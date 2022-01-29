Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) insider upped their holding by 109% earlier this year

Looking at Australian Unity Office Fund's (ASX:AOF ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Australian Unity Office Fund

The insider Sam Tarascio made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$156k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.40 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$2.24). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Sam Tarascio was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 5.9% of Australian Unity Office Fund shares, worth about AU$22m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Australian Unity Office Fund Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Australian Unity Office Fund insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Australian Unity Office Fund and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Australian Unity Office Fund (including 2 which are potentially serious).

