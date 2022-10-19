Australian Vintage (ASX:AVG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.034

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 16th of December to A$0.034, which will be 26% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of A$0.027. This takes the dividend yield to 5.3%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Australian Vintage's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Australian Vintage's dividend was only 50% of earnings, however it was paying out 190% of free cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 36.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.0289 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.034. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.6% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Australian Vintage has been growing its earnings per share at 28% a year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Australian Vintage will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Australian Vintage that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

