Australia's 2nd-most populous state to lock down after COVID spike

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, will enter a five-day lockdown just before midnight to combat a growing COVID-19 outbreak, officials announced on Thursday.

Why it matters: It will be the fifth time such restrictions have been imposed on residents in Victoria's state capital, Melbourne — who last year endured one of the world's longest lockdowns (112 days), when the city was Australia's pandemic epicenter.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: Australia had largely suppressed coronavirus outbreaks, but it's now for the first time in months dealing with outbreaks in multiple regions simultaneously.

  • This is driven largely by the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant — which led to Sydney, New South Wales, entering a full lockdown on June 26. These restrictions in Australia's largest city have been extended until July 30.

  • Melbourne last exited a lockdown on June 10, though some restrictions remained in place — such as wearing masks outside.

By the numbers: NSW has a total of 929 active cases after 65 more infections were confirmed Thursday; Victoria confirmed seven new cases, taking the total to 18 active cases and the state of Queensland recorded three new infections.

What they're saying: "This will be a hard lockdown similar to or identical to what we did a couple of weeks ago," Victoria's Premier Dan Andrews said at a news conference.

  • "It is essentially a repeat of the successful strategy from couple of weeks ago. That was successful then and this will be successful now."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with the latest case numbers.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Feeling post-lockdown separation anxiety in your relationship? You’re not alone

    It's a rollercoaster time for couples and here, an expert shares advice for anyone worrying

  • Melbourne joins Sydney in lockdown as COVID-19 spreads in Australia

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -The Australian state of Victoria was ordered into a five-day lockdown on Thursday following a spike in COVID-19 infections, joining Sydney as the country's two main population hubs battle an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant. The lockdown in Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne is its fifth since the pandemic began a year and a half ago. Combined with a stay-home order already in force in Sydney, the measure means nearly half Australia's 25 million population is under lockdown.

  • The Olympics are coming. COVID infections are rising. Was Japan's strategy the right one?

    With a week to go until the Tokyo Olympics, COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Japan. What went wrong with the once-celebrated "Japan model"?

  • Britain women's soccer team will take a knee at Olympics

    The British women’s soccer team plan to take a knee before kickoff at the Tokyo Olympics. The players have been performing the anti-racism stance with their separate teams over the last year and the IOC relaxed its rules this month to allow Olympic athletes to make gestures of protest in the field of play at the Tokyo Games. “I feel lucky to be part of a group that wants change to stop racism, discrimination," Britain forward Ellen White said in a video call from Japan, “and stand in solidarity with those who have been affected.”

  • Basketball talent ‘has been democratized’ globally: NBA deputy commissioner

    The U.S. men’s national basketball team got a reality check on the road to Olympic gold this week, losing two consecutive exhibition games against Nigeria and Australia.

  • Australian unemployment hits mining boom lows, tests ultra-easy policy

    Australian's jobless rate, led by the country's remarkable recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, improved to a level last seen during the once-in-a-generation mining boom and may help bring forward the date of monetary policy tightening. Thursday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed 29,000 net new jobs were created in June, in-line with forecasts for a 30,000 gain and on top of 115,100 in May. The increase was entirely led by full-time jobs, which jumped by 51,600. Unemployment dropped to 4.9%, the lowest since December 2010, when a mining investment boom that ended in 2013 was powering Australia's economy.

  • Pallas Retrograde Is Here. So Is A Lot Of Potential Chaos

    Pallas asteroid. 3d render While the word “retrograde” may have you running for the hills, it’s important to remember that these backwards planetary motions happen way more often than you might think. I mean, Pluto, Jupiter, and Neptune are all retrograde right now. Other astrological bodies tend to partake in the occasional backwards dance, too — including asteroids. From July 14 to November 8, for instance, the asteroid Pallas will be retrograde in the sign of dreamy Pisces. Pallas is located

  • Tokyo Olympics' outdoor swimming venue smells "like a toilet"

    With just days to go before the Tokyo Olympics begin, Bloomberg reports that concerns are growing about pollution levels in Tokyo Bay, where the swimming portion of the triathlon is set to take place.What's happening: A test for the swimming part of the Paratriathlon in the bay was canceled in August 2019 after E. coli bacteria was found at more than twice the limit set by triathlon officials — and after one athlete reportedly said the bay "smelled like a toilet."Get market news worthy of your t

  • Spain's top court rules pandemic lockdown unconstitutional

    Spain’s Constitutional Court has ruled that last year’s stay-at-home lockdown order by the government under a state of emergency was unconstitutional

  • Government accused of using 'foolish' Northern Ireland amnesty to shore up 'narrow party support'

    British tourists with Indian-made vaccine barred from holidays Bloody Sunday: Soldier F named in Parliament by Irish nationalist Rees-Mogg: Hiring Left-wing editor tarnishes BBC Sir John Major hits out at Government for cutting foreign aid Ministers take part in ‘get out of jail free’ Covid trial to avoid self-isolation Coronavirus latest news: Malta U-turn to let in Britons double-jabbed with AstraZeneca vaccine Labour has accused the Government of cynically creating an amnesty for Troubles-era

  • Olympics-Risk of COVID spread is 'zero', IOC chief says, amid rising cases

    TOKYO (Reuters) -International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Thursday there was "zero" risk of Games participants infecting Japanese residents with COVID-19, as cases hit a six-month high in the host city. "Risk for the other residents of Olympic village and risk for the Japanese people is zero," Bach said, adding that Olympics athletes and delegations have undergone more than 8,000 coronavirus tests, resulting in three positive cases. Those cases have been placed in isolation and their close contacts are also under quarantine protocols, Bach said at the beginning of talks with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto.

  • Australia faces first economic contraction in a year on Sydney lockdown

    A coronavirus lockdown in Sydney, Australia's most populous city, threatens to shrink the country's economy in the third quarter, with a slow vaccine rollout adding to the headwinds. A drop in gross domestic product (GDP) from the previous quarter would represent the country's first economic contraction since June 2020, when a nationwide coronavirus lockdown forced businesses to down shutters. Australia's central bank has estimated first half growth at 2.6% year-on-year.

  • Australian Unemployment Hits 10-Year Low Before Sydney Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Australia’s unemployment rate tumbled to a 10-year low in June, reflecting the economy’s powerful momentum in the lead-up to a five-week lockdown in Sydney that’s set to weigh on national activity.The jobless rate declined to 4.9%, the lowest since June 2011, from 5.1% in May, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported Thursday. The economy added 29,100 positions, driven by full-time

  • Three factors that will determine the timing and magnitude of India’s third wave of Covid-19

    Three factors will determine the timing and magnitude of future Covid-19 waves in India are individual choices, vaccination coverage, and variants.

  • Pop star Olivia Rodrigo to visit White House to record vaccine videos with Biden, Fauci

    While she sarcastically sings "good for you, you look happy and healthy" in her hit song, Olivia Rodrigo really does want the country happy and healthy, partnering with the White House to encourage young people to get their COVID-19 vaccine. The 18-year-old "good 4 u" and "drivers license" pop star will visit the White House on Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci and record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated, including answering questions young people have, according to a White House official. The videos will be featured on Rodrigo's channels to reach her more than 28 million followers, as well as the White House social pages as part of the administration's effort to get more young people educated and vaccinated.