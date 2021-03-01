Australian Yields Tumble Most in a Year as Global Bonds Rebound

Masaki Kondo and Emily Barrett
(Bloomberg) --

The rebound in global bond markets continued in Asia on Monday, with Australia’s 10-year sovereign yield sliding by the most in a year after the central bank doubled purchases in a regular buying operation.

Japanese government bonds also advanced while those in New Zealand also surged, following the recovery in the American market on Friday and amid speculation that central banks around the world will do more to support bonds.

The Reserve Bank of Australia announced A$4 billion ($3.1 billion) of purchases in longer dated securities and a strong signal to markets before policy makers gather to consider monetary settings on Tuesday. Investors will also be looking for more reassurance in coming days from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who will deliver what are likely to be his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting.

Australia’s 10-year yield dropped 32 basis points. Yields on similar-tenor New Zealand notes dropped 15 basis points.

U.S. Treasury yields ended an already tumultuous week with another sharp move -- shifting suddenly lower as traders squeezed in their final business for the month. The 10-year yield dropped as much as 14 basis points amid month-end rebalancing from equities to bonds.

The global sell-off of bonds last week saw the Aussie three-year yield push well above the RBA’s 0.1% target while the 10-year yield reached a one-year high.

Read More: Australia Central Bank Girds for All-Out Defense of Yield Target

