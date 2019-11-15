Australia's bushfire season begins early and forcefully as its politicians differ over climate change

SYDNEY -- An unprecedented bushfire season devastating Australia's eastern states has also ignited a fierce debate about the country's response to climate change.

Over one million hectares of land have been razed in the Sydney state of New South Wales at the start of this year's fire season alone. Four people are dead and at least 300 homes have been destroyed in NSW and Queensland.

But with weather warnings repeatedly raised to “catastrophic” levels for over a week now, politicians on the left and right of Australia's political divide have traded blows over the role of climate change in causing the fires, as well as the country’s response and preparedness for weather emergencies. Left-leaning political figures blame the government for lacking a climate plan, while the conservative government is doubling down on its commitment to the coal industry.

Temperatures soared up to 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of NSW and Queensland Tuesday and Wednesday, which along with gusty winds, fueled over 120 separate fires along an 800-kilometer stretch of land between the cities of Sydney and Brisbane. The NSW premier declared a week-long state of emergency and over 500 schools closed for a red alert day Tuesday. An eerie, red-tinged haze blanketed the Sydney skyline through the week, prompting health warnings from authorities.

A cool change Thursday brought little relief, and residents were bracing for a return to very hot conditions and severe weather warnings Friday.

Fire chiefs, mayors and meteorologists have been quick to blame climate change for the extreme conditions, pointing to the fact that Australia's fire season is becoming longer and more intense.

Greg Mullins, the former head of Fire and Rescue in NSW, led a coalition of fire chiefs who wrote to the prime minister in May warning of a devastating bushfire season and requesting an urgent meeting to discuss future plans. He said a resource-sharing arrangement with California in the United States is now at risk of failing in both Australia and the U.S. as the two countries' extended fire seasons overlap. Describing himself as "frightened", Mullins told local media his meeting request was fobbed off by the prime minister.

Regional mayors whose communities have been ravaged by fires have also criticized the government's failure to link fires to climate change and adequately prepare for the firey future.

“What we have been hearing the climate experts saying for 20 years is now a reality,” said Dominic King, the mayor of Bellingen on the NSW mid-north coast, where a 4840-hectare, out of control fire has been raging for over a week.

But as the massive fires blaze, the political point-scoring has only intensified.

A CFA Member works on controlled back burns along Putty Road. Crews are working hard to gain the upper hand after devastating fires tore through areas near Colo Heights. Bushfires from the Gospers Mountain bushfire continue to burn on November 14, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. More

A far-left Greens Party MP Adam Brandt effectively accused the Prime Minister Scott Morrison of personal responsibility for deaths in the fires.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack responded angrily, labeling climate activists "inner-city raving lunatics," telling a leading morning radio program that those affected by bushfires "don't need the ravings of some pure enlightened and woke capital city greenies at this time when they are trying to save their homes."

May's federal election was predicted to be Australia's climate change election. But despite polls showing more Australians than ever supporting action on climate change, voters opted instead overwhelmingly for mining jobs and lower taxes.

The opposition Labor Party failed to win over the electorate with its more ambitious climate emissions reductions scheme. The conservative Liberal-National Party coalition was reelected with limited to no commitment to take action on climate change.