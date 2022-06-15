Australia's foreign minister Wong to travel to Solomon Islands amid concern over China security pact

FILE PHOTO: Solomon Islands considers security cooperation with China - official
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Penny Wong
    Australian politician
  • Manasseh Sogavare
    Solomon Island politician

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's foreign minister will travel to the Solomon Islands on Friday to meet with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare amid concern over the regional impact of a security deal between the Pacific islands nation and China.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a news release that she would travel to the Solomon Islands and New Zealand, in her third visit to the Pacific since being sworn in last month.

Australia was committed to deepening cooperation with the Solomon Islands on shared challenges including climate change, and Wong would meet with Sogavare, the statement said.

"I look forward to discussing the ways we can continue to make progress on pandemic recovery, economic development and labour mobility priorities, and addressing our shared security interests," she said.

The Solomon Islands security pact, as well as a proposal by China for a sweeping security and trade agreement with 10 Pacific islands nations, will be discussed at next month's Pacific Islands Forum leaders meeting in Suva, several island nations have said.

China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, met with Sogavare in Honiara last month, as part of an eight-nation Pacific tour, agreeing to deepen cooperation between China and Solomon Islands in fisheries, mining, infrastructure and trade.

Wang said the security pact with the Solomon Islands would improve policing and protect Chinese citizens and institutions there.

"China supports Pacific Island countries in strengthening security cooperation and working together to address regional security challenges," he said during the visit.

Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the United States have said they are concerned Beijing could establish a military presence in the Pacific, although Sogavare has denied the pact would allow a military base.

Fiji told a security conference in Singapore over the weekend that climate change was the most pressing security concern for the Pacific islands.

In New Zealand, Wong will discuss regional security and climate change with her counterpart. "New Zealand is an indispensable partner in our ambitions for a stronger Pacific family," she said.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's envoy to Australia says 2 nations at 'new juncture'

    China’s ambassador to Australia says relations between the two countries are at a “new juncture” with the election of a new Australian government and the first minister-to-minister talks in more than two years. Ambassador Xiao Qian gave an upbeat assessment of the potential for the bilateral relationship in a weekend speech to the Australia-China Friendship Society in the west coast city of Perth.

  • Australia PM Plays Down China Reset After Diplomatic Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has downplayed the possibility of a reset in relations with the Chinese government after a high-profile meeting between the two countries on Sunday, saying Beijing must first lift sanctions on a wide-range of Australian exports.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansBi

  • Australia PM says China should lift trade sanctions; welcomes talks

    China needs to lift its sanctions on Australia to improve relations, Australia's prime minister said on Tuesday, as he welcomed as "a good thing" the first talks between ministers from the two countries in almost three years. China is Australia's largest trading partner and the biggest customer for its iron ore - its largest export earner - but diplomatic relations have been strained in recent years. In imposing its sanctions, China listed 14 grievances with Australia ranging from its call for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, a ban on China's telecommunications giant Huawei building a 5G network, and screening foreign investment for national security risks.

  • UN rights chief says no to second term amid China trip backlash

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The United Nations human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said on Monday that she would not seek a second term for personal reasons, refuting speculation that it was a decision linked to blowback over her trip to China last month. Bachelet, 70, was criticised by rights groups as well as some Western governments, including the United States, who said the conditions Chinese authorities imposed on the visit did not enable a complete and independent assessment of the rights environment. "As my term as High Commissioner draws to a close, this Council's milestone fiftieth session will be the last which I brief," she said in a surprise announcement at the end of a wide-ranging speech to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

  • With a record 6 teams, Asia resets goals for World Cup

    Australia’s win over Peru in the intercontinental playoffs this week guaranteed an unprecedented six teams from the Asian confederation at the World Cup, giving the continent an opportunity to repeat the success of 2002 when it first staged soccer’s marquee event. In the first World Cup in the Middle East, Europe, with 13, will be the only continent with more teams represented. Qatar’s hosting of the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament has added to Asia’s usual automatic four qualification spots filled by Saudi Arabia, Japan, Iran and South Korea.

  • Celsius hires lawyers to restructure business after freezing withdrawals - WSJ

    Celsius is first looking for possible financing options from investors, but is also exploring other strategic alternatives, including a financial restructuring, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. Celsius Network and Akin Gump did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. As of May 17, Celsius had $11.8 billion in assets, its website showed, down by more than half from October, and had processed a total of $8.2 billion worth of loans.

  • Air defence system, not anti-missile defence system: the Air Forces explain why not all missiles can be shot down

    Valentyna Romanenko - Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 18:04 Ukraine has deployed an air defence system that is designed to hit enemy aircraft and helicopters but is not always effective against Russian missiles.

  • Pacific Islands Forum should consider China security ties - Samoa PM

    China's bid to set up a security pact with Pacific island countries should be considered by a regional forum, the leaders of Samoa and New Zealand said on Tuesday, weeks after the Solomon Islands sparked uproar by signing a deal with China. The Pacific islands and their old allies, including the United States, Australia and New Zealand, were caught off caught off guard by the Solomon Islands' security pact with China as it pushes to expand its influence in the region.

  • Bradley Cooper says past substance abuse issues gave him 'zero self-esteem'

    Bradley Cooper is getting candid about past struggles with addiction and why he decided to get sober.

  • Impacts of January 6th committee hearings

    A look at the latest round of January 6th committee hearings. Following last Thursday night's prime time hearing the committee continues their efforts to place former President Donald Trump at the center of events around the insurrection.

  • Official who falsely claimed China changed votes with thermostats told DOJ officials Trump offered him attorney general after he talked about overturning election results

    Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue, then-top DOJ officials, had previously rejected Clark's attempts to investigate baseless claims of election fraud.

  • Trump’s pick for Pa. governor says he sees ‘parallels’ to Hitler’s power grab in Capitol riot

    The Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for governor in Pennsylvania compared the Jan. 6 attack to historical events staged by the Nazis, saying that he saw "parallel

  • 80 years after an unprecedented attack, Australia is having run-ins with another rival close to home

    Eighty years after Japanese submarines attacked Sydney, another powerful adversary is making its presence known off Australia's coasts.

  • Republican Rep. Tom Rice who voted for Trump's impeachment says the ex-president is 'purging' the GOP and trying to turn the party into a 'bunch of yes-men loyalists'

    Rep. Tom Rice also told Politico that he has "a lot of respect" for former House Speaker Paul Ryan and thinks he would've voted to impeach Trump too.

  • Rep. Sean Casten's 17-year-old daughter Gwen dies

    The Democratic lawmaker and at least one of his two primary opponents have temporarily pulled all their ads off TV.

  • Bernie Sanders skewers Republican critic of ‘full-on socialism’ in Fox debate

    ‘Is guaranteeing healthcare to all people socialistic?’ senator asks Lindsey Graham in stellar defense of political philosophy

  • Ukrainian successes in southern front are a sign of something bigger, says CIT analyst

    Conflict Intelligence Team analyst Kyrylo Mykhailov, in an interview with Radio NV on June 13, spoke about the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south, which, according to him, are preparations for a big offensive.

  • Team Putin in a Panic Over Jan. 6 Hearings ‘Lynching Trump’

    JIM WATSON,EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty ImagesThe House select committee’s primetime Jan. 6. hearings are causing conniptions in Moscow.The attempted insurrection was embraced by the Kremlin as cause célèbre, with Russian President Vladimir Putin himself calling for an investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was part of the crowd attacking the U.S. Capitol. Russia’s state-controlled media obsessively covered the notorious attack, praising the would-be insurrectionists as law-abiding

  • After Defying Trump, GOP Rep. Tom Rice Loses Reelection In South Carolina

    The congressman was one of 10 House GOP members who voted in favor of impeaching Trump after the U.S. Capitol riot.

  • If Putin goes nuclear, Biden has a stark menu of options

    It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?