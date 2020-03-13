Australia's home affairs minister tests positive for coronavirus

Australian Minister of Home Affairs Peter Dutton inspects the St.Sebastian's church where two Australian citizens died in the Easter Sunday bombing, during his visit in Negombo

(Reuters) - Australia's home affairs minister Peter Dutton said he tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

"This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat. I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for COVID-19. I was advised by Queensland Health this afternoon that the test had returned positive," he said in a statement issued by his office.

"I feel fine and will provide an update in due course."

Australia has recorded 156 infections and three deaths from the flu-like disease but authorities expect this to increase rapidly in the coming weeks with the arrival of the southern hemisphere winter.





