will he conclude about the guy leading the world’s biggest superpower?”

In 2020, when Errol Barnett, a CBS reporter for the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists, asked Mr Biden about the cognitive test, he had bristled: “No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the h**l would I take a test?”

