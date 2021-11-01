Australians reunite as border reopens after 20-month ban

ROD McGUIRK
·5 min read

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Sydney’s international airport came alive with tears, embraces and laughter on Monday as Australia’s border opened for the first time in 20 months, with some arriving travelers tearing away mandatory masks to see faces of loved ones they’ve been separated from for so long.

“Just being able to come home without having to go to quarantine is huge,” arriving passenger Carly Boyd told reporters at Sydney’s Kingsford-Smith Airport, where Peter Allen's unofficial national anthem “I Still Call Australia Home” was playing.

“There’s a lot of people on that flight who have loved ones who are about to die or have people who died this week so. For them to be able to get off the plane and go see them straight away is pretty amazing,” Boyd added.

Australia is betting that vaccination rates are now high enough to mitigate the danger of allowing international visitors again after maintaining some of the lengthiest and strictest border controls anywhere during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thailand, too, was reopening its border Monday. Fully vaccinated tourists arriving by air from 46 countries and territories no longer have to quarantine and can move freely. And local restrictions such as a curfew in some areas were being lifted.

Before the pandemic, Sydney was Australia’s busiest international airport but until Monday had been almost deserted.

The new freedoms mean that outbound fully vaccinated Australian permanent residents and citizens can leave the country for any reason without asking the government for an exemption from a travel ban that has trapped most at home since March 15, 2020.

Incoming vaccinated Australians are able to come home without quarantining in a hotel for two weeks. The cap on hotel quarantine numbers had been a major obstacle for thousands of Australians stranded overseas. That cap now only applies to unvaccinated travelers.

Sydney was the first Australian airport to announce it would reopen Monday because New South Wales was the first state where 80% of the population aged 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. Melbourne and and the national capital Canberra also opened on Monday after Victorian state and the Australian Capital Territory achieved the vaccination benchmark.

Sydney had 16 scheduled inbound international flights on Monday and 14 outbound. Melbourne, Australia's second largest city, had five scheduled in and five out. Canberra had none.

The first regular international passenger flight to land in Australia was a Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore that landed before 6 a.m. local time, followed by a Qantas Airways flight that had flown 15 hours from Los Angeles.

Qantas customer service manager Paul Wason said landing in Sydney was a “huge day” for passengers and crew alike.

“Very much mixed emotions, great emotions, lots of happiness, lots of sadness, lots of excitement as well,” Wason said.

An Australian who lives in San Francisco, who identified himself only as Jeremy, said he had been trying to fly back to Sydney with his wife and baby daughter since July. They had been prevented at short notice four times from flying, twice because flights were delayed and twice because quarantine caps had been reduced in response to the the COVID-19 delta variant taking hold in Sydney in June.

“At every moment until we were sitting on the plane, it just felt like something was going to go wrong and I’m, so glad that it all worked out and that we’re here," Jeremy told Australian Broadcasting Corp. at Sydney's airport.

Initially only Australian permanent residents and citizens will be free to enter the country. Fully vaccinated foreigners traveling on skilled worker and student visas will be given priority over international tourists.

But now the government expects Australia will welcome international tourists back before the year ends to some degree.

Some of Australia’s 1.6 million temporary residents feel left out of Australia’s reopening plan and unsure of their travel status.

“I think that it’s vague around the definition of residents and where we get to be involved in that national plan,” said Jennifer Clayburn, an American living with her family in Melbourne since January last year on a short-term visa for skilled workers.

“We have been doing it tough, alongside all Australians. We too want to be around the table at Christmas with our family, but we do not want to be summarily locked out of Australia upon return,” she added.

Graham Turner, chief executive of Australia largest travel agency Flight Center, said international travel to Australia was not expected to return to normal until mid-2024.

“It will come back quickly for those people who really want to travel. Initially. it’s the friends and relatives. People who haven’t seen each other for a long time,” Turner said.

“That will be the first wave. And the travelling wave will tend to come a little bit later, once people see what the scenario is like,” Turner added.

While Australians are now free to travel overseas, four Australian states and a territory place pandemic restrictions on crossing state lines.

An Australian man who landed at Sydney's airport expressed his frustration at having to apply for permission to visit his dying mother in Western Australia state.

Western Australia has little COVID-19 and has the nation's lowest level of vaccinations, with only 63% of the target population fully vaccinated.

The man made a plea through the media to Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan to let him in. McGowan has said the state border will not open this year.

“Mark, think of the people that are suffering, like, mentally to see their family. That’s also a health issue. And we know we’ve got to protect people’s lives, but you’ve got to bring families together again, you have to,” said the man, who did not give his name.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia eases international border restrictions for first time in pandemic

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia eased its international border restrictions on Monday for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing some of its vaccinated public to travel freely and many families to reunite, sparking emotional embraces at Sydney's airport. After 18 months of some of the world's strictest coronavirus border policies, millions of Australians are now free to travel without a permit or the need to quarantine on arrival in the country. While travel is initially limited to Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families, it sets in motion a plan to reopen the country to international tourists and workers, both much needed to reinvigorate a fatigued nation.

  • Plan to replace Minneapolis PD worries many Black residents

    Marques Armstrong had just got out of the shower one morning this fall when he heard gunshots that seemed to come from his Minneapolis backyard. It was a depressingly routine occurrence on the city's predominantly Black north side that reaffirmed Armstrong's staunch opposition to a proposal on Tuesday's ballot to replace the city's police department — and a required minimum number of officers — with a new Department of Public Safety. The ballot proposal that goes to voters Tuesday has roots in the abolish-the-police movement that erupted after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last year.

  • 'Last, best hope:' Leaders launch crucial UN climate summit

    A crucial U.N. climate summit opened Sunday amid papal appeals for prayers and activists' demands for action, kicking off two weeks of intense diplomatic negotiations by almost 200 countries aimed at slowing intensifying global warming and adapting to the climate damage already underway. As U.N. officials gaveled the climate summit to its formal opening in Glasgow, the heads of the world's leading economies at the close of their own separate talks in Italy made pledges including stopping international financing of dirty-burning coal-fired power plants by next year. Government leaders face two choices in Glasgow, Patricia Espinosa, head of the U.N. climate office, declared at the summit's opening: They can sharply cut greenhouse gas emissions and help communities and countries survive what is becoming a hotter, harsher world, Espinosa said.

  • G-20 make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing

    Leaders of the world’s biggest economies agreed Sunday to stop funding coal-fired power plants in poor countries and made a vague commitment to seek carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century” as they wrapped up a Rome summit before the much larger United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. While Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron described the Group of 20 summit as a success, the outcome disappointed climate activists, the chief of the U.N. and Britain's leader.

  • India, UK to launch global solar grid project at COP26

    India and the U.K. will launch a project that aims to create a solar grid connecting countries in different parts of the world at the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland. The project, known as the “Green Grids Initiative,” is being initiated by the International Solar Alliance, which was launched by India and France at the 2015 Paris climate conference to promote solar energy. The U.K. and India agreed to join forces in the initiative in May this year.

  • What is COP? Key facts and terms at climate summit explained

    The U.N. climate summit, known as COP26 this year, brings officials from almost 200 countries to Glasgow to haggle over the best measures to combat global warming. First held in 1995, it also serves as the meeting of parties to the 1992 Kyoto Protocol that first committed countries to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and those that signed on to the 2015 Paris Agreement.

  • Biden faults China, Russia for absence at G-20 climate talks

    The president made the remarks at a press conference in Rome following the G-20 summit Sunday evening, ahead of his trip to the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow on Monday.

  • Biden receives Communion in Rome amid debate in US

    President Joe Biden received Communion at St. Patrick’s Church during Saturday Vigil Mass, a day after saying Pope Francis told him he should continue to partake in the sacrament, despite the opposition of some conservatives in the U.S. upset with his position on abortion. Biden and his wife, Jill, visited the English-speaking church that is the main place of worship for the American Catholic community in Rome and is located near the U.S. Embassy. While Biden regularly receives Communion in his home dioceses in Washington and Delaware, it was significant that he also received Communion in Rome.

  • Student literacy concerns lead to split on Mpls. superintendent's future

    Half of Minneapolis Public School students can't read at grade level — a statistic that has long held true — and some parents are losing patience, showing up to protests holding signs that say "literacy for all." School board members are also starting to show frustration with what they see as a lack of progress on teaching kids to read and write. Despite some gains, a stubborn achievement gap ...

  • Brazil experiments with body cams to reduce deaths by police

    For years, Carlos Minc, a Rio de Janeiro state lawmaker, pushed to make body cameras mandatory in all law enforcement agencies. Then came the city’s deadliest police operation. On May 6, hundreds of police with armored vehicles stormed the working-class Jacarezinho neighborhood at dawn, ostensibly to capture suspected criminals.

  • Top Thai Female Leader Warns of Chaos Without Charter Reform

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s most prominent female politician is pushing for a constitution overhaul to pave the way for a pro-democracy government and avoid a political gridlock amid talks of an early election. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at Stake“If we do

  • The FDA told Moderna it needs more time to review use of their COVID-19 vaccine for kids

    "The Company is fully committed to working closely with the FDA to support their review and is grateful to the FDA for their diligence," Moderna said.

  • Kohli admits India 'not brave enough' as World Cup hopes fade

    India captain Virat Kohli admitted his team was "not brave enough" after an eight-wicket rout by New Zealand left their Twenty20 World Cup hopes hanging by a thread on Sunday.

  • I took a 3-day road trip in a camper van. Here's what it was like inside the tiny space.

    Insider's travel reporter went on her first camper van trip through Camp Hox, organized by Hoxton hotels, and couldn't believe how comfy the bed was.

  • California urbanites flocking to remote deserts spark 'culture clash' with locals

    Once a hamlet for cowboys and homesteaders, the Morongo Basin is undergoing rapid change amid an influx of urbanites seeking to escape city life.

  • Mexico: What it's like to travel to Los Cabos right now?

    Thinking of a fall or winter getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico? Here's what it's like for Americans in the tourist-friendly region.

  • Celebrate Thanksgiving in a $125,000 Underwater Villa in the Maldives

    And enjoy a festive lunch at the world's only underwater restaurant.

  • A French luxury cruise line has unveiled its new ship that it will use to sail around Antarctica - see inside

    French cruise company Ponant's Le Commandant Charcot - a "polar exploration vessel" - will begin passenger sailings this November.

  • Russian tourists flock back to Egypt's Red Sea

    Mussa al-Nahas sat outside his fragrance and spice shop overlooking the Red Sea beaming at the sight of Russian tourists, who are beginning to flood back to Sharm el-Sheikh six years after a terror attack.

  • How I Travel: Insecure’s Yvonne Orji on Keeping Up With Lagos’s Late-Night Scene

    We peek into the airport routines and bizarre quirks of the world's most well-traveled people.