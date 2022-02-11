Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated

Attractions welcome back guests as COVID-19 lockdown orders are eased in Sydney
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Scott Morrison
    30th Prime Minister of Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian residents will need to receive booster shots to be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, although authorities said foreign travellers will continue to need only two shots to enter the country.

Australia's national cabinet late on Thursday endorsed the revised guidance from the country's vaccination advisory group to classify "up-to-date" inoculations as including boosters.

A person's vaccination status will be considered "overdue" if they have not received a booster within six months of their second dose, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Australian officials have made vaccines mandatory only for some frontline workers, but many private businesses, including major corporations, restaurants and retailers, have made inoculations a requirement for entry.

The country is among the most heavily vaccinated in the world as a result, with 94% of people above 16 double-dosed. Nearly 10 million boosters have been administered so far.

The decision to keep the requirement for visitors to two doses only comes as authorities prepare to fully reopen Australia's borders, around two years after they were slammed shut to slow the progress of the pandemic.

Like other countries, Australia has been tackling the fast-moving Omicron variant.

Officials reported just under 26,000 new infections by midday on Friday, down from about 30,000 on Thursday, with Western Australia and Northern Territory still to report. Forty-eight new deaths were registered. Hospital cases remained on a downtrend, with nearly 3,300 admitted, the lowest tally in more than a month.

The bulk of Australia's pandemic total of around 2.7 million cases has been detected since the emergence of the Omicron variant in late November. Total deaths stood at 4,479.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Jane Wardell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Legal issue delays Olympic team figure skating medal ceremony

    A "legal issue" has delayed the medal ceremony for the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Winter Games, the International Olympic Committee and International Skating Union announced on Wednesday.The intrigue: No details were immediately given as to why Tuesday's scheduled ceremony for the Russian Olympic Committee team's gold, Team USA's silver and Japan's bronze medals did not take place.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • U.S. urges Canada to use federal powers to ease border protest disruption

    WINDSOR, Ontario/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canada should use federal powers to ease the growing economic disruption caused by the blockage of a vital U.S.-Canada trade route by protesters opposed to coronavirus mandates, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said on Thursday. The closure of the Ambassador Bridge, North America's busiest international land border crossing and a vital supply route for Detroit's carmakers, has halted some auto output and left officials scrambling to limit economic damage. Canadian truckers started their protests https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/how-ottawas-anti-vaccine-mandate-protests-are-spreading-globally-2022-02-09 as a "Freedom Convoy" occupying Ottawa, the capital, to demonstrate opposition to a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers mirrored by the U.S. government.

  • Beijing Olympics 2022: An exclusive look into the Games as a spectator

    The BBC's Stephen McDonell is one of few that have been able to watch the Games live from the stands.

  • On COVID vaccine: Scholz tells Germans 'Be like the Danish'

    Germans could learn a lesson from Denmark's high COVID-19 vaccination rate, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, calling on more Germans - particularly older people - to get vaccinated so the country can ease restrictions. Around 76% of the population in Germany has received at least one dose of a vaccine - fewer than many other western European countries and far from Denmark's 83% rate.

  • Ottawa police warn protesters blocking streets could be 'arrested without warrant'

    Police in the Canadian capital Ottawa warned that those participating in the "Freedom Convoy" protests blocking the city's streets "could be arrested without a warrant," the department said in a press release issued Wednesday."The unlawful act of blocking streets in the downtown core is resulting in people being denied the lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property," the department wrote. "We are providing you notice that anyone...

  • Hong Kong vaccine rates spike as outbreak shatters COVID-free dreams

    Vaccination rates are rising sharply among the elderly in Hong Kong, lifting from a relatively low base as an Omicron-fuelled spike in new COVID-19 cases and looming vaccine passes pierce long-standing inoculation complacency among the demographic. "Getting the elderly vaccinated has been difficult," said Lau Chak Sing, head of the medicine department at the University of Hong Kong, who blames, among other factors, the "lack of a sense of urgency because Hong Kong was doing very well." As in many other places, however, the arrival of the highly transmissable Omicron variant has significantly changed the shape of the pandemic and official responses in Hong Kong.

  • 'Disheartening but also unsurprising': Why the Ottawa police didn't react quickly to dismantle the trucker protest convoy

    A convoy of protestors continues to stay put in Ottawa’s downtown core, refusing to leave until all COVID-19 mandates are lifted. Officials have described the country’s capital as being “under siege”, with Ontario premier Doug Ford calling it an “occupation."

  • Olympics-Russian teen skater Valieva trains after reports of failed drug test

    Russia's 15-year-old figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva giggled with her coaches but turned serious for her own routine as she practiced on Thursday at the Winter Olympics despite reports of testing positive for a banned substance. The teenager was part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team that won the figure skating team event on Monday, ahead of the United States and Japan. Russian athletes are already competing without their flag and anthem because of sanctions for past doping violations.

  • State health department urges COVID-19 positive individuals to consider oral medications

    Paxlovid and molnupiravir, which recently received emergency use authorization by the FDA, are designed for the outpatient treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19.

  • China's SMIC earns record revenue in 2021, boosted by global chip shortage

    Business boomed last year for Chinese chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) on the back of a global chip shortage, with revenues and profits soaring despite pressure from U.S. sanctions, it said. Sales for calendar 2021 were up 39% on the year at a record of $5.4 billion, propelled by worldwide demand, the company said in an annual financial report published on Thursday. "The global shortage of chips and strong demand for local and indigenous manufacturing brought our company a rare opportunity," Guo Guangli, the secretary of the board, said on an earnings call on Friday.

  • Ottawa police put trucker protesters on notice: Stop clogging the streets or be arrested

    Ottawa police warned the truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates to disperse or face arrest as the demonstrations continue.

  • Your Gas Stove is Bad for You (and Terrible for the Environment)

    Even when gas stoves aren’t running, they annually release about 2.6 million tons of methane according to a new study.

  • Gayle King has COVID scare, appears on 'CBS Mornings' from van outside studio

    Gayle King hosted CBS Mornings from a van outside the studio on Thursday after testing positive for COVID before the show.

  • Asian shares fall, U.S. treasury yields hold firm after U.S. inflation data

    Asian share markets fell on Friday, after red-hot U.S. inflation data and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official fuelled bets on U.S. interest rates being hiked more aggressively, and sent U.S. Treasury yields jumping. An index tracking Hong Kong listed mainland property firms rose 2% and one tracking onshore Chinese real estate gained 1% after a media report that China will allow real estate firms easier access to presale proceeds from residential projects, loosening a liquidity squeeze on the sector. Broader moves across Asian stocks followed U.S. data on Thursday which showed consumer prices surged 7.5% last month on a year-over-year basis, topping economists' estimates of 7.3% and marking the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years.

  • 600K Teslas recalled for obscured pedestrian warning sounds

    Tesla is recalling some 2020-2022 Model S, Model X, Model Y, and 2017-2022 Model 3 vehicles because the "Boombox" allows sounds to be played through an external speaker while the vehicle is in motion.

  • The deaths that came in the cold

    The Patels seemed to have a stable life in India. Why did they die trying to illegally cross the US-Canada border?

  • For many asylum-seekers, flying to Mexico is ticket to US

    For Colombians and other nationalities that don't need a visa, flying to Mexico can be a ticket to seeking asylum in the United States. Once arriving at a Mexican border city, they can walk across the border in broad daylight and surrender to U.S. agents. In doing so, they avoid the dangers of traversing Mexico and other countries over land and circumvent sweeping U.S. asylum restrictions.

  • Immigration agency reverses Trump-era changes to its mission statement

    The U.S. government agency in charge of granting visas, green cards and naturalizations changed its mission statement, a reversal of a Trump-era change that had spun the immigration service provider toward a focus on homeland security.The new United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) mission statement reads, "USCIS upholds America's promise as a nation of welcome and possibility with fairness, integrity, and respect for all we...

  • GOP bill highlights Republican rift on immigration

    A new immigration reform proposal by first-term Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) is further exposing a split within the GOP between those who want the party to lead on immigration reform and hard-liners increasingly vocal against immigration as a whole.Salazar's proposal would ultimately grant legal status to a majority of undocumented immigrants in the United States, a conclusion many other House Republicans are unlikely to get behind.While...

  • Growth of Black immigrant population projected to outpace growth of U.S. born Black population

    One in 10 Black people living in the U.S. are immigrants, and the number is only expected to rise, according to new data.