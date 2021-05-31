Australia's IPL contingent leaves quarantine in Sydney

  • FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, Australia's cricket team poses for photographers with the Ashes Urn after the fourth day of the fifth Ashes cricket test match between England and Australia at the Oval cricket ground in London. Australia is set to host Afghanistan for a cricket test for the first time before taking on England in the Ashes series starting in December. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth,File)
  • Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell arrives for hotel quarantine at the Marriott Hotel in Sydney, Australia, Monday, May 17, 2021. Most of the Australians involved in the suspended Indian Premier League have arrived in Sydney on a charter flight and will go immediately into quarantine. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)
1 / 2

Cricket Australia Schedule

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, Australia's cricket team poses for photographers with the Ashes Urn after the fourth day of the fifth Ashes cricket test match between England and Australia at the Oval cricket ground in London. Australia is set to host Afghanistan for a cricket test for the first time before taking on England in the Ashes series starting in December. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth,File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SYDNEY (AP) — Fast bowler Pat Cummins was among the first cricketers released from quarantine on Monday, two weeks after returning to Australia following the suspension of the Indian Premier League.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. showed broadcast vision of Cummins reuniting with his pregnant partner, Becky Boston, for the first time since early April.

Cummins, Steve Smith, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell were among the 38 players, coaches or broadcasters who underwent a mandatory 14-day quarantine in a downtown Sydney hotel.

Another pace bowler, Jason Behrendorff, told the ABC it was “nice to have some fresh air” after leaving hotel quarantine.

India is “obviously going through a lot which is really sad to see, so its’ tough to be there in that time," he said, "but also very relieved to get home.”

The IPL was postponed indefinitely on May 4 after players or staff from at least three of the eight franchises returned positive tests for the coronavirus.

The timing left Australian players, coaches and commentators in limbo because the government had temporarily barred incoming travelers from India.

Most of the Australians relocated to the Maldives and waited for the travel ban to be lifted before getting a charter flight home.

The players in the IPL work on individual contracts and the league is not part of their obligations with the national team. Australia's next international tour is to the West Indies in July for a series of limited-overs matches.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on the weekend that the remainder of the IPL, the world's richest cricket league, will be held in the United Arab Emirates in September and October.

India is scheduled to host the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November, with the U.A.E. selected as a backup venue if required.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • The Zappos Memorial Day sale is finally here— save big on Nike, Adidas, Skechers and more

    It's a great time to buy those fresh summer kicks you've been eyeing.

  • Images of the Week: Ariana Grande Shares Photos From Her Wedding

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • Iran and World Powers Begin ‘Final Round’ of Nuclear Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran and world powers have started what could be their final negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear accord that limited the Islamic Republic’s atomic activities in return for sanctions relief.The fifth round of talks has begun in Vienna, with Iranian and Russian officials saying that, while some issues still need to be resolved, it could be the final one.If a deal is struck, the U.S. would probably ease sanctions on Iran’s oil, banking and shipping sectors, though it is unclear to what extent or how quickly that would happen. Iran, whose economy has been battered by the U.S. penalties, is preparing to ramp up crude production and boost exports in anticipation of an agreement.The negotiations have not hit a “dead-end,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, told reporters in Tehran on Monday. “If key issues are resolved, this could be the last round of talks, otherwise there will be another round.”Russia’s main envoy for the discussions, Mikhail Ulyanov, said the countries involved expected that “the current round should be final.”Iran holds presidential elections on June 18 and Tehran is keen to conclude the talks before then. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani is stepping down after serving two terms, though he will stay in office until around mid-August.(Updates with Iranian foreign ministry’s comments.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 05/30/2021

  • Oil Exceeds $67 as Demand Outweighs Prospect of More OPEC+ Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced ahead of an OPEC+ policy meeting as traders expect rising demand to absorb a planned production increase from the group as well as any additional crude from Iran.Futures in New York climbed past $67 a barrel, putting crude on track for a second straight monthly gain. OPEC and its allies are expected to stick with a decision to boost output in July when the group gathers Tuesday, according to a Bloomberg survey last week. While rebounding demand is driving prices higher, the possibility of more barrels from Iran should a nuclear deal be revived is clouding the outlook.“I’m really looking at what OPEC+ says about the period beyond the next two months and whether they indicate they’re positive about demand continuing to grow and that being able to absorb any more barrels from Iran,” said Ed Bell, an oil analyst at Dubai-based bank Emirates NBD PJSC. “Our balances still point to a deficit of supply in the second half and that points to oil being about where it is now.”Iran and world powers have resumed discussions that Russia’s envoy to the United Nations in Vienna said “should be final” in determining a path for the U.S. easing sanctions in return for limits on the Middle Eastern country’s nuclear program.The U.S., China and parts of Europe are driving robust demand recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, despite a virus comeback across Asia. American gasoline stockpiles have declined and consumption gained in the lead up to the Memorial Day weekend, which heralds the start of the summer driving season and peak fuel demand.Iran will act swiftly to increase oil production and has no concern about finding buyers for its crude, Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told reporters in Tehran Monday. He said the country could reach 6.5 million barrels a day of output. Most analysts put Iran’s maximum capacity at about 3.8 million barrels a day before the U.S. under the administration of Donald Trump tightened sanctions on the country’s energy industry.See also: Last Week Was When the World Changed for Big Oil: Julian LeeWhen OPEC+ meets on Tuesday, investors will also be looking for any clues on the next stage of the group’s supply policy amid growing expectations for demand to accelerate through the end of the year. As for July, all but four of 24 analysts and traders surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the alliance would ratify a planned increase of 840,000 barrels a day.A gauge of China’s manufacturing industry, meanwhile, was little changed in May as soaring input prices weighed on smaller factories, suggesting the economy’s recovery momentum might have peaked for now. Indian data later Monday is forecast to show the nation’s gross domestic product during the first quarter posted a slight pickup in growth year-on-year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s the science behind why hurricanes repeatedly batter some areas more than others

    Every coastline in the North Atlantic is vulnerable to tropical storms, but some areas are more susceptible to hurricane destruction than others. To understand why as the region heads into what’s forecast to be another busy hurricane season, let’s look more closely at how tropical storms form and what turns them into destructive monsters. Three key ingredients are needed for a hurricane to form: warm sea surface water that’s at least about 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26.5 C), a thick layer of moisture extending from the sea surface to roughly 20,000 feet and minimal vertical wind shear so the thunderstorm can grow vertically without interruption.

  • Down Under leaders minimize China spilt, urge virus probe

    The leaders of New Zealand and Australia downplayed their differences over China and urged more investigation into the origins of the coronavirus Monday after their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year. The two leaders also indicated an Australian-born mass murderer would remain imprisoned in New Zealand. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern in the tourist resort of Queenstown.

  • North accuses US of hostility for S. Korean missile decision

    North Korea said Monday the U.S. allowing South Korea to build more powerful missiles was an example of the U.S.’s hostile policy against the North, warning that it could lead to an “acute and instable situation” on the Korean Peninsula. It’s North Korea’s first response to the May 21 summit between the leaders of the United States and South Korea, during which the U.S. ended decades-long restrictions that capped South Korea’s missile development and allowed its ally to develop weapons with unlimited ranges.

  • ‘We should be very worried’: Top Arizona election official sounds alarm over GOP’s war against democracy

    Two-hundred-and-eight days after Joe Biden became just the second Democrat presidential candidate to win Arizona’s electoral votes since 1948, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is still getting death threats. Ms Hobbs, 51, has had to travel with a 24-hour security detail since 7 May, when Governor Doug Ducey assigned Department of Public Safety officers to protect her following her multiple threatening phone calls.

  • UK spies believe the theory that COVID-19 escaped from a Wuhan lab is 'plausible' and are trying to recruit darknet sources as they investigate it, says report

    The theory that the coronavirus leaked from a Wuhan lab was initially dismissed, but intelligence agencies are reconsidering, the Sunday Times said.

  • Tony Robbins is prepared to become a part-owner of a NASCAR team

    The motivational speaker and life coach is reportedly worth $500 million dollars.

  • UK PM Johnson marries in low-key, surprise ceremony

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, capping a week of political drama with a wedding kept so under wraps that his office did not confirm it until the following day. "The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral," Johnson's office said on Sunday. Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in 2019.

  • US should have coup like Myanmar, former Trump advisor Michael Flynn tells QAnon conference in Texas

    The video circulating on Twitter shows the crowd cheering the suggestion of a coup in the US

  • Alex Cejka wins Senior PGA for 2nd second straight major

    Alex Cejka won the Senior PGA Championship on Sunday for his second straight major championship, thriving on accurate and powerful ball-striking and deft touch around the demanding greens at Southern Hills. Cejka shot a 3-under 67 for a four-stroke victory over Tim Petrovic, three weeks after he beat Steve Stricker in a playoff in the Regions Tradition in Alabama. “It’s incredible,” Cejka said.

  • People are buying pins and t-shirts on Etsy that say 'Not a Republican, just vaccinated' now that mask mandates are going away

    One seller told Insider the pins are her bestsellers, with reviews like: "Sooooo needed LOL! I can't be mistaken for a you know what!!"

  • San Jose shooting: Guns, petrol and 22,000 rounds of ammunition found

    A search of the man's home reveals 12 guns, petrol bombs and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

  • Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro’s Covid response

    Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the Covid crisis

  • Good company: Helio Castroneves wins Indy 500 for 4th time

    The Indianapolis 500 was meant to mark the return of some sort of normalcy, at least for the marquee sporting events that Americans find so meaningful. For Helio Castroneves, Indy provided a professional rebirth that pushed him into an elite club that last welcomed a new member 30 years ago. Given permission to open 40% of the grandstands this year, the exuberant crowd came in droves and went wild for Castroneves' historic win for the old guys.

  • Texas sheriff fires 11 jail staffers over brutal beating of inmate who died in custody

    Inmate’s brutal beating and death is under criminal investigation

  • Ethiopians protest US sanctions over brutal Tigray war

    Thousands of Ethiopians gathered in the nation's capital Sunday to protest outside pressure on the government over its brutal war in Tigray. Protesters at the rally in Addis Ababa carried banners that criticized the United States and others in the international community who are voicing concern over atrocities in Tigray, where Ethiopian forces are hunting down the region's ousted and now-fugitive leaders. Troops from neighboring Eritrea are fighting in Tigray on the side of Ethiopian government forces, in defiance of international calls for their withdrawal.