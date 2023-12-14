Australian woman charged with stealing van carrying 10,000 doughnuts

Kelly Ng - BBC News, Singapore
·1 min read
File photo of Krispy Kreme doughnuts
The woman who allegedly stole the delivery van may not have known it was packed with 10,000 Krispy Kreme doughnuts

A woman in Australia has been charged with stealing a delivery van packed with 10,000 Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

The van went missing from a petrol station in a Sydney suburb in the early hours of 29 November.

Police found the vehicle abandoned a week later - along with thousands of spoiled doughnuts - at a car park.

They arrested the woman, 28, on Thursday. She was refused bail and faces charges including vehicle theft and driving while disqualified.

CCTV footage of the incident allegedly shows the woman lingering at the service station at around 04:00 local time (17:00 GMT on 28 November) before getting inside the unattended delivery van and then driving away.

It is unclear if she knew the van contained 10,000 doughnuts. Her delicious haul included Christmas-themed and classic doughnuts, News.com.au reported.

Krispy Kreme reported the incident to the police and reassured customers then that it was "working to replace the 10,000 stolen doughnuts".

Recommended Stories

  • Jumia discontinues food delivery across seven markets, shifts focus to expanding physical goods business

    Pan-African e-commerce platform Jumia has disclosed its intention to discontinue its food delivery service, Jumia Food. The company said its food delivery business is not aligned with the current operational landscape and prevailing macroeconomic conditions in the seven markets, including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Ivory Coast. As a result, Jumia will cease its food delivery operations across these markets by the end of December 2023.

  • Twitch clears up its confusing sexual content guidelines

    Twitch has finally streamlined its confusing guidelines surrounding sexual content after a creator was able to appear seemingly topless in a stream posted on the website.

  • Amid brutal 18-game losing streak, Spurs trying all they can to forge something around Victor Wembanyama

    The French sensation flashed in Wednesday night’s loss to the Lakers, posting 30 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, and rallying San Antonio from a big deficit. But it also showed just how far the Spurs have to go.

  • Patriots' next head coach, owners meetings takeaways | Inside Coverage

    Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes and get the inside scoop on the latest stories around the NFL, and later, Charles talks to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein to get the latest from the NFL owner's meetings in Dallas. Fitz and Charles discuss the report that Bill Belichick will be fired at the end of the season as they look at the future of both Belichick and the New England Patriots. Could Mike Vrabel be the guy for the job? Justin Herbert is out for the season with a hand injury, and Easton Stick will be the starter this week. After another failed season, where will the Los Angeles Chargers go from here? Later, Charles and Jori give their takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings, as Jori recaps Roger Goodell's comments on officiating and the Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty from Sunday, and Charles calls for the NFL to take the gray area out of asking an official if you're lined up properly. The duo also discuss the expansion of international games and the NFL adding a game in Brazil, the potential change to rule around fumbling the ball out of the endzone and Super Bowl 61 being played in Los Angeles.

  • Cruise drops nine executives following its robotaxi accident probe

    A few weeks after Cruise's CEO Kyle Vogt and co-founder Daniel Kan resigned, the company has also dismissed nine executives considered as "key" figures for the firm.

  • House formally launches impeachment inquiry into President Biden: what it means and what’s next

    The Republican-led House of Representatives voted along party lines to formally launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Here's what it means and what comes next.

  • LineNext secures $140M funding for its web3 platform

    LineNext, a web3 unit of the Japanese messaging app Line, raised $140 million in its funding led by Crescendo Equity Partners, a Peter Thiel-backed private equity firm in South Korea, to expand its web3 platform. The new funding comes nearly a year after LineNext released its browser-only beta service -- a consumer-to-consumer(C2C) marketplace launched on its non-fungible token (NFT) platform DOSI. With the previous DOSI beta, LineNext focused on "gauging the potential for various Web 3 services, such as NFT platforms, avatar features, games and entertainment," Woosuk Kim, business director of LineNext, told TechCrunch.

  • Berlin climate startup ecoworks is using a high tech blend to decarbonize buildings

    Berlin-based climate startup ecoworks is using digital technologies, AI and industrial robots to tackle a huge and critical problem: Energy inefficient buildings. Around three-quarters of buildings in Europe are deemed energy inefficient, per the startup, while around half of the 315 million residential units in the region have energy performance ratings of E or worse. Which means millions and millions of existing buildings, whether residential apartments, office blocks or public buildings like schools and hospitals, are going to need some form of renovation, at the very least, if we're to tackle the legacy of past construction practices and decarbonize our built environment.

  • One stat you need to know for every team in Week 15 + TNF preview

    It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 15. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. I'm sure Al Michaels is pumped for this one.

  • Suns drop 1st game with Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal assembled

    The Suns might need a few games to figure things out.

  • Roger Goodell defends penalty call on Chiefs that angered Patrick Mahomes: 'I find it ironic'

    The NFL commissioner not only supported the infamous offsides call against Kansas City, he said he's "incredibly proud" of officials overall.

  • 2023 Bowl Bonanza, part I: More transfer portal news & will Dylan Raiola flip to Nebraska?

    Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to rumors that no. 1 quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola could flip his commitment from the University of Georgia to Nebraska.

  • Instagram is making it easier to remove spammy followers

    Meta is rolling out a suite of new tools on Instagram that give users more control over how much spam content and bots they will see on their feeds.

  • Your robotaxi ride in China is monitored - with video and audio recordings

    In the field of autonomous driving, the country has made some big strides in defining the parameters and limitations for service providers, removing regulatory ambiguity and granting industry players the freedom to test the nascent technology. The release arrived about 16 months after the department began seeking public opinions on the regulatory framework, and policymakers have reached a consensus that self-driving vehicles are subject to rigorous surveillance measures to ensure utmost safety. Prior to the introduction of the nationwide guidelines, policymaking for AVs in China had been playing out in a more decentralized fashion, with local governments formulating their own rules for service providers on their turf.

  • Cruise leaders booted following initial safety probe into robotaxi incident

    Nine Cruise managers and executives who worked in commercial operations, legal and policy department have left GM's self-driving vehicle subsidiary following an initial internal analysis of the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The departures were shared with employees via an internal Slack message. Cruise spokesperson Erik Moser confirmed the departures and shared a statement, but declined to comment on whether these employees were fired.

  • VW's Scout EV brand receives $10 million to set up shop in Michigan

    Volkswagen's revived Scout brand of electric trucks and SUVs had received a $10 million grant from Michigan to locate is engineering hub there.

  • The number of new car dealers selling EVs has grown considerably

    iSeeCars found that the number of new car dealers selling EVs has more than tripled in the last three years.

  • NCAA board chair: Unlimited transfers 'inconsistent' with mission of graduation

    While a court ruling Wednesday could lead to unrestricted athlete transfers, NCAA leaders are pushing back on the idea.

  • Trump legal news brief: Supreme Court agrees to rule on scope of obstruction charge central to Jan. 6 cases, including Trump's

    The Supreme Court’s ruling on the charge in question has the potential to invalidate hundreds of Jan. 6 obstruction charges — including Donald Trump’s.

  • 1998 Lamborghini Diablo SV Roadster, a unicorn bull, heads to auction

    1998 Lamborghini Diablo SV Roadster, a unicorn bull, heads to auction. Lamborghini made only two factory examples, Sothebys is selling this one.