Australia's bushfires are ravaging the country. Here's a timeline of photos and detailed maps that show how it all happened.

Australia's deadly bushfires sparked in September 2019 and have been blazing ever since. A prolonged drought that began in 2017 made this year's bushfire season more devastating than ever.

The fires created unprecedented damage, destroying more than 14 million acres of land and killing more than 20 people and an estimated 1 billion animals.

From the driest September ever in 2018 to the raging fires of January 2020, here's how it all unfolded.

September 2018: Eastern Australia experiences its driest September ever amid a prolonged drought that began in 2017.

September 2019: Australia's Weather Bureau predicts at least three more months of drought as fires begin to spark.

September to November 2019: Australia experiences its driest spring on record.

October 2019: Australia's annual bushfire season officially begins. The prolonged drought causes embers from fires to spread, leading to more intense fires in the 2019 season.

November 8 to 10, 2019: Three people die in fires in Queensland and New South Wales.

November 11, 2019: A state of emergency is declared in New South Wales and Queensland.