Australian woman finds Lake District location depicted in painting owned by great-grandmother

An Australian woman travelled to the Lake District to find the exact spot featured in a family painting dating back more than a century.

Sue Margarey, from Queensland, had been looking at the idyllic scene hanging on her parents’ wall for 50 years.

“I always had in the back of my mind if I did visit England I’d love to go to the Lake District and see [the location],” the 60-year-old told BBC Radio Cumbria.

Her parents tried and failed to find the spot on a trip more than 20 years ago, so when the former teaching assistant travelled to France for a conference she decided to try again.

Knowing the painting pictured an area near Elterwater, she launched a Facebook appeal to pinpoint the exact location.

The artwork by W Mitchell painted in 1876

“We had well over 40 responses,” she said. “It was wonderful.

“We took a stroll under the directions of all the lovely people and we did find it.

“It was really wonderful, we walked around a corner and there was this amazing view.

“It’s strange to be in a real life place when you have been looking at a painting for 50 years.”

The artwork was purchased in the 1920s, bought for 10 shillings in Gawler, South Australia by Ms Magarey’s great-grandmother. It was painted in 1876 by W Mitchell and portrays Langdale Valley, viewed from a spot near Harry Place Farm.

Its primary purpose was to conceal a crack in the wall of her grandmother’s house, which her parents inherited. It was stowed in a shed loft and neglected for many years, but was restored to its former glory by Ms Magarey’s parents.

She said that one of her five children may inherit the painting.

