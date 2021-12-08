Australia's central bank sceptical on digital A$, but that could change

FILE PHOTO: A worker is reflected in a wall of the Reserve Bank of Australia head office in central Sydney, Australia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The head of Australia's central bank still sees no strong case for a retail digital currency in the country, though he conceded one could emerge as technology and public preferences are changing rapidly.

In a speech on the payments system on Thursday, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe also said regulators were reviewing the treatment of crypto-assets, and cautioned investors to be wary of the risks when buying.

This comes as the government is launching the biggest overhaul of Australia's A$650 billion-a-day ($466 billion) payments industry in a quarter of a century.

Lowe said the growth of digital wallets could allow the exchange of tokens or digital forms of money which could be backed by the RBA.

"This would be a form of retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) – or an eAUD," said Lowe. "To date, though, we have not seen a strong public policy case to move in this direction, especially given Australia's efficient, fast and convenient electronic payments system."

Lowe said a case could emerge as technology evolves and there would be advantages in any digital payment tokens being backed by the central bank.

"A lesson from history is that privately issued and backed money all too often ends in financial instability and losses for consumers," he added.

If private digital tokens, or stablecoins, were to develop they would need to be backed by high-quality assets and meet high standards for safety and security, he said.

He was sceptical about the need for a cryptocurrency not linked directly to the Australian dollar or backed by a particular entity or assets, partly because of their volatility. ($1 = 1.3943 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jefe policial es confirmado como titular de agencia fronteriza de EE.UU.

    Magnus fue un crítico de las políticas de inmigración del ahora expresidente Donald Trump (2017-21). Al postularlo en abril pasado la Casa Blanca destacó la “amplia experiencia del nominado en abordar problemas de inmigración”.

  • Didn’t police guarding No 10 know a party was going on, asks Baroness

    Scotland Yard was under pressure on Wednesday night to explain whether any of the officers on duty during the alleged Downing Street party had been aware of possible coronavirus law breaches.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks to generate a giant inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • How to Avoid Medicaid 5-year Lookback Penalties

    Medicaid is one of the government safety nets that helps seniors pay for their care. Long-term care is a necessity for many seniors as they age and can be very expensive. Medicaid helps to pay for long-term care, but it … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Medicaid 5-year Lookback Penalties appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the huge free cash flow — with inflation at a 31-year high, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Goldman Sachs Has Bad News for Investors Rushing to Buy the Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is issuing words of caution for dip buyers plunging back into stocks: The December volatility breakout has room to run -- and risk gauges aren’t yet flashing buy signals.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New

  • ‘My girlfriend is a busy woman’: She told me to manage her investments and generate 10% returns — she got angry when I refused

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My girlfriend is a busy woman, and she’s looking to retire early. She’s calculating how soon she can retire based on net worth accumulated from investment returns. We’re both in our late 20’s.

  • Inflation Is Headed Higher. Make These Moves Now, Advisors Say.

    With higher inflation looking less transitory and more long-term, financial advisors are adjusting client portfolios and telling them to stretch out the repayment of fixed-rate loans.

  • Special tax break for charitable donations packs extra incentive for giving this year

    Thinking about making a charitable contribution? Check out the special tax break for donations made by the end of 2021.

  • Pemex Refinery Deal May Cost $1 Billion More Than Announced

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos could end up spending about $1.6 billion to take over Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Deer Park refinery, more than twice the price announced in May, even as its finances are so dismal the government is injecting billions of dollars into the state oil producer. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsAnatomy of a Bad RoadEven in the Metaverse, Not All Ident

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    "An employer match on your 401(k) is free money, but roughly a quarter of employees are leaving free money on the table by not taking advantage of their match," said Brian Walsh, a certified financial planner and financial planning manager at SoFi. While eliminating debt is important, you also need to prioritize saving for your future. Both Fidelity and Ally Bank recommend having three times your annual salary put away for retirement at age 40.

  • 6 Best Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn

    In this article, we discuss the 6 best oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Carl Icahn. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the oil and gas sector, go directly to the 3 Best Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn. The energy sector was undoubtedly […]

  • The 5 Fastest Ways To Become Rich, According To Experts

    With the new year fast approaching, many of us are likely starting to think about our finances. In particular, you may want to increase your net worth or even get rich. After all, getting rich will...

  • ConocoPhillips announces 2 deals, a $1.36 billion sales of assets and an up to $1.65 purchase

    Shares of ConocoPhillips edged up 0.2% in morning trading, after the announced two deals Wednesday related to its Asia-Pacific portfolio of assets, one for the sale of assets for $1.36 billion and the other to increase and investment by up to $1.65 billion. The oil and gas company said it has agreed to sell its subsidiary that indirectly owns it 54% stake in the Indonesia Corridor Block Production Sharing Contract and a 35% interest in the Transasia Pipeline Company to MedcoEnergi for $1.355 bil

  • The world's richest people are atop the heap because of one basic truth: Markets are inflated, and it's made the stuff they own way more valuable

    The rich tend to hold more of their wealth in financial assets, which benefited a lot from pandemic-era policies, and they aren't taxed like income.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once offered this advice: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don't work out." With that in mind, I think Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) are well positioned to grow fivefold or more over the next decade, a pace that would turn $200,000 into at least $1 million. For over thirty years, financial institutions have relied on the FICO score -- a three digit number that considers just 12 to 20 variables -- in order to determine who qualifies for a loan and at what interest rate.

  • JPMorgan’s 3 Stock Picks With Over 45% Upside Potential

    After the turmoil of the past two years, it’s time to take stock of the state of the markets, of national economies, of the corona pandemic, and of what it all means for investors. It’s a lot to bite off, but banking giant JPMorgan, in a new report, tackles just these issues. It’s far more than we can take on here in detail, but we can look at a summary of important points. For starters, the corona crisis has proven itself highly unpredictable, but investors are used to it now. Current indicatio

  • This Is the Average 401(k) Balance After Investing for 5 Years

    Doing so could help you evaluate your own retirement savings efforts, but it could also create some social tensions in the process of asking. Financial company Fidelity recently published a retirement savings trends report that shares data on how people are preparing for their senior years. The average 401(k) balance across all savers who've invested continuously for five years is $267,000.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Steals Right Now

    Upstart and SEMrush have fallen about 47% and 28%, respectively, yet both companies have been executing and showed strength in their third-quarter reports. Upstart is bringing optimal credit to a segment of people that might have never received it before. The company partners with banks to determine credit worthiness in what some consider a radical way.

  • Dollar General outlines plans to aggressively expand its upscale store concept

    Dollar General has announced plans to accelerate growth of the more upscale store concept it launched in late 2020, with approximately 1,000 new PopShelf openings planned in the next three years. PopShelf offers products like housewares, home décor, health and beauty products and games and electronics, including crossover assortment of Dollar General’s private brands, seasonal specials and limited-time items. CEO Todd Vasos said Dollar General plans to nearly triple its PopShelf store count, currently at 30, over the next year, because of the concept’s “sustained and positive performance.”