Australia's India ban criticised as 'racist' rights breach

·3 min read
Returning Australian passengers shepherded by police into hotel quarantine
Australia has imposed a temporary ban on citizens in India returning home

Australia's threat to jail citizens returning home from India has sparked condemnation, with critics labelling the Covid measure as "racist" and a breach of human rights.

From Monday, any Australian arriving in the country from India faces fines and up to five years in prison.

It comes after Canberra banned all flights from the virus hotspot until 15 May.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has dismissed accusations of racism.

"The same accusations were made against the government over a year ago when we closed the borders to mainland China," he told Sydney radio station 2GB.

"There's no politics or ideology in a pandemic... It's got nothing to do with politics, this is a virus."

There are an estimated 9,000 Australians in India, 600 of whom are classed as vulnerable.

The government has said the measures, which were announced on Saturday, are based on medical advice.

Australia has been successful in managing Covid outbreaks, but officials said a rise in infection rates seen in Indian arrivals over the past fortnight posed a threat to the community.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said India arrivals account for 57% of positive cases in quarantine, up from 10% in March.

She said this placed a "very, very significant burden on health and medical services".

However critics - among them medical experts and legal groups - argue the government's response is extreme and disproportionate to the health risks.

Federal Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi wrote on Twitter that the ruling was "absolutely horrific and racist".

Prominent conservative media commentator Andrew Bolt said the policy was "so mean and irrational that I must also blame racism".

"I can't believe we would impose such a travel ban on white Australians fleeing, from, say England."

Australia's former Race Discrimination Commissioner Tim Soutphommasane pointed out the "inconsistency" in the government's policy, noting bans and criminal penalties weren't imposed on Australians returning from other nations at the height of their Covid waves.

"We didn't see differential treatment being extended to... the United States, the UK, and any European country even though the rates of infection were very high and the danger of arrivals from those countries was very high," he told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

"There are different standards at play here depending on which part of the world you're coming from."

Members of the Indian-Australian community - about 2.6% of the population - have expressed anger over the sudden ban. Some have told the BBC they feel they are being treated like criminals and "second-class citizens" for wishing to flee danger.

Legal experts have also raised concerns that the temporary ban violates international law. That includes the right for citizens to return unhindered to their country - recognised in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Australia is signatory.

The Australian Human Rights Commission said in a statement: "The Government must show that these measures are not discriminatory and are the only suitable way of dealing with the threat to public health."

Quarantine concerns

The situation in India has also put renewed focus on Australia's quarantine system.

The country operates a strict policy of mandatory, 14-day quarantine for all international arrivals - mostly conducted in hotels. The government said the spike in positive cases from India threatened to overwhelm its quarantine system, which has capacity for a maximum of 2% of arrivals being infected.

The Australian Medical Association, the nation's peak medical group, said the need to pause Indian arrivals reflected the "frailty" of the quarantine system.

"We would rather our governments focus on fixing the quarantine system and bring Australians home, rather than extend this ban any longer than it needs to be."

Recommended Stories

  • Intel will 'focus' less on buying back company stock -CEO

    The chief executive of the biggest U.S. chip-maker, Intel Corp, said the company is going to curb its focus on buying back its own stock. "We will not be anywhere near as focused on buybacks going forward as we have in the past," Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said in an interview on the CBS news magazine "60 Minutes" to air on Sunday night. Gelsinger's comments were in response to a question comparing how much Intel has spent buying its own stock compared to its investment in research and development.

  • Pandemic and war hit tourism in Lalibela, holy Ethiopian site

    As they have done for hundreds of years on the Orthodox Easter weekend, priests wrapped in traditional white robes read the Bible by candlelight on Saturday evening in the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela in northern Ethiopia. Tens of thousands of visitors from around Ethiopia and abroad usually come to Lalibela, home to a UNESCO World Heritage site of 12th and 13th century monolithic churches, to celebrate and witness the most important holiday in the Orthodox calendar. The government declared victory at the end of that month, but since then there has been some low-level fighting in parts of that region, which borders Amhara where Lalibela is.

  • Drawdown of US forces in Afghanistan underway

    The Taliban is now stronger and more forceful than any other time since they were overthrown.

  • U.K. to boost aid to India’s health care system amid catastrophic COVID spike

    Britain rushed to increase aid for India’s teetering health care system on Sunday, promising more ventilators and expert advice as doctors grapple with a surge in coronavirus infections that is killing thousands of people a day.

  • Florida casts itself as elections model, but clashes remain

    In a state famed for election night fiascoes, Florida's handling of the November presidential vote was hailed as a sign it finally got things right. Florida lawmakers passed an elections bill Thursday that may be far from a sweeping rewrite of voting rules.

  • Jean Trebek on why husband Alex Trebek wanted to ‘empower people’

    The widow of the late "Jeopardy!" host also shared how much a specific moment on a 2019 episode meant to him.

  • Florida Bill Would Stop Social Media Companies From Permanently Deplatforming Political Candidates

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a bill ready for signature that would stop social media companies from permanently kicking people off their platforms in the state. The bill was passed Thursday by the Florida House 77-38 in favor of the bill, the Senate, 23-17. It makes it a crime to remove state political candidates from […]

  • Australia bars all arrivals from India amid COVID surge, threatens offenders may face jail time

    The Australian government said late Friday that its citizens and residents who have been in India within the past two weeks will be barred from re-entry starting Monday.The state of play: Government officials said that anyone who disobeys the ban will face fines and up to five years imprisonment, making it the first time Australia has made it a criminal offense for its citizens to go home, per Reuters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "The government does not make these decisions lightly. However, it is critical the integrity of the Australian public health and quarantine systems is protected and the number of COVID-19 cases in quarantine facilities is reduced to a manageable level," Health Minister Greg Hunt said.The government plans to evaluate the restrictions again on May 15.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ‘Pools of infection.’ Vaccinations surge in some parts of KS, MO while others struggle

    As the vaccine becomes more available, some areas are racing ahead of others in vaccinating residents. What does the gap mean?

  • The COVID-19 death toll in India could be up to 10 times higher than the official 200,000 figure, experts say

    India's morgues are so overwhelmed that bodies have had to be cremated in makeshift pyres in parking lots.

  • Antetokounmpo scores 49 points as Bucks beat Nets 117-114

    Giannis Antetokounmpo played how he wants to play, and it was enough to overcome a terrific effort by Kevin Durant. Antetokounmpo scored 49 points and Khris Middleton had 26 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 117-114 victory over Durant and the Nets on Sunday. Antetokounmpo also had eight rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots.

  • Italy reports 144 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 9,148 new cases

    Italy reported 144 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 226 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 9,148 from 12,965. The average number of cases and deaths reported each day has fallen over the last few weeks, with infections at 35% of the peak reported in November. Italy has registered 121,177 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak started last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh highest in the world.

  • Big Sean Appears to Block Twitter User Who Criticized Old Lyrics

    Big Sean responded to then appeared to block a Twitter user who brought up his lyrics from his song "I Do It" off his 2011 album 'Finally Famous.'

  • Fauci: India should "temporarily shut down" amid COVID-19 rise

    White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said in an interview that India ought to consider a temporary shutdown as the country currently faces the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world.By the numbers: India on Saturday for the first time reported more than 400,000 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, Reuters writes. The country also reported a total of 211,853 deaths. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he's saying: "There is the immediate, the intermediate, and the long range. I think the most important thing in the immediate is to get oxygen, get supplies, get medication, get PPE, those kinds of things but also, one of the immediate things to do is to essentially call a shutdown of the country," Fauci told the Indian Express."We know that when China had this big explosion a year ago, they completely shut down. And if you shut down, you don’t have to shut down for six months. You can shut down temporarily to put an end to the cycle of transmission."Fauci also said India should consider building makeshift hospitals, like those in China: "The intermediate — to get hospitals built quickly. I mean really quickly, within a matter of — you know, they put up these field hospitals that they built during war.""You should think of this, in some respects, like a war. The enemy is the virus. So you know where the enemy is, so I would make it almost like wartime because it’s an emergency."Worth noting: The White House announced it will restrict travel from India starting Tuesday, citing the steep rise in cases in the country and possible emergence of multiple variants.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo says China is secretly sending doctors and engineers over the US-Mexico border

    ‘You have to ask, why the CCP is sending these people through the border ... What are they doing when they get here?’

  • Taliban says US fought ‘a meaningless war’ as American troops begin withdrawal

    Joe Biden has said he wants all military personnel out of country by 11 September

  • Analysis-Bank of Canada's hawks unlikely to fly too far ahead of Fed

    The Bank of Canada's signal that it may begin hiking interest rates before the Federal Reserve has lit a fire under the Canadian dollar, but past tightening cycles show faster liftoff may not be sustained, particularly if the loonie overshoots. In a move that surprised some investors last week, Canada's central bank sharply upgraded its forecasts for economic growth and changed its guidance to show it could start raising its benchmark interest rate from a record low of 0.25% in late 2022. It also tapered its bond purchases, becoming the first major central bank to cut back on pandemic-era money-printing stimulus programs.

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • Biden news: North Korea warns of ‘very grave situation’ after president calls country a security threat

    Follow the latest updates below

  • China's Lin Xiyu has 1-stroke 54-hole lead at LPGA Singapore

    China’s Lin Xiyu tapped in on the 18th hole for her fourth birdie of the back nine and a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead Saturday after three rounds of the LPGA Tour's HSBC Women’s World Championship. Lin had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 at Sentosa Golf Club. Hannah Green shot her second consecutive 66 to move into a share of second place with world No. 2-ranked Inbee Park, who shot 70 with a birdie on the 18th after a double-bogey 7 on the 16th cost her the lead.