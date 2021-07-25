Australians may face longer lockdown after "reckless" mass protests

FILE PHOTO: A COVID-19 lockdown remains in place as outbreak of new cases affects Sydney
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sonali Paul
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia's New South Wales logged its second-highest daily increase of the year in locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Sunday amid fears of a wave of new infections after thousands of people joined an anti-lockdown protest.

"In relation to yesterday's protests, can I say how absolutely disgusted I was. It broke my heart," Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of the country's most populous state, told reporters.

"I hope it won't be a setback, but it could be," she said.

There were 141 COVID-19 cases reported, down from 163 a day earlier. The outbreak, which began in June, is being driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, and has now infected 2,081 people in New South Wales. There are 43 people in intensive care, up from 37 a day earlier.

Under fire for a slow vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said more vaccine supply was not going to ensure New South Wales gets out of lockdown, but what was needed was an effective, properly enforced lockdown.

"Let me be clear - there's not an alternative to the lockdown in New South Wales to get this under control. There is no other magic bullet that's going to do that," Morrison told reporters at a televised media conference.

He called the anti-lockdown protests in Sydney reckless and self-defeating.

While Berejiklian and other state leaders have blamed Canberra for the slow vaccine rollout, critics have said NSW did not enforce its stay-at-home orders, which has led to Delta variant leaks to other states.

At least 38 of the new cases in NSW had spent time in the community while infectious, state health authorities said. Numbers of such cases have stayed stubbornly high even after four weeks of lockdown in Sydney, now expected to be extended beyond July 30.

The state reported two deaths overnight, including a woman in her 30s with no pre-existing conditions.

Despite its struggle with spikes of infections, Australia has managed to keep its epidemic largely under control with a total of about 32,600 cases and 918 deaths.

To help speed up vaccinations in Sydney, the government's official adviser, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), on Saturday changed its advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine, urging anyone in the city under the age of 60 to strongly consider getting vaccinated with it.

ATAGI had previously advised against the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 60 due to concerns about blood clots.

"In the context of the current risk of COVID-19 in NSW and with the ongoing constraints on Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine supplies, all adults in greater Sydney should strongly consider the benefits of earlier protection with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca rather than waiting for alternative vaccines," ATAGI said in a statement.

Morrison said on Sunday the government has secured an additional 85 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but they will only be delivered in 2022 and 2023.

"To have those booster shots pre-ordered means we can go into 2022 with confidence," he said.

Australia's Victoria state reported 11 locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 12 a day earlier, raising hopes the state will end a hard lockdown imposed 10 days ago.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said it was too early to say whether restrictions will be eased on Tuesday, but: "At this stage, though, things are going well."

All of the cases were linked to the current outbreak clusters and all of them were in isolation throughout their infectious period, the state's health department said.

South Australia reported three new cases on Sunday.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Christian Schmollinger)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Burglary rates set to rise: Here's how to protect your home

    Figures reveal burglary rates rose after previous lockdowns.

  • Thousands join in protest against Sydney lockdown

    Thousands of people took to the streets of Sydney and other Australian cities on Saturday to protest lockdown restrictions amid another surge in cases. (July 24)

  • Old reviews roundup: Is M. Night Shyamalan's latest flick one for the ages?

    See what the critics had to say about the tropical-beach set thriller.

  • The Best Outfits at the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

    See the most stylish, standout outfits from the opening ceremony of this year's Olympics

  • Houston health care leaders sound alarm on spike in COVID-19 cases

    "I have vaccines sitting in the refrigerator, waiting to be applied to somebody," Dr. Varon said. "People just don't want to come."

  • Australians may face longer lockdowns after protests

    Australia's New South Wales reported this year's second-highest daily COVID-19 case increase on Sunday.That comes a day after thousands of people gathered in Sydney to protest lockdowns. Those protests have stoked fears of a new wave of infections, and threats of a longer lockdown, in one of the nation's most populous cities.New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian condemned the protesters."In relation to yesterday's protests, can I say how absolutely disgusted I was. It broke my heart. Millions and millions of people across our state are doing the right thing, and it just broke my heart that people had such a disregard for their fellow citizens."Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the protests reckless and self-defeating. "Millions of Sydneysiders who stayed home. They're the ones who are bringing an end to the lockdown sooner. Not those who are putting themselves at risk, those around them at risk, particularly the police at risk, and that was a very selfish act."New South Wales is struggling to control an outbreak that began in June, driven by the highly-contagious Delta variant.But despite four weeks of lockdown in Sydney, the numbers remain stubbornly high. Overnight, New South Wales reported two deaths, including a woman in her 30s with no pre-existing conditions. State leaders have blamed the government for a sluggish vaccine rollout, owing to supply shortages, and changing medical advice for AstraZeneca's shots. To speed up the process, Canberra on Saturday updated its advice on that vaccine once again,urging anyone under the age of 60 to 'strongly consider' getting vaccinated with it. It had previously advised against AstraZeneca for anyone under that age due to concerns about blood clots.

  • ‘They broke our dreams’: Kansas Citians rally following judge’s decision to end DACA

    “I didn’t break my father’s heart,” one speaker said. “This government, this system broke his heart.”

  • Judy Greer Boards Indie Movie ‘Mabel’

    EXCLUSIVE: A busy week for Judy Greer. Earlier we reported that she was starring in the indie film LA Bound, and today we hear she will play Mrs. G. in the Nicholas Ma directed feature Mabel. Joy Goodwin and Ma wrote the script for Mabel which centers around Callie, whose only friends are the plants and trees that […]

  • Australia airs COVID fears after anti-lockdown protest

    "In relation to yesterday's protests, can I say how absolutely disgusted I was. It broke my heart," Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of the country's most populous state, told reporters.There were 141 COVID-19 cases reported, down from 163 a day earlier. The outbreak, which began in June, is being driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, and has now infected 2,081 people in New South Wales. There are 43 people in intensive care, up from 37 a day earlier.Numbers of such cases have stayed stubbornly high even after four weeks of lockdown in Sydney, now expected to be extended beyond July 30.Despite its struggle with spikes of infections, Australia has managed to keep its epidemic largely under control with a total of about 32,600 cases and 918 deaths.

  • Saturday Sessions: Allison Russell performs "The Runner"

    Allison Russell was born in Montreal, she’s a founding member of three critically acclaimed groups, but now she’s found her voice as a solo artist ⁠—performing a special headline set this Sunday at the prestigious Newport Folk Festival. From her new album “Outside Child,” Allison Russell performs "The Runner."

  • East China braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding

    Typhoon In-fa made landfall in China on Sunday, forcing the city of Shanghai and neighbouring coastal regions to cancel all flights and shutter businesses.Ahead of its arrival, state media showed rescuers evacuating villagers on lifeboats from floods, with hundreds waiting out the storm in temporary shelters.Central China is still reeling from record flooding earlier this week that killed at least 58 people and forced the relocation of more than 1 million others.Typhoon In-fa landed in the major eastern port city of Zhoushan midday Sunday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.China's national weather service said its wind speed was up to 85 miles per hour and moving north at a speed of 9 miles per hour.It's expected to hit Shanghai and reach the northeastern Jiangsu province by Sunday evening.Schools and markets were closed across the coast and road traffic was suspended unless necessary.Shanghai Disneyland announced it would close through Monday because of the weather, while Xinhua media reported the city's Yangshan Port has evacuated hundreds of vessels.

  • Sydney to get extra vaccines as COVID cases mount

    Sydney will get 50,000 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week to battle its worsening COVID outbreak, Canberra said on Saturday, reversing a rebuff by the Australian government and other states the previous day of a plea for more supplies. Australia reported 176 new locally acquired COVID cases on Saturday, a third consecutive daily record with nearly all cases in the state of New South Wales, centred in the country's largest city, Sydney. Defying a statewide stay-at-home order, however, 3,500 mostly maskless protesters clashed with police in downtown Sydney, decrying a month-long lockdown in what the state police minister said was the best case study of a superspreader event since the start of the pandemic.

  • Why Judy Sheindlin 'wasn't teary' over 'Judge Judy' finale, what to know about her new show

    "I was as enthusiastic and rigorous in the last case that I taped, as I was at the beginning," Judy Sheindlin says of Friday's "Judge Judy" finale.

  • Anti-lockdown protest turns violent in Sydney

    BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**Broadcasters: NO USE AUSTRALIA / NO USE NEW ZEALAND / PAPUA NEW GUINEA / NO RESALE / MUST NOT OBSCURE OR CROP NSW POLICE LOGO / FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Digital: NO USE AUSTRALIA, NO USE NEW ZEALAND, PAPUA NEW GUINEA-BASED INTERNET SITES, MOBILE PLATFORMS OR SITES OF MEDIA ORGANISATIONS BASED IN THOSE COUNTRIES, NVO CLIENTS/ SMH.COM.AU/ NEWS.COM.AU. Protestors clashed with police during anti-lockdown protests in Sydney, Australia on Saturday (July 24).Thousands of people, mostly maskless, gathered in defiance of public health orders amidst a growing COVID-19 outbreak.The protest turned violent fairly quickly, as protesters threw potted plants, paint and water bottles at police officers and media, whilst others physically assaulted police horses.New South Wales Police Minister, David Elliot, announced the formation of a strike force to identify and charge those involved."What we saw today were three and a half thousand very selfish boofheads. People that thought the law didn't apply to them. There is no doubt in my mind that at least one individual there today had COVID. It is statistically impossible for us not to consider that."New South Wales, Australia's most populous state and home to the country's most populous city Sydney, has been four weeks into a lockdown to contain an outbreak of the virulent Delta variant of the coronavirus.At least 57 people were arrested at Sydney's protest, with many more expected to come, whilst in the neighboring state, Victoria, local media reported at least half a dozen were arrested in Melbourne.

  • Unvaccinated may face restrictions in Germany, official says

    Braun said that unvaccinated people may be barred from entering venues like restaurants, movie theaters and stadiums “because the residual risk is too high.” Braun said getting vaccinated is important to protect against severe disease and because “vaccinated people will definitely have more freedoms than unvaccinated people.” Braun said that such policies would be legal because “the state has the responsibility to protect the health of its citizens.”

  • Amid summer of fire and floods, a moment of truth for climate action

    The panicked commuters of Zhengzhou, China, could only stand on seats and cling to poles in a desperate attempt to keep their heads above the muddy torrent this past week, as floodwaters from record-breaking rains inundated the subway system. On the other side of the planet, in Gresham, Ore., a 61-year-old maker of handcrafted ukuleles slowly died in June as searing temperatures made an oven out of his lifelong home - one of at least 800 victims of what one scientist called "the most anomalous h

  • Judge handling Jolie-Pitt divorce case told to step down

    The judge handling the bitter divorce case between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was ordered to step down on Friday after Jolie complained that he was not impartial. An appeals court ruling in California said Judge John Ouderkirk should have disclosed his previous professional relationships with attorneys representing Pitt in the couple's protracted dispute over custody of their children. Jolie filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

  • Surge of covid delta variant poses new political threat to Biden and his agenda

    WASHINGTON - The rapid increase in coronavirus infections driven by the delta variant over the past month is turning the country's attention back to the pandemic and threatening to subsume President Joe Biden's agenda - just as the White House and its allies hoped to move on from the virus and focus on promoting the administration's other accomplishments. Inside the White House, top officials are growing increasingly anxious about the state of the pandemic and are gravely concerned about the sit

  • 'You are the worst human being': Montana man shouts down Tucker Carlson in video from fly fishing store

    Tucker Carlson found himself in a pretty kettle of fish after he was confronted by a customer at a fly fishing store.

  • SEALs have a new target: Congress

    Washington’s greatest hope for political bipartisanship and action may be in the hands of the nation’s most lethal outfit — U.S. Navy SEALs.