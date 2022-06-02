Australia's ASX appoints Helen Lofthouse as first female chief

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window in front of a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange in Sydney
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Australian bourse operator ASX Ltd on Thursday appointed internal candidate Helen Lofthouse as its first female chief executive officer, replacing Dominic Stevens.

Lofthouse, who will be starting her new role from Aug. 1 is entitled to an annual fixed remuneration of A$2 million ($1.44 million), the same as Stevens' yearly pay as seen in the 2021 annual report, ASX said.

"I am looking forward to helping shape ASX's future as we continue our transformation and leverage our technology platform to deliver further value," said Lofthouse, who was also selected as one of the World Federation of Exchanges Women Leaders for 2021.

ASX has been battling several software glitches in the past, with the most recent outage in November halting trading of its equities on their debut, forcing the country's market regulator to impose additional licence conditions to reduce future risks and upgrades.

Lofthouse currently serves as the group executive of ASX's Markets division - the company's largest revenue-generating business. She has served as the managing director at UBS and at multiple senior roles with U.S. lender JPMorgan, prior to joining the bourse operator in 2015.

During Stevens' tenure at the helm, which lasted nearly six years, the market value of ASX rose by about 65%, as of Wednesday's close.

Stevens will continue as the CEO until July 31 and has agreed to remain available to advise and assist with the transition until Sept. 30 after which he intends to retire, ASX added.

($1 = 1.3937 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Raises Pressure on Banks to Support Struggling Developers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks are facing growing pressure to support cash-strapped developers after months of pleas by regulators failed to boost lending to the industry. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion P

  • Chemical maker TCP Group files pre-arranged bankruptcy

    Texas petrochemical producer TCP Group filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday with a plan to hand over control to its lenders, after struggling under costs and legal claims from a 2019 fire. The Houston-based firm filed for Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware with plans to eliminate $950 million of $1.3 billion in secured debt and shed liabilities from an explosion and fire at its plant in Port Neches, Texas. The company faces federal and state investigations over the Port Neches fire, and is in negotiations with a committee representing some 7,000 claims for property damage, business interruption and personal injury, according to court filings.

  • Zara owner Inditex set to benefit from higher prices

    Fashion giant Zara's owner Inditex is expected to report bumper first-quarter earnings next week, benefiting from raising prices more than rivals without damaging its sales, analysts said. As a cost of living crisis intensifies across the region, Europe's retailers are facing a tricky balancing act between passing on rising supply chain costs to consumers and ensuring that their products stay affordable. The company was still well-placed to take market share because its prices remained competitive and consumers liked its rapid output of new fashion lines, RBC analyst Richard Chamberlain said in a research note.

  • Tight Asia capacity limits room for new LNG ships - Korea Shipbuilding exec

    Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) has mostly filled its order book for the next 2-1/2 years as the pandemic drove demand for container ships, leaving little room to meet the needs of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector, a senior company executive said. With U.S. LNG exports rising, more LNG carriers are travelling longer distances to customers in North Asia and Europe while European countries have snapped up floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) as they ramp up LNG imports to replace Russian gas supplies in the wake of the Ukraine crisis. However, shipyards in South Korea and China are unable to accommodate demand for new LNG vessels as they work to meet a flood of orders for new container ships following global supply chain disruptions and port congestion that have held up ships in the United States and China.

  • Dollar holds firm, supported by higher yields

    The dollar hit a three-week high against the yen in early trade on Thursday and held its gains against other majors, supported by this week's advances in U.S. Treasury yields, which hit two-week peaks overnight. "If you look at the equity market, at bonds, at dollars, it all sort of joins up," said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank.

  • RBI to go fast with rate hikes this year, slow the next - Reuters poll

    The Reserve Bank of India will concentrate interest rate hikes over the coming months in a relatively short tightening cycle, according to a Reuters poll of economists who expect the repo rate to reach its terminal level early next year. Following a surprise rate rise on May 4, several members of the Monetary Policy Committee called for more in upcoming meetings this year to control sticky price pressures, which hit an eight-year high last month. That sentiment was echoed in a May 26-June 1 Reuters poll that predicted the central bank would raise its key policy rate by at least 100 basis points over the next four MPC meetings.

  • China Leans on Policy Banks to Deliver $120 Billion Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing is turning to state-owned policy banks once again to help rescue an economy under strain, ordering them to provide 800 billion yuan ($120 billion) in funding for infrastructure projects. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed Star

  • India weighs appeal panel against social media takedowns

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India is considering whether to set up an appeals panel with the power to reverse the content moderation decisions of social media firms, the information technology ministry said, in what would be the first such move of its kind worldwide. There could be more than one such appeal panel, according to the document, made public on Thursday. Social media firms are already required to have an in-house grievance redressal officer and designate executives to co-ordinate with law enforcement officials.

  • China EV startups say May sales up, post-lockdown output constrained

    Li Auto Inc reported a May sales gain of 166% from a year earlier to 11,496 vehicles on Wednesday. Xpeng Inc posted a gain of 78% with 10,125 deliveries. Nio Inc delivered 7,024 EVs, up 5% from a year earlier.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Rockets Require Training; Russia’s Bond Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon said new longer-range rockets the US is providing to Ukraine will require three weeks of training to operate, as Moscow warned the weapons could be used for attacks inside Russian territory.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few Weeks

  • Top Tech Dealmaker Warns China’s VC Winter Is Far From Over

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese startups will struggle to attract investment throughout 2022 and possibly beyond, one of the country’s most successful dealmakers said, adding to a chorus of warnings about a reckoning for global tech firms after years of easy money.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready

  • KKR Seeks Bids for Ramsay’s $5.8 Billion Hospital Sites

    (Bloomberg) -- A KKR & Co.-led consortium has begun soliciting investors to take over Ramsay Health Care Ltd.’s A$8 billion ($5.8 billion) real estate portfolio, as the group seeks to buy out the Australian hospitals operator, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic

  • South Korea May factory growth slows as output, export orders shrink - PMI

    The S&P Global purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 51.8 in May from 52.1 in April but remained above the 50-mark that indicates expansion in activity for the 20th consecutive month. Output shrank by the most in five months and new export orders decreased for a third month in row, though total incoming orders remained firm thanks to domestic demand. "Supply-chain disruption continued to hinder growth in activity and demand in the manufacturing sector," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Emerging market FX rallies seen short-lived due to high inflation: Reuters poll

    Battered emerging market currencies will struggle to hold on to recent gains towards year-end as U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and inflation concerns keep the dollar in the forefront, a Reuters poll found. Barely recovering from a nearly two-year bear run, positive sentiment in emerging market currencies has already been soured by higher U.S. Treasury yields. Last month, safe-haven dollar inflows pushed the emerging markets currency index to its weakest level since end-2020.

  • Cotton rally squeezes Asian garment makers, threatens recovery from COVID

    A near doubling in benchmark cotton futures to 11-year highs, hard on the heels of a spike in freight and fuel prices, is clobbering Asian apparel makers while their global retail customers are reluctant to soak up the extra costs. Losses have mounted for garment makers in Asia, among the region's top employers, with some smaller units suspending operations, rendering thousands jobless, undermining a recovery from the pandemic and posing a fresh challenge for policymakers already battling high inflation. To remain viable, some yarn and garment makers are even replacing cotton with cheaper synthetic fabric.

  • Australia’s Bond Yields Jump on Bets of Outsized RBA Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Short-end Australian bond yields climbed to a three-week high as traders bet the central bank will ramp up its pace of tightening after a similar move by the Bank of Canada.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed Starts Experiment of Letti

  • Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanctions- FT

    Discussions had been held about an immediate increase in production from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which could be announced at Thursday's OPEC+ meeting, according to the report https://www.ft.com/content/cf18ce69-e46a-4802-9058-1340c5a2c94d, citing a diplomatic source. OPEC+ comprises of members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies led by Russia. Production increases that are scheduled for September would be brought forward to July and August, the source said.

  • Link between climate change and mental health

    Dr. Susan Clayton, a Psychology Professor at The College of Wooster, shares how climate change can negatively impact mental health.

  • Asian shares fall on inflation, recession concerns; oil skids

    Asian share markets fell on Thursday on widespread investor worries over high inflation and the threat of recession, while oil prices slumped following a report of reassurances from Saudi Arabia over production. The fall in oil prices gathered pace after the Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia may be prepared to raise oil production in the event of a sharp drop in Russia's output. "This will be well received by Western leaders given inflation – and inflation expectations – remain eye wateringly high, and central banks try to raise rates at the risk of tipping their economies into a recession," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index in Sydney.

  • US to Cancel $5.8 Billion Student Debt From College That Harris Once Sued

    (Bloomberg) -- The US will forgive $5.8 billion in outstanding debt for students of defunct Corinthian Colleges Inc. who the government says were deceived and defrauded -- a major loan cancellation that comes as President Joe Biden considers a more widespread proposal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hu