Australia's ANZ to buy Suncorp Bank for $3.3 billion to bolster home loan books

An ANZ bank logo is pictured in Sydney
Sameer Manekar
·2 min read

By Sameer Manekar

(Reuters) -Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Monday it will buy insurer Suncorp Group's banking unit for A$4.9 billion ($3.33 billion) to bolster its customer growth and home loan book even as it withdrew from talks to buy software firm MYOB Group.

ANZ, one of Australia's top lenders whose business has been slowed by loan application processing times, will look to reinforce its mortgage books by assuming control of Suncorp Bank's A$47 billion home loan portfolio.

ANZ loaned A$633.76 billion as of the end of fiscal 2021 - a meagre 1.9% growth from a year ago - while Brisbane-based Suncorp Bank had A$57.56 billion gross loans, of which 80% consisted of home loans. (https://bit.ly/3cazZg8) (https://bit.ly/3u4ZKoa)

"With much of the work to simplify and strengthen the bank completed, and our digital transformation well-progressed, we are now in a position to invest in and reshape our Australian business," ANZ Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott said.

The acquisition is expected to have a net impact on level 1 common equity tier 1 (CET1) of about 28 basis points on a pro-forma basis as at June 2022, ANZ said.

The Melbourne-based bank will raise about A$3.5 billion to fund the deal, which is expected to boost earnings in the low single digits on a run-rate basis for fiscal 2023. ANZ expects to pay a final fiscal 2022 dividend of 72 Australian cents per share, it added.

The deal will give Suncorp net proceeds of A$4.1 billion. It plans to return most of it to shareholders.

"We believe the agreed price fairly values the bank and reflects the hard work of our people and progress made on delivering our strategic objectives," Suncorp Chairman Christine McLoughlin said.

In a separate statement to the exchange, ANZ said it was withdrawing from discussions with private equity giant KKR & Co to buy software firm MYOB Group, only a week after it confirmed the talks.

($1 = 1.4734 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • Macron decries anti-Semitism on 80th anniversary of Jewish deportations

    French President Emmanuel Macron warned against anti-Semitism and historical revisionism on Sunday as he commemorated victims of the Holocaust on the 80th anniversary of the Vel d'Hiv roundup of Jewish families. On July 16-17, 1942, around 13,000 people were taken to the Winter Velodrome, the Vel d'Hiv, in Paris before being sent on to concentration camps across Europe. It was the largest mass detention of Jewish people by French police in collaboration with the Nazi German occupiers.

  • US Envoy Confident That Gulf Oil Producers Will Boost Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- A US energy envoy said he is confident Gulf producers will increase oil output after President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with regional leaders.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Fires Security Agency Head, Prosecutor“Based on what we heard on the tri

  • Biden stands to get little domestic return from controversial Middle East trip

    President Joe Biden wrapped up his first presidential trip to the Middle East on Saturday with few clear domestic benefits from a trip that brought

  • China reports 691 new COVID cases on July 16 vs 547 a day earlier

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Mainland China reported 691 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, of which 154 were symptomatic and 537 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. Among the new cases, 580 were locally transmitted, the highest since May 23. A negative COVID test result within the 48 hours will also be required for people to leave the city from 6 p.m. on Monday, the local government said.

  • Brian Sozzi's path to 350 million page views at Yahoo Finance

    Brian Sozzi rode into Yahoo Finance at the beginning of 2019 as a man on a mission.

  • Chinese Lithium Giant Pulls EVs Deeper Into Forced Labor Glare

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium producer for carmakers including BMW AG and Tesla Inc. is beginning work to assess battery metals projects in Xinjiang, deepening links between electric vehicle supply chains and a region at the heart of human-rights allegations against China. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandUkraine L

  • Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb' -Al Jazeera

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran is technically capable of making a nuclear bomb but has not decided whether to build one, a senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Qatar's al Jazeera TV on Sunday. Kamal Kharrazi spoke a day after U.S. President Joe Biden ended his four-day trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, vowing to stop Iran from "acquiring a nuclear weapon." Kharrazi's comments were a rare suggestion that Iran might have an interest in nuclear weapons, which it has long denied seeking.

  • Rolex Daytona prices continue to slide on the resale market as the crypto crash wipes out wealth of newer collectors

    Resale prices for the most popular variant of the Cosmograph fell 16% from their peak in April, but experts say top models are still resilient.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    The right dividend stocks can shower investors with reliable passive income. Picking companies that are well-established in thriving industries with track records of dividend growth is as close to a guarantee of future dividend growth as possible. Here are three quality dividend stocks that appear positioned to grow their dividends for many more years.

  • 3 Passive Income Generators Down Between 29% and 36% to Buy On the Dip

    These three stocks offer massive long-term passive income potential thanks to their well-funded and growing dividends.

  • Here Are Americans' Financial Assets by Age. How Do You Compare?

    Image source: Getty Images Here Are Americans' Financial Assets by Age. How Do You Compare?Meta: Americans' financial assets change over time. Find out how your assets stack up.Promo: What do your financial assets look like? Key Points Your net worth is an important number when it comes to your financial picture.

  • 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) are some of the longest-term holdings of billionaire money manager […]

  • 3 Dirt Cheap Semiconductor Stocks That Pay Growing Dividends

    The semiconductor industry is constantly evolving to make chips smaller and more powerful. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stand out as three particularly appealing semiconductor stocks to buy now. Scott Levine (Texas Instruments): If you're like many other investors, you've suffered a few sleepless nights recently thanks to the fear of an extended market downturn.

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator Suggests We Could Be Near a Bottom

    The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) delivered its worst first-half return in more than a half-century, while the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost nearly a third of its value. Whereas the Federal Reserve often comes to the rescue of tumbling equity markets, it now has no choice but to aggressively raise interest rates to tame inflation. If there were a way to know ahead of time when a stock market correction would occur, how long it would last, and how steep the decline would be, everyone would be retired and sipping on margaritas right about now.

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • Fed interest rate hike this month likely to climb to 1%

    The Federal Reserve was expected to raise the interest rate in July by 0.75% but that may go up.

  • Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is a massive industry; worldwide healthcare spending exceeded $8 trillion yearly in 2020 and 2021. Such an essential and lucrative field is fertile ground for great stocks. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is arguably the top blue chip stock in the healthcare industry.

  • Here's What Makes This Utility Stock So Safe

    Utilities are often viewed as stable and boring investments, which is something you might like to add to your portfolio.

  • 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki said bitcoin has zero value, touted gold and silver over cash, and warned inflation was wiping people out. Here are 10 great quotes from his radio show

    Kiyosaki, a personal-finance guru, advised investors to worry less about rising interest rates, and focus on finding bargains instead.

  • Why I Think This Is the Best Real Estate Stock

    Real estate stocks are sometimes relegated to the "widow and orphans" section of investment accounts. At least they were, until the past few years when real estate stocks first soared, thanks to easy money fueling increased demand, only to then tumble en masse. Many real estate stocks are down 30% or more this year.