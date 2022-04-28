AMP sells unit's international infrastructure equity business for $498 million

The logo of AMP Ltd, Australia's biggest retail wealth manager, adorns their head office located in central Sydney, Australia
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd on Thursday announced the sale of AMP Capital's international infrastructure equity business for up to A$699 million ($497.83 million), leaving it solely with banking, wealth and financial advice divisions.

Along with the sale of AMP Capital's real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business and a previously announced sale of its infrastructure debt platform, the 172-year old firm has now completely exited its infrastructure investment manager, valuing it at A$2.04 billion, AMP said.

The sale seals AMP's years-long quest to exit its private markets business and focus on wealth management and banking.

The company has been overhauling its strategy since a 2017 Royal Commission into the financial services industry that, along with a slew of corporate misconduct controversies, resulted in an exodus of clients.

($1 = 1.4043 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Google Signals Bad Omen Ahead for Facebook

    The internet and video giant has just announced quarterly results which show that the Covid-19 pandemic effect is running out of steam.

  • China reports rare human case of bird flu

    The H3N8 bird flu strain does not yet have the ability to effectively infect humans and poses a low risk for a large-scale epidemic, officials say.

  • QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • Ukraine Latest: White House Readies Long-Term Assistance Package

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to send to Congress as soon as Thursday a proposal for weapons and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine that would last through September. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • US panel recommends State Department classify India, Russia as ‘country of particular concern’ over religious freedoms

    A U.S. panel has recommended that the State Department designate 15 nations, including India and Russia, as “countries of particular concern” for violating religious freedoms. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said in a report released Monday that the 15 countries are designated as such “because their governments engage in or tolerate…

  • Pelosi and Schumer Discuss Legislative Moves to Cut Gasoline Prices and Tackle Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met to discuss possible legislation to reduce gasoline prices, according to a Democratic aide, as inflation poses an increasing political threat ahead of the midterm election.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator P

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry applauds Elon Musk's Twitter purchase — and sees shades of the Great Crash of 1929 in the recent stock-market tumble

    Burry cheered the Tesla CEO's deal to take Twitter private, and highlighted the remarkable optimism on Wall Street during the stock-market crash of 1929.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Mom and Pop Investors Took a Billion-Dollar Bath Trading Options During the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the risky things amateur investors did while locked at home in the pandemic, dabbling in stock options was one that veteran investors were convinced would end badly.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

    The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations.

  • 1 Cryptocurrency With 5,400% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest Chief Executive Officer Cathie Wood has never shied away from bold predictions. In 2018, she put a price target on Tesla that implied a $672 billion market cap. In fact, a recent report from Ark Invest suggests that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could achieve a valuation of more than $20 trillion in the next 10 years.

  • Here’s how far the S&P 500 has to fall to enter another stock-market correction

    Stocks are enjoying a bounce Wednesday afternoon, providing some breathing room for the S&P 500 after it came close to entering its second market correction of 2022.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits can certainly excite investors. For instance, metrics like revenue growth and market opportunity are much more important. With that in mind, here are two supercharged growth stocks worth buying right now.

  • Tata's Air India proposes to buy AirAsia India

    Tata Group-owned Air India has proposed to buy the entire equity share capital of low cost carrier AirAsia India, in which Tata has a majority stake, to merge into a single airline, according to an application with India's competition commission. The autos-to-steel conglomerate bought state-run carrier Air India in a $2.4 billion equity-and-debt deal, regaining ownership of what used to be India's flagship carrier after nearly 70 years. Tata Sons has an 83.67% stake in AirAsia India.

  • ‘I’m spending a fortune on home maintenance. I realize my second husband is essentially living in my house for free’: What is a fair way to split costs?

    ‘When I married my husband, he sold his house, which was valued at about $100,000 more than mine, but he had no equity in it.’