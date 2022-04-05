Australia's central bank, no longer 'patient', opens door to tightening

Two women walk next to the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in central Sydney
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wayne Cole
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philip Lowe
    Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's central bank on Tuesday opened the door to the first interest rate increase in more than a decade as it dropped a previous pledge to be "patient" on policy, a major surprise that sent the local dollar to nine-month highs.

Wrapping up its April policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its cash rate at 0.1% but noted inflation had picked up and was likely to rise further, while unemployment had fallen faster than expected to 4.0%.

"Over coming months, important additional evidence will be available to the Board on both inflation and the evolution of labour costs," said RBA Governor Philip Lowe in a statement.

"The Board will assess this and other incoming information as its sets policy," he added, omitting any reference made in previous statements to the Board being patient.

Markets took the change as a step toward an eventual tightening and sent the local dollar up 0.7% to a nine-month high of $0.7605.

Previously, Lowe had said that it was plausible a first hike would come later this year, while markets have long wagered on an earlier move given how inflation has taken off.

Data for consumer prices is due on April 27 and analysts suspect it could show core inflation jumped by 1.0% or more in the first quarter to take the annual pace to at least 3.2%.

That would be the first time core inflation topped the RBA's 2-3% target band since early 2010 and make it harder to justify retaining rates at emergency lows.

"The retirement of the 'patience' mantra and is an acknowledgement that like the rest of the developed country complex, inflation in Australia has and will surprise with its magnitude and momentum," said GSFM investment strategist Stephen Miller.

"The RBA wishes to avoid meeting an inflation target by causing a recession, or allowing high and potentially destabilising inflation to persist well into 2023."

Markets have long been priced for a June rate rise to 0.25%, and imply no less than six more hike to 1.75% by year end. Yields on three-year bonds rose 6 basis points on Tuesday to 2.46%, having already surged 87 basis points in March.

That aggressive outlook in part reflects expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike by 50 basis points in both May and June, adding to pressure for other central banks to follow.

Any RBA rise would be a shock for local borrowers given they have not seen an official increase since 2010 and households are sitting on record levels of mortgage debt.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Media SPAC Skids After Musk's Twitter Buy, Top Execs Exit

    Even without all these various hold ups, Truth Social users have had a tough time actually using the app.

  • Residents under lockdown in Shanghai get tested for Covid-19

    People get tested for Covid-19 in their residential compounds under lockdown on Monday in Shanghai, China's largest city and financial centre. Shanghai on Monday recorded 9,000 new virus cases and is the epicentre of China's outbreak.

  • Cryptoverse: NFT bubble gets that shrinking feeling

    The NFT bubble isn't popping, but it may have sprung a leak. Sales on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, had reached nearly $5 billion in January, a giant leap from the $8 million a year before, but declined to around $2.5 billion last month. Around 635,000 people bought an NFT last month, for $427 on average, according to market tracker CryptoSlam, down from about 948,000 for $659 in January.

  • U.S. Futures Steady as Oil Rises on Russia Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia wavered Tuesday and crude oil climbed as investors evaluated the prospect of tougher sanctions against Russia for alleged atrocities during the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal from ChinaChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000U.S. Switchblade Drones for Ukraine Will

  • World Bank cuts East Asia's 2022 GDP forecast on Ukraine war

    The World Bank cut its growth forecast for East Asia and the Pacific for 2022 to reflect the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, warning the region could lose further momentum if conditions worsen. The Washington-based lender said in a report on Tuesday it expected 2022 growth in the developing East Asia and Pacific (EAP) region, which includes China, to expand 5.0% percent, lower than its 5.4% forecast in October. But growth could slow to 4.0% if conditions worsened and government policy responses were weaker, World Bank said.

  • World Bank lowers outlook for China, broader East Asia based on Russia’s energy impact, rising U.S. rates

    China’s economy is expected to grow 5.0% this year, down from a previous estimate of 5.4%, the World Bank said.

  • Treasury Stops Russia From Paying Debt Through Its U.S. Accounts

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury has halted dollar debt payments from Russian government accounts at U.S. banks, increasing pressure on Moscow to find alternative funding sources to pay bond investors.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal from ChinaChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000U.S. Switchblade Drones for

  • 13 Grammys 2022 looks that missed the mark — sorry

    Stars including Olivia Rodrigo and Carrie Underwood had fashion misses on the red carpet, while the latter could've been a Disney-princess moment.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • AT&T (T) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, AT&T (T) closed at $24.18, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Goldman Sachs’ grim message for investors: Your portfolio will flatline this year—and that’s if you’re lucky

    Investors should watch closely the action in the bond markets.

  • Man’s credit score ruined after he says bank declared he had 18 months of late payments on car

    Christian Friese said it was not until after he sold the 2019 Range Rover that he heard about the long list of alleged late payments.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybercrime and cybersecurity had a record year in 2021, with the Theft Research Center saying the number of data breaches recorded surpassed the previous record year by 23%. Cybersecurity stocks should be seen as one of the prime opportunities for investors, because like death and taxes, cybercrime will likely always be with us. For that reason, this pair of companies should be at the top of every investor's list of cybersecurity stocks to own for decades to come.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Real Yields Show Where the Stock Market Is Really Headed

    Citigroup strategist Robert Buckland ascribes the market’s resilience to real yields, which remain deeply negative. They were rising quickly at the beginning of the year, but that reversed when Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • This Top Stock Pick for the Rest of 2022 Has the Right Mix of Risk and Reward

    The valuation is very attractive, and it is in a great niche, but due to some uncertainty, it has enough risk that it can produce a substantial gain if the market embraces the bullish narrative. Digital Turbine is the leader in end-to-end mobile advertising. It offers a media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize advertising on a variety of devices.