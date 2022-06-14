Australia's central bank warns inflation too high, 'decisive' action needed

FILE PHOTO: An ibis bird perches next to the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in central Sydney
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philip Lowe
    Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The head of Australia's central has warned inflation is set to rise much higher than expected just a month ago and policy needs to respond in a "decisive" manner, which is why the bank delivered an outsized rate hike early in June.

In a rare television interview on Tuesday night, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said consumer price inflation was now likely to reach 7% by the end of the year, from the current 5.1% pace.

That was up sharply from a previous forecast of 5.9% and would be the highest reading since mid-1990. It is also far above the RBA's long term target range of 2-3%.

"That's a very high number and we need to be able to chart a course back to 2 to 3% inflation," Lowe said on Australian Broadcasting Corp. television.

"With inflation being as high as it is and when interest rates are as low as they are, we felt it was important to take a decisive step to normalise monetary conditions and we did that at the last meeting."

The RBA surprised earlier this month by lifting the cash rate by 50 basis points to 0.85%, twice as large as many had expected. Lowe made it clear there was more tightening to come.

"I think it's reasonable that the cash rate gets to 2.5% at some point," he said. "How fast we get to 2.5%, and indeed whether we get to 2.5%, is going to be determined by events."

Uneasy investors are wagering heavily the RBA will hike by another 50 basis points in July and August, and have rates reaching as high as 3.5% by the end of the year.

That aggressive outlook comes amid a rout in international markets on fears global interest rates will have to rise so aggressively they will tip the world into recession.

The U.S. Federal Reserve holds its policy meeting on Wednesday and speculation is intense it will hike rates by a drastic 75 basis points given the speed of inflation.

Lowe said inflation in Australia would not start to slow until the first quarter of next year, but he was confident that tighter policy would ultimately bring it down.

"What we've got to do is make sure inflation comes back to 2 to 3%," he added. "And it's unclear at the moment how far interest rates will need to go up to get that."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Will Test Markets With Biggest Offshore Bond Sale Since 2016

    (Bloomberg) -- China will launch its largest offshore yuan sovereign bond sale in six years, testing global appetite during a debt market rout and a stream of outflows as global funds offload Chinese government notes.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismBiden’s ‘Never

  • 31 alleged white supremacists arrested in Idaho, charged with misdemeanors for conspiracy to riot

    Police in Idaho arrested 31 people with alleged ties to white supremacy on Saturday. Law enforcement says the group was plotting to riot in several locations, including at a Pride event in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Its members traveled there from across the United States. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from Washington.

  • American businesses are coming home. Innovators in logistics will reap massive rewards

    High costs are here to stay. But if the supply chain breaks down completely, inflation for affected goods would be effectively infinite.

  • Musk, Twitter Workers Set to Face Off at Town Hall Meeting

    Elon Musk will meet with Twitter staff for the first time Thursday as the billionaire looks to smooth his $44 billion takeover path.

  • Canadian PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID a second time

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and just days after he met in person with U.S. President Joe Biden. Trudeau said he feels OK and said that’s because he’s been vaccinated. The positive test comes after he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

  • FTC launches probe into mental-health startup Cerebral - WSJ

    In the letter dated June 1, the FTC said it was investigating whether the company engaged in deceptive or unfair practices related to advertising or marketing of mental-health services, according to the WSJ report https://www.wsj.com/articles/ftc-launches-probe-of-cerebrals-business-practices-11655241983?mod=latest_headlines. Cerebral provides mental health services, including consultation and prescription of medicines, through its telehealth platform. Telehealth platforms' prescriptions have been under scrutiny, with Walmart Inc and CVS Health Corp last month saying they would stop filling prescriptions for controlled substances issued by telehealth startups Cerebral Inc and Done Health.

  • Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID after Americas summit

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 - his second bout with the illness this year - but that he was feeling OK and isolating, per health guidelines. Trudeau was at the Summit of the Americas in California last week, where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders to discuss issues impacting the region. Trudeau met with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday and later attended a luncheon hosted by Biden, according to his itinerary.

  • Philadelphia police underreported crime data to FBI for city's bloodiest year on record

    A new report details the Philadelphia Police Department did not provide the FBI with a full crime report in 2021, the year the city recorded the most homicides in its history.

  • Warren Buffett donates $4 billion to charity

    (Reuters) -Warren Buffett on Tuesday donated about $4 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and four family charities, part of the billionaire's pledge to give away nearly all of his net worth. Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which Buffett has run since 1965, said the donation comprises about 14.4 million of its Class B shares, whose closing price on Tuesday was $277.64. Eleven million shares will go to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and 1.1 million will go to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named for Buffett's late first wife.

  • Crypto suffering a ‘Long Term Capital Management moment’: Michael Novogratz

    Chaos in crypto markets is reminiscent of the implosion of hedge fund Long Term Capital Management, says investor Michael Novogratz.

  • Man convicted of murder in deaths of Putnam County prison guards

    A jury deliberated about 90 minutes Monday evening before convicting Ricky Dubose in the June 2017 shooting deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue

  • Crypto market slumps; USDD depegging fears

    USDD loses its dollar parity. Meanwhile, Binance resumes Bitcoin withdrawals.

  • India Sticks to Fishing Demands as WTO Tries to Avoid Impasse

    (Bloomberg) -- Prospects for a grand redemption of the World Trade Organization dimmed as India stuck to its demands on several fronts during the third day of the trade body’s ministerial conference in Geneva.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismBiden’s ‘Never Been Mor

  • Bank of America aims to grow corporate cash management with new tool

    Bank of America is rolling out a new cash management tool to U.S.-based clients, it said on Tuesday, in a bid to gain market share in the $300 billion cash management business for multi-national corporations. Transaction banking - which covers processing employee payroll, paying suppliers and collecting from customers - contributed roughly 8% of the bank's total 2021 revenue, or $7.23 billion. The second-largest U.S. bank said it was extending its virtual account management (VAM) tool - already available in Europe - to the United States, where the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated customers' use of electronic payments.

  • Man convicted of murder in deaths of Georgia prison guards

    A jury deliberated about 90 minutes Monday evening before convicting Ricky Dubose in the June 2017 shooting deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue, news outlets reported. Now jurors will have to decide whether he should be sentenced to die for the killings or should spend the rest of his life in prison. Gabrielle Amber Pittman, an attorney for Dubose, told jurors during opening statements that Dubose was guilty, but she asked them to find him guilty and intellectually disabled, which would have made him ineligible for the death penalty.

  • ‘There’s been a tremendous amount of capitulation and fear’: Mike Novogratz says the crypto market is nearing a bottom, despite macroeconomic challenges

    Some cryptocurrency bulls are claiming the worst of the crypto-winter selloff could be over, but skeptics argue the downturn is evidence of nothing more than a bursting bubble.

  • Real-Yield Rout Bigger Than 2008 Inflicts Pain Across the World

    (Bloomberg) -- By one measure, the damage to speculative risk assets inflicted by the bond market has never been this fast and furious.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyYields on Treasury inflation-prot

  • U.S., allies need to limit Russian oil revenue -deputy Treasury chief

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's oil profits have likely risen despite lower crude exports and the United States and its allies must find ways to reduce Moscow's oil revenue, possibly by capping prices, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday. Adeyemo told a U.S. Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing that higher oil prices have offset lower production and export volumes since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. The United States is discussing with European and Asian allies a way to impose a cap on prices paid for Russian crude to limit its benefit from higher crude prices, Adeyemo said.

  • Coinbase Is Laying Off 18% of Its Workforce Amid Crypto Rout

    The move comes after analysts at J.P. Morgan downgraded shares of the cryptocurrency exchange to Neutral from Overweight, citing the “extreme” decline in crypto prices and the company’s plans for continued investments. Shares in Coinbase (ticker: COIN) slid 6% in premarket trading on Tuesday. Coinbase announced in a filing that it was cutting about 1,100 jobs as it manages operating expenses in response to market conditions, for which it will incur around $40 million to $45 million in restructuring costs.

  • Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

    Recession fears affect almost everyone. Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla , remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.