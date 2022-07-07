Australia's Crown taps Wynn Macau COO as top boss after Blackstone takeover

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian casino operator Crown Resorts adorns a fence surrounding the Crown Perth hotel and casino complex in Western Australia
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Australian casino operator Crown Resorts on Thursday named operations head of Wynn Macau, Ciarán Carruthers, as its chief executive officer, replacing Steve McCann weeks after its $6.3-billion takeover by private equity Blackstone.

McCann, after taking over the top job in June last year, had led the company through a tough time when its licenses were suspended or put under supervision after probes in three Australian states amid claims of shirking anti-money laundering rules and dysfunctional governance.

He also oversaw its flagship Sydney casino win back its gaming license after a years-long money-laundering scandal, as well as the company's sale to Blackstone which concluded last month.

McCann will step down from his role in September, the company said.

In Carruthers, Crown has tapped an executive with more than 30 years of experience in the global gaming and hospitality industry. He has previously held senior roles at Sands China and casino resorts in Southeast Asia.

"Blackstone is committed to investing in Crown... Part of that involves bringing in global expertise to complement the existing skills within the business," said Chris Tynan, Blackstone's head of real estate Australia.

Crown also appointed Bill McBeath as chairman of the board, former Virgin Australia CEO John Borghetti as chair of its Sydney business and John van der Wielen as chairman of its Perth operations.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

