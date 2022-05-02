Australian Vintage (ASX:AVG) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Australian Vintage (ASX:AVG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Australian Vintage, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = AU$26m ÷ (AU$474m - AU$54m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Australian Vintage has an ROCE of 6.2%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 5.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Australian Vintage compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Australian Vintage.

How Are Returns Trending?

Australian Vintage has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 104% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Australian Vintage's ROCE

To sum it up, Australian Vintage is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 74% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Australian Vintage can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Australian Vintage you'll probably want to know about.

