Australia's growing thirst for alcohol-free wine and beer

Phil Mercer - BBC, Sydney
·5 min read

"This stuff is sexy!"

Australian entrepreneur Irene Falcone's enthusiasm is as bright as the labels on the non-alcoholic wine and beer that fill the shelves in her ground-breaking store - Sans Drinks - on Sydney's affluent Northern Beaches.

"This is the first non-alcoholic bottle shop in Australia and I picked a location directly across the road from a major liquor store," she says.

"I am here to disrupt an industry."

The ground is - without question - shifting.

Major Australian brewers are reporting an "explosion" in the popularity of non-alcoholic beer. Retail heavyweights BWS and Dan Murphy's say sales of alcohol-free beer have more than doubled in the past 12 months, making it one of their fastest growing categories.

"Drinking this stuff is fun, it's cool and it is not daggy [unfashionable] like it used to be," says Ms Falcone.

'Big wave coming'

Australia has a hard-drinking reputation forged from its early days as a British penal colony, where rum was used as a de facto currency alongside English guineas and Indian rupees.

While it's far from the top of global alcohol consumption league tables, Australia can be a thirsty place. Booze is socially acceptable, easy to buy and relatively cheap.

But attitudes appear to be shifting.

"There is a big wave coming," says Alistair Whiteley, who set up alcohol-free distillery Seadrift with his wife Carolyn.

He says non-alcoholic products need to go "head-to-head" with what's offered by sophisticated drinks brands.

Then, they need to recreate the entrenched ritual of drinking without that powerful social lubricator, alcohol.

"The viability of this category is going to come down to drinks that you want to drink," says Ms Whiteley.

"It's about socialising, it's about having fun [and] you don't need alcohol to do that," she says.

Still, alcohol is Australia's drug of choice. Health authorities have said while there is no safe level of drinking, they've called time on over-indulgence, recommending that healthy men and women drink no more than 10 standard drinks - or 10g of pure alcohol - each week.

Cutting back

According to The Centre for Alcohol Policy Research at La Trobe University, the number of 18-24-year-old Australians who don't drink has doubled in the past 20 years.

Jess Stor, 27, is among those embracing abstinence. She quit drinking last August.

"I was a G&T loving, craft beer-chugging, martini sipping gal for a big part of my life", she says.

"But anxiety and binge drinking [were] heavily sprinkled through my twenties, and my mental state is so much more balanced these days. It's amazing how once you stop numbing the world, your senses become much more enlivened, too."

Older Australians are also enjoying abstinence.

"I fell in love with sobriety," said 44-year-old Janene Young, a married mother of two teenage children in Brisbane.

She was 15 when she started drinking, and later in life could on some days consume up to two bottles of wine. Two years ago, she gave up.

"It [alcohol] was more of an emotional painkiller. I wasn't very nice. I wasn't as present as I could be for my kids or for my husband. Very moody, extremely anxious and depressed.

"There was so much anxiety - that has all gone since I stopped drinking."

At the same time, there appears to be wider acceptance of the decision to give up alcohol.

"Not drinking is beginning to be seen… as a positive lifestyle choice, instead of something you only have to do if you're an alcoholic," says Sarah Connelly from Sober Upside, an Australian support and advice website.

'Looking for balance'

Covid has also forced habits to be reappraised.

Jaz Wearin is co-founder of the Modus Operandi craft brewery in Sydney. The firm released its popular zero-alcohol Nort beer last September.

"People were drinking a little bit more than they were [before the pandemic], and probably relying on alcohol as a bit of an escape.

"This was my chance to really bring some balance to people's lives… and I knew I could bring out a 'non-alc' that tasted like beer. But we weren't expecting the growth that it has had," Ms Wearin says.

She says Australians aren't giving up alcohol altogether, but rather "looking for balance".

"People are sick of waking up hungover. They're sick of not being able to go out for a surf. That Australian mindset is shifting. We live in a beautiful country, let's make the most of it."

For Carlton & United Breweries, maker of Victoria Bitter (VB), one of Australia's most famous brands, it is also an opportunity.

"We are proud to have helped entrench Australia's moderation trend by launching non-alcoholic beers such as Carlton Zero, which set the trend for the explosion in non-alcoholic beer in Australia just three years ago," said Brian Phan, the company's marketing general manager.

It's a similar message from Endeavour group, which owns the popular alcohol retailers BWS and Dan Murphy's. They say non-alcoholic options are available across a wide range of products - from rosé, to bubbles and bourbon.

Across the industry, retailers say the quality of alcohol-free options is better than ever.

But consumers will have to make up their own minds.

"When it comes to non-alcoholic drinks you do need to kiss a few frogs first," says Sans Drinks owner Ms Falcone.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cyberattacks, human rights top Biden-Putin summit

    BIDEN: "I must tell you the tone of the entire meeting... was good, positive."PUTIN: "This was a productive meeting."Both U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin described their first in-person summit as a constructive one at separate news conferences on Wednesday, with the two leaders agreeing to return ambassadors to their posts in the near future and hold further talks about nuclear arms control and cybersecurity.But deep divisions were evident on a range of issues at the talks in Geneva, Switzerland, where Putin denied Russia played a role in a spate of recent cyberattacks against the United States and where Biden hinted at retaliation if they didn't stop.BIDEN: "I pointed out to him that we have significant cyber capability and he knows it. He doesn't know exactly what it is, but it's significant. And if, in fact, they violate these basic norms, we will respond."Biden also said he told Putin that certain U.S. critical infrastructure should be "off limits" to cyber-attacks. Putin said Russia had been the target of numerous cyber-attacks originating from the U.S.Another sticking point was the issue of human rights. In perhaps his strongest warning, Biden said there would be repercussions if jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was on hunger-strike to protest his detention in Russia, died in prison.BIDEN: "I made it clear to him that I believe the consequences of that would be devastating for Russia."Putin dismissed the concerns about Navalny, and suggested that the Jan. 6 rioters were being persecuted for "political opinions."PUTIN: "People went into U.S. Congress with political demands. Four-hundred people are now facing criminal charges.BIDEN: "I think that's a that's a ridiculous comparison."There was little compromise on a range of other issues, including Russia's increased military presence near Ukraine's border. Biden said he also brought up the fate of U.S. citizens jailed in Russia. Putin said he believed some compromises could be found, although he gave no indication of any deal for a prisoner exchange.

  • Looking to rent? This neighborhood is tops for units priced under $1,750

    The area had 1,973 new leases for apartment rentals listed at or below $1,700 per month.

  • A new line of skincare products may develop from this science and treat aging skin

    I have just completed the third edition of my textbook, “Cosmetic Dermatology” (McGraw Hill), which will come out in late 2021.

  • Halfords warns of bike supply challenges as cycle boom continues

    The retailer says sales have surged amid travel restrictions but lockdowns have hampered manufacturers.

  • Mokipops Is Atlanta's Coolest Mom-and-Pop (-and-Kid) Shop

    Vegan frozen-treat brand Mokipops is a fun family affair.

  • NBA legend John Stockton appears in vaccine conspiracy documentary

    Utah Jazz great John Stockton claims he's done a 'significant amount of research' in a documentary that endorses COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theories.

  • Fact check: Hillary Clinton was not hanged at Guantanamo Bay

    A conspiracy theory suggests that Navy SEALs arrested Hillary Clinton under Trump's direction, and that she was later hanged. This is false.

  • Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have been engaged for 4 years. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    The stars met on the set of "Fargo" and recently announced their second pregnancy. Take a look at the couple's relationship since 2015.

  • Victoria's Secret retires its Angels, deciding they're not 'culturally relevant'

    With its glitzy but dated fashion show in the rearview, Victoria's Secret relaunches with ambassadors such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Megan Rapinoe.

  • Canadian Couple Who Flew to Indigenous Town for Vaccine Plead Guilty

    A Canadian couple who drew widespread criticism for flying to a small Indigenous community in January to get vaccinated pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating local coronavirus restrictions, according to court records. The couple, Rodney and Ekaterina Baker of Vancouver, British Columbia, appeared virtually in Yukon Territorial Court and pleaded guilty to charges under the territory’s Civil Emergency Measures Act, which was enacted during the pandemic and required people to isolate themselves for

  • Fans who had Oxford vaccine banned from Bruce Springsteen concert

    When Bruce Springsteen returns to the stage in New York next week, fans won’t have to have been born in the USA to get in - but it will help if they’ve been vaccinated there. The first Broadway show to reopen since last March will require attendees to show proof of their inoculations. However, only vaccines approved by the US Food and Drug Administration will be accepted. So far, that list is limited to Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson, meaning any prospective concert-goers who hav

  • Patrick Mahomes shares 'Madden 22' cover with Tom Brady. Has he reached GOAT status?

    Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is worthy of joining Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on the cover of 'Madden NFL 22.' But is it too soon to call him a GOAT?

  • Are Americans worried about COVID spreading to their family? What new poll finds

    People also said they’re more likely to resume pre-pandemic activities.

  • Sweden's government teeters ahead of no-confidence vote

    Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was scrabbling for survival on Thursday after four parties pledged to unite across the left-right divide and support a no-confidence vote in his government. The former union dealmaker now has just days to find a compromise on rent reform, or he will on Monday become the first leader in Sweden's history to lose a no-confidence vote in parliament. Mr Lofven told a press conference after the vote was tabled that he had yet to decide whether to call a snap elect

  • 'Abuse of power': Bolton considering legal action against Trump-era officials who sued him over tell-all book

    The Trump administration tried to block Bolton from publishing the book, which portrayed Trump as erratic, uninformed and driven by self-interest.

  • Some vaccine experts having second thoughts about rushing to inoculate kids

    A growing contingent of medical experts is questioning the conventional wisdom that healthy children should get COVID-19 shots as soon as possible.

  • Daredevil Alex Harvill dies while practicing for a record-breaking, 351-foot motorcycle jump

    Daredevil Alex Harvill, 28, crashed his motorcycle while practicing to perform a 351-foot jump at an airshow in Washington state on June 17.

  • Violence shatters Pakistani elite as thousands protest 'illegal' land grab

    For those fortunate enough to own a home in a Bahria Town development, the elite suburb promises to offer a respite from the clamour of life in much of Pakistan. Prospective residents from Karachi are lured with assurances that they can swap the blackouts, floods and rubbish heaps of the port metropolis for a luxury lifestyle in a manicured architectural fantasia. Brochures offer world class amenities, a floodlit golf course and even a replica Parthenon. Yet two weeks ago the haven of Bahria Tow

  • Home where Manson murders took place sells in California – after price reduction

    It was put on the market by Zak Bagans, a paranormal investigator, who bought the home in 2019.

  • A swimmer in the Gulf was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Then came the shark

    A state park in northwest Florida on the Gulf was on high alert Thursday after a swimmer was bitten by a shark.