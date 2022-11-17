Australian Unemployment Surprisingly Drops, Backs Rate Hikes

Swati Pandey
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s jobless rate unexpectedly fell in October as a surge in full-time employment underpinned strong hiring, reinforcing the Reserve Bank’s arguments for further interest-rate increases.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The unemployment rate slid to 3.4% -- the lowest level since 1974 -- from 3.5% a month earlier, data showed Thursday. Employment advanced by 32,200 people in October, more than double the forecast 15,000 increase.

The figures, together with a solid wage report Wednesday, support the RBA’s rapid policy tightening as it tries to rein in the fastest inflation in more than three decades. Labor market strength is a key reason the central bank reckons it can engineer a soft landing in the A$2.2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy while hiking.

Australian shorter-end government bond yields edged up after the release while the currency was little changed as the data did little to shift expectations for another quarter-percentage point hike in December to take the cash rate to 3.1%.

The report “confirms that the labor market remains incredibly tight, which will add to wages pressures over the coming months,” said Josh Williamson, an economists at Citigroup Inc. He now sees “hawkish risks where the RBA could continue to hike rates beyond 3.35% in 2023.”

Data Wednesday showed the tight labor market is finally generating wage pressures as pay gains jumped to 3.1%, the fastest pace in almost a decade. The RBA expects the rises to accelerate to 3.9% by December-2023 with unemployment seen holding in a 3.4%-3.5% range until mid-next year.

“The labor market strength also is flowing through to wages,” said Singapore-based Shreya Sodhani, economist at Barclays Bank Plc. “We think a pause in December is less likely especially with the strong labor and wage reports.”

Today’s report also showed:

  • Underemployment fell 0.1 percentage point to 5.9% and underutilization fell 0.2 points to 9.3%

  • Full-time roles climbed by 47,100, while part-time positions fell by 14,900

  • Monthly hours worked increased by 2.3%

  • Employment to population ratio rose 0.1 percentage point to 64.3%

  • Female unemployment remained steady at 3.6%, while male unemployment fell 0.3 percentage point to 3.2%, the lowest rate since November 1974

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato.

(Adds economists’ comments.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • PBOC’s Warning on Inflation Signals Policy Easing May Be Limited

    (Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China warned inflation may accelerate as overall demand in the economy picks up, suggesting the scope for further monetary policy easing may be limited. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territo

  • China Covid Easing Prompts Warning From Emigration Group

    (Bloomberg) -- An association of migration service providers in Beijing warned its members to clean up their practices as interest among Chinese citizens in going overseas surges amid a loosening of the country’s Covid restrictions.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftP

  • Grab’s Cost Cuts Help Ride-Hailing Company Weather Tough Times

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd. reported a narrower third-quarter loss than analysts had estimated, helped by cost cuts by the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery giant.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Kille

  • NEF Latest: Forrest’s $500 Million for Ukraine; European Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- China and Ukraine were a central focus during the third day of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleAustralian billionaire Andrew Forrest ple

  • China’s Top Oil Refiners Seek State Aid to Keep Russia Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest oil companies are seeking help from Beijing to keep Russian imports flowing after new sanctions on Moscow that are set to kick in next month. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Tw

  • Wells Fargo rolls out new app-based microloan feature

    The new small loan feature — for amounts far less than $1,000 — would come with a flat fee as opposed to an interest rate.

  • Asian Stocks Mostly Down as China Tech Sold Off: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are mostly under pressure as a tech-led selloff in Chinese shares intensified. The dollar rose to the level where it began the week. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleTh

  • Bankers Push to End Unusual India Delisting Rules Amid Deal Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- The buyout industry is making a renewed push to change some of the world’s least-friendly takeover rules in India.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimEncouraged by a surge in private equ

  • NetEase Plummets After Ending Deal With Blizzard for China Games

    (Bloomberg) -- NetEase Inc. and Blizzard Entertainment Inc. plan to end their 14-year partnership after January, depriving the Chinese firm of a major revenue source and suspending service for some of the country’s most popular games. NetEase shares plunged.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin

  • Investment Giants With $2.3 Trillion Bet On More Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Tumbling global stock and bond prices this year, together with pain in private equity amid deteriorating deal volume left investors around the world casting their nets far and wide for opportunities.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftPoland Says Russian

  • Citigroup Inc. (C) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Citigroup (C) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Blizzard to suspend game services in China as NetEase licences end

    (Reuters) -Activision Blizzard said on Thursday it would suspend most Blizzard game services in mainland China once its current licensing agreements with NetEase end in January. Blizzard Entertainment said it had not reached a deal to renew the licenses with the Chinese Internet and gaming giant that was "consistent with Blizzard's operating principles and commitments to players and employees." Hangzhou-based NetEase said in a statement that it was unable to agree on key terms of cooperation after lengthy negotiations, adding, "We will have to accept this decision."

  • Australia jobs beat forecasts, boosting case for more rate hikes

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's jobless rate matched five-decade lows in October as employment climbed by double market forecasts, a sign it will take further increases in interest rates to loosen the drum-tight labour market. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed net employment rose 32,200 in October from September, when they fell a revised 3,800. The jobless rate dipped to 3.4%, from 3.5%, again beating forecasts of a slight rise, while hours worked rebounded by a strong 2.3% as fewer people than normal took leave in the month.

  • California Utilities, Solar Companies Jostle Over Plans to Reform Rooftop Subsidy

    (Bloomberg) -- California utilities and solar companies lobbied state regulators Wednesday for changes to a proposed state plan that would revise a key rooftop solar subsidy. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed

  • Donald Trump's New Applause Line Is Pure Authoritarianism

    The former president said he doesn’t know if the American public is ready to impose the death penalty for dealing drugs. He’s probably right.

  • Some people tried to leave Trump's 2024 launch early but were stopped by security, ABC reporters say

    A video shared by an ABC News reporter showed a crowd of people forming near the doors of a Mar-a-Lago room as Trump spoke.

  • Liz Cheney, Other Republicans Brutally Troll Kari Lake After Arizona Loss

    GOP conspiracy theorist Lake lost in Arizona, and even members of her own party are celebrating.

  • Herschel Walker veered off in a campaign speech to rant about werewolves killing vampires

    In a speech to supporters, Walker marveled at how "a werewolf can kill a vampire," and said vampires were "cool people."

  • Opinion | This Is What’s Going to Happen If Candidate Trump Gets Indicted

    An indicted former president running again for the White House has never happened. But it’s not impossible to predict how it will all shake out.

  • Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance

    GOP lawmakers were notably absent from Trump's campaign announcement at Mar-a-Lago. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider.