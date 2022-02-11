Australia's IAG cash earnings slump 62% as natural hazard claims surge

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of displayed IAG (Insurance Australia Group) logo in this illustration taken
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group beat profit and dividend estimates on Friday for the first half, even as higher claims tied to natural disasters, including severe storms and hail last October, led to a 62% drop in cash earnings.

The news sent the company's shares up 4% to A$4.74, their highest in more than two months.

Adverse weather conditions in Australia have triggered a wave of claims, prompting many insurers to bump up their cost forecasts to cover natural perils claims for the full year.

Earlier this week, peer Suncorp reported a 29% drop in first-half cash earnings.

IAG, Australia's top general insurer, said costs related to net natural perils claims were A$681 million ($487.94 million) for the half year, nearly A$299 million above the allowance it had set aside for the period.

The company posted cash earnings of A$176 million for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$462 million a year ago, but declared a dividend of 6 Australian cents per share.

Citi had estimated cash earnings of A$129 million and a dividend of 5 Australian cents.

($1 = 1.3957 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hawaii leads U.S. in life expectancy

    Data: CDC National Center for Health Statistics; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe life expectancy at birth for people in Hawaii is 80.9 years, according to state-by-state data released Thursday by the CDC National Center for Health Statistics. Why it matters: That's nearly nine years longer than the life expectancy at birth of Mississippians expected 74.4 years, the data shows.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Life expectancy at birth was hi

  • Hawaii House speaker favors tough penalties to deter bribery

    The speaker of Hawaii's House of Representatives said Wednesday he supports stronger ethics laws and penalties to prevent bribery at the Legislature after federal prosecutors this week alleged two former lawmakers took bribes in exchange for shaping legislation while in office. Federal prosecutors on Tuesday alleged that former state Rep. Ty Cullen and former Senate Majority Leader Sen. J. Kalani English took bribes in exchange for influencing legislation that would benefit a company involved in publicly financed cesspool conversion projects.

  • New China tariff probe among options considered by Biden -U.S. Chamber

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is considering a new China tariff probe if talks fail to persuade Beijing to follow through on promised purchases of U.S. goods, energy and services, officials from the largest U.S. business lobbying group said on Wednesday. The administration is also considering other options, including working more closely with U.S. allies to present a united front to China in demanding a level playing field for international firms, Myron Brilliant, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's head of international affairs, told reporters. U.S. trade data on Tuesday revealed a massive shortfall https://www.reuters.com/markets/asia/us-december-exports-china-drop-cementing-phase-1-purchases-shortfall-2022-02-08 in China's commitment to increase U.S. purchases under former U.S. president Donald Trump's "Phase 1" trade deal, implemented two years ago.

  • Vale Disappointment Keeps Rio Tinto as World No. 1 Iron Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group’s hold on the title of world No. 1 iron ore producer is safe -- at least for another quarter.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlVale SA was expected to overtake its main rival in the fourth quarter, but report

  • U.S. Army releases plan to address climate change

    The U.S. Army unveiled a new strategy Tuesday for dealing with global disruptions caused by climate change, which it says "endangers national and economic security."

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Fox Lost $85 Million Last Quarter

    Thank goodness for adjustments

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $10,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Just $10,000 spread out among these three high-yield dividend stocks can line up over $1000 worth of dividends per year.

  • Textron Aviation bringing back Turbo Skylane aircraft

    Textron Aviation on Thursday announced that it will return the Cessna Turbo Skylane T182T to its product lineup. The local Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) division halted the turbo model in 2013. The single-engine piston aircraft was originally introduced in 2001.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks With 128% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    These fast-paced companies could be primed for a big bounce, according to select analysts and investment banks.

  • Nvidia (NVDA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Nvidia (NVDA) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Former GM executive resigns from EV startup amid investigation

    Troy-based startup investigation results in a management shake-up and resignation of onetime Cadillac and Hummer boss Jim Taylor.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.69% and 1.12%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Oregon car-selling juggernaut rises on news of banner quarter, growth forecast

    Lithia Motors announced a banner quarter on Wednesday and set its sights on bigger targets. “Strong performance across all business lines drove a record $11.39 in adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter,” Bryan DeBoer, the Medford car seller’s CEO, said with the earnings report, issued before markets opened. Revenue reached $6.3 billion the fourth quarter, up 60% year over year, and adjusted quarterly net income rose 138% to $348 million.