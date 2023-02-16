Australian Unemployment Unexpectedly Jumps, Bond Yields Drop

(Bloomberg) -- Australian unemployment unexpectedly jumped as the economy shed jobs for a second consecutive month, in a sign the labor market may be starting to cool in response to the Reserve Bank’s aggressive tightening cycle.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The jobless rate climbed to 3.7% in January from 3.5%, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Thursday. Employers cut 11,500 roles from the prior month, compared with economists’ estimate for a 20,000 gain. The participation rate edged lower to 66.5%.

Australian government bond yields slid after the release, as traders wagered the RBA will tread cautiously when it comes to further interest-rate increases, given its desire to engineer a soft landing in the economy. The local dollar also fell, while stocks extended gains.

Today’s report is a blow to RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s hopes of preserving employment gains at a time when borrowing costs are set to rise further, following 3.25 percentage points of hikes since May. He will sit for a second round of testimony on Friday and is likely to be probed on his renewed hawkish pivot, the economic outlook and his own performance in the top job.

“The committee takes its scrutiny of the RBA very seriously and will continue to examine how the challenges of tackling high inflation are evolving,” said Daniel Mulino, chair of the parliamentary panel. “The RBA’s mandate of returning inflation to the 2-3% range over time is vital.”

The strength of the labor market has been a key reason why the central bank reckons it can avoid a recession in the A$2.2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy as it tightens policy to rein in inflation.

Story continues

Last week, the RBA raised its benchmark rate by a quarter-point to 3.35% and signaled more hikes are needed in the months ahead, surprising markets that had thought it may be approaching the end of the cycle.

Key to expectations of persistent labor market strength are elevated job vacancies, with the RBA forecasting unemployment will hold around 3.5%-3.6% through mid-2023.

That said, economic activity is seen weakening later this year in response to the bank’s aggressive tightening. There are signs in some areas of cooling already.

House prices are on a downward spiral, retail sales are slowing while data this week showed consumer sentiment plunged into deep pessimism.

Today’s result does support the RBA’s view that Australia is likely to avoid the price-wage spiral that has emerged in some other economies. The fourth-quarter wage price index is due out on Wednesday.

Today’s report also showed:

Underemployment held at 6.1% and underutilization climbed to 9.8%

Full-time roles tumbled by 43,300, while part-time rose by 31,800

The employment to population ratio decreased to 64%

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato and Carmeli Argana.

(Updates with chart, further details.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.