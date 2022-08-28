Australian Vintage (ASX:AVG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.034

The board of Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 26% on the 16th of December to A$0.034, up from last year's comparable payment of A$0.027. This takes the dividend yield to 4.9%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Australian Vintage's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Australian Vintage's dividend was only 50% of earnings, however it was paying out 190% of free cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 42.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 41%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was A$0.0289, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.034. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.6% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Australian Vintage has been growing its earnings per share at 28% a year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Our Thoughts On Australian Vintage's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Australian Vintage's payments are rock solid. While Australian Vintage is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Australian Vintage that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

