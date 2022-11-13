Australia's Albanese speaks briefly with China's Li, prompting talk of summit -media

Australian PM Anthony Albanese arrives at the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
·2 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke briefly with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a regional summit in Cambodia, Australian media said on Sunday, sparking some expectations of a formal summit with President Xi Jinping.

The countries' ties have deteriorated in recent years, with China putting sanctions on some Australian imports and reacting angrily to Canberra's call for an international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said Albanese and Li spoke on arrival at an event on the sidelines of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh.

The discussion comes amid speculation about a possible meeting between Albanese and Xi at a summit of the Group of 20 big economies in Indonesia on Monday.

Albanese's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report or on what would be Albanese's first meeting with Xi since becoming prime minister in May.

On Wednesday, the Australian leader said a meeting with Xi would be a positive development after years of tense relations.

The last summit meeting in 2019 saw Albanese's predecessor, Scott Morrison, meet Xi at a G20 meeting, Australia's foreign ministry said.

Xi will attend the G20 meeting on the resort island of Bali, an adviser to Indonesian president Joko Widodo has said.

Last week, Albanese's office said he would attend that meeting and a subsequent summit in Bangkok of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group.

Also on Sunday, Albanese said in a statement, negotiations had concluded in Phnom Penh to upgrade the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (AANZFTA).

The pact covered enhancements on electronic commerce, competition, customs procedures and trade facilitation, trade in goods, and rules of origin, he added.

"Today we open an ambitious new chapter for the growing economic relationships between ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand," Albanese said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the upgraded deal would boost economic and trade ties with ASEAN by cutting red tape and business costs.

"We now trade more with ASEAN in a week than we did in a year in the early 1970s," Ardern, who was also in Cambodia for the summit, said in a statement.

The upgraded deal is expected to be signed and take effect in 2023, according to the statement.

Besides Australia and New Zealand, signatories to the pact, first struck in 2009, are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith in Sydney; Editing by William Mallard and Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.

  • Japan's Kishida calls for constructive relations in talks with China's Li

    Japanese Prime Minister told Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday he hoped the two countries could strive toward building a "constructive and stable" relationship, Japan's foreign ministry said on Saturday. Li also referred to the importance of Japan-China relations during a brief exchange of views between the two, held on the sidelines of a meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus China, Japan and South Korea in Cambodia, the ministry said in a statement. In a speech at the ASEAN plus 3 meeting, Kishida reiterated Japan's view that North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches, including one that flew over Japan, were a clear and serious threat to the international community, and unacceptable.

  • Chinese premier says economy on 'upward trend', vows further support

    China's economy has grown 3% over the past three quarters and is stabilising on an "upward trend", Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said, vowing to continue to support the economy with policy measures. The comments were made in a meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Saturday during the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, according to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry on Sunday. Premier Li also said China was working hard to keep market operations, employment and prices stable, the statement said.

  • China confirms Xi Jinping will meet US President Joe Biden and French leader Emmanuel Macron next week

    China has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will meet his American and French counterparts Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron at the G20 and Apec summits next week. However, the foreign ministry made no mention of plans for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, despite Japanese media reports he wanted to meet Xi at the G20. The trip to Bali, Indonesia for the Group of 20 summit will be the Chinese leader's first overseas trip since he secured an unprecedented third term last month. His

  • Residents of 6 apartment blocks in Zaporizhzhia evacuated due to unexploded munitions

    Residents of six apartment blocks in Zaporizhzhia are being evacuated due to unexploded cluster munitions that Russian forces have dropped on the city. Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, on Telegram Quote from Kurtiev: "As a result of today's attack on Zaporizhzhia, unexploded cluster munitions have been dropped on one of the city's residential neighbourhoods.

  • Youngkin brushes off Trump jab: ‘That’s not the way I roll’

    Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Friday shrugged off a recent barb from former President Trump, who lashed out at him as speculation builds that Youngkin might run for the White House in 2024. “Listen, you all know me. I do not call people names,” the governor told reporters. “I really work hard to bring…

  • What FTX Filing For US Bankruptcy Protection Means For Crypto Markets

    Sam Bankman-Fried has stepped down as CEO of crypto exchange FTX as the company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Forex.com Global Head of Research Matt Weller discusses FTX's downfall and what this means for bitcoin (BTC), altcoins, and the crypto industry at large.

  • Exclusive: As split Congress odds increase, Yellen warns of need to lift debt ceiling

    With odds of a split U.S. Congress rising, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that lawmakers' failure to raise the statutory limit on U.S. debt posed a "huge threat" to America's credit rating and functioning of U.S. financial markets. Yellen told Reuters in an interview in New Delhi on Friday that cooperation is still possible with Republicans on some issues, but lifting the debt ceiling is a non-negotiable item. Some Republicans have threatened to use the next hike in the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling as leverage to force concessions from U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

  • 2022 Midterms Recalled Republican's Summer of 1964 Voter Suppression Tactics

    Everything I am about to tell you is important to what’s happening today: At the start of the summer of 1964, now forever known as the Freedom Summer, Bob Moses, a Black civil right activist, rallied hundreds of volunteers to Mississippi, most of them white college students, to help register Black Mississippians to vote. Throughout the summer, thousands of out-of-state volunteers banded together with Black Mississippians to fight against voter intimidation and discrimination.

  • Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China

    President Joe Biden is set to meet Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China's assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping. Biden will hold separate meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

  • How voters really feel about Rishi Sunak

    “I have work to do to restore trust, after all that has happened.”

  • Biden arrives for ASEAN Summit in Cambodia

    STORY: After holding their own closed-door talks, ASEAN leaders discussed tensions in the region, including the Korean peninsula and Taiwan, with global leaders including Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in separate meetings.Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are scheduled to hold discussions with the group on Saturday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will also attend some meetings.Cambodian Prime Minister and ASEAN host Hun Sen addressed Friday's opening ceremony with a call for vigilance and wisdom during times of economic and geopolitical turmoil.

  • Alibaba stock rises amid China’s Singles Day event

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Alibaba.

  • Taiwan belongs to Taiwanese, president says in fiery pre-election rebuff to China

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday her mission in life was to ensure the island continued to belong to its people and that Taiwan's existence was a provocation to no one, in a fiery pre-election rebuff to China. Taiwan's Nov. 26 local elections come a month after Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has ramped up military pressure on the democratically-governed island to accept Beijing's sovereignty, secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term. While the vote for mayors and councillors is nominally about domestic issues, Tsai told thousands of cheering supporters at a rally in central Taipei that much more was at stake, the first time she has so explicitly gone after China in this campaign.

  • Space Force Wants to Launch Satellites Faster Than Anyone Has Ever Attempted

    The prospect of losing critically important satellites during war has led to “Victus Nox”—a rapid response experiment in which private Space Force partners will need to launch a satellite within 24 hours of receiving the “go” order.

  • Sole survivor of missile strike in September, Krym the dog dies of his wounds

    Krym (Crimea) the dog, who survived a Russian missile strike in Dnipro in which the family that owned him was killed, has died of his wounds, Deputy Mayor of DniproMykhaylo Lysenko reported on Nov.12.

  • Russian forces reinforce defences on Dnipros left bank in Kherson Oblast General Staff report

    Russian forces are strengthening their defences on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast and conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 12 November Details: Ukraine's defence forces are conducting mop-up operations in the recently liberated cities, towns and villages in Kherson Oblast.

  • Chinese travel, consumption stocks rally as Beijing eases COVID rules

    China said Friday that it will shorten the quarantine period for close contacts of COVID cases and travelers to the country, among other policy tweaks. But the government also said it will stick to its zero-COVID policy.

  • Results: Rep. Kim Schrier defeats Republican Matt Larkin in Washington's 8th Congressional District election

    Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time, or 11 p.m. EST.

  • Democrat Cisco Aguilar defeats Trump-backed election denier Jim Marchant in Nevada secretary of state race

    Republican Jim Marchant, a prominent election denier, has lost Nevada's secretary of state race to Democrat Cisco Aguilar, NBC News projected Saturday.