Australia's leader makes Cabinet moves after sex scandals

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison makes a joint statement with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. Morrison on Monday, March 29, 2021, reassigned some key members of his cabinet team and launched a new taskforce as he tried to address a series of sexual misconduct scandals that have rocked his government. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, Pool, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's leader on Monday reassigned some key members of his Cabinet and launched a new taskforce as he tries to address a series of sexual misconduct scandals that have rocked his government.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison removed embattled ministers Christian Porter and Linda Reynolds from their high-profile roles.

Porter, who was the attorney-general, had earlier taken mental health leave after revealing he was the person accused of raping a 16-year-old girl when he was a teenager 33 years ago. His accuser has since died and police are not pursuing any charges.

Reynolds, who was the defense minister, had been heavily criticized for failing to adequately support a young staffer who alleged she was raped by a more senior colleague in the minister’s office two years ago.

Reynolds was forced to apologize after it emerged she had called the staffer a “lying cow."

Under the Cabinet reshuffle announced by Morrison, Michaelia Cash will become the new attorney-general and Peter Dutton will take over as defense minister.

Porter will be reassigned to industry minister, while Reynolds will become the government services minister.

Morrison also announced he was starting a new Cabinet taskforce to address issues of women’s equality, safety, economic security, health and wellbeing. Morrison will co-chair the taskforce along with Marise Payne, the minister for women.

Morrison said the changes would mean the Cabinet would have the strongest ever representation of women.

“But it’s not just about the size of the female contingent in my cabinet; it’s the skills and the experience, it’s the perspective, and it’s the collaboration they bring to our nation’s most difficult tasks,” Morrison said.

The rape allegations have not been the only sexual misconduct scandals to hit Parliament as the perception grows that it fosters a culture that is toxic for women.

Last week Ten Network television news reported that several male government staffers had set up a Facebook Messenger group that enabled them to share images and video of sex acts performed in Parliament House, including on the desks of female lawmakers.

Morrison said he was shocked and disgusted by those allegations.

Recommended Stories

  • China Sets Duties on Australia Wine for 5 Years as Ties Sour

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.China will impose tariffs of more than 200% on Australian wine for five years, formalizing curbs that have been in place for months amid an increasingly fraught relationship with Canberra.Imports of Australian wine products will incur anti-dumping levies of between 116.2% and 218.4% with effect from March 28, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a final ruling Friday. Duties on Treasury Wine Estates, Australia’s largest listed winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, are set at 175.6%.The top commodities buyer introduced the interim tariffs in November after it launched investigations into Australian wine, claiming that the product had been subsidized and sold under market value. That’s been rejected by the industry body and the Australian government, who said it could challenge Beijing at the World Trade Organization similar to the action taken on barley.“I believe we will recommend that we go to the WTO,” Australian Grape & Wine Inc. Chief Executive Tony Battaglene said Friday before the release of the final tariff announcement. “Quite clearly, barley’s gone, and we don’t believe we have a case to answer, so it’s logical for us to go down that route.”China’s Love Affair With Australian Wine Ends in a Messy BreakupThe latest move comes after almost a full year of one-sided trade reprisals volleyed by China at Australia that has hit a range of commodities from coal to beef and lobster. Ties have frayed since 2018, when Canberra barred Huawei Technologies Co. from building its 5G network, and went into freefall last year as leaders called for an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that first emerged in Wuhan city.Dan Tehan, the Australian minister for trade, tourism and investment, described the tariffs as “extremely disappointing and completely unjustifiable.” He told reporters Saturday that the decision makes it “hard for us to continue to work with the Chinese Government to ensure the complementarity between our two economies.”While the final ruling from China also featured an anti-subsidy tariff of 6.3% to 6.4%, the ministry decided not to impose it in addition to the anti-dumping duties to avoid double taxation.China was the top buyer of Australian wine before the tariffs, spending close to $1 billion in 2019 and accounting for 40% of winemakers’ shipments from Down Under. The duties imposed in November effectively shut access to its most prized market, though strong European sales countered the slump to China.(Updates with minister comments in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'An inflection point': Congress prepares for battle over massive voting rights bill

    Progressives say the survival of the republic depends on the legislation. Republicans call it a partisan power grab.

  • Myanmar junta leader condemns 'violent acts' on Army Day

    Addressing the annual Army Day parade, he welcomed the presence of Russian forces and said Russia was a "true friend".He said the army had to seize power on Feb. 1 because of unlawful acts by the ousted ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) of now detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi, adding that some party leaders had been found guilty of corruption and legal action was being taken against them.

  • Perry Farrell Reveals More Details About Lollapalooza’s Possible 2021 Return

    Perry Farrell has revealed more details about Lollapalooza's potential return in 2021. While speaking to iHeartRadio's Jason Rockman, the Jane's Addiction frontman/festival co-founder said he's hopeful the festival will happen in some capacity this summer. "If we can all stay on course, get vaccinated, stay socially distanced and masked up, maybe — please,…

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny asks for painkiller injections: public commission

    Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny asked for help from a public commission to get access to painkiller injections for severe pain in his leg, the head of the commission said in a statement published on late on Saturday. The 44-year old opposition politician has said in a statement that his request for treatment by a civilian doctor had been rejected and that he was being woken up by a guard every hour during the night in a deliberate attempt to undermine his health. Members of a local Public Monitoring Commission, a semi-official body with access to Russian prisons, visited Navalny in his penal colony 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow on Friday.

  • Marijuana takes center stage in New Mexico special session

    New Mexico lawmakers are embarking on an unusual legislative session that may focus entirely on the legalization of recreational marijuana. Efforts at legalizing the sale of cannabis to adults 21 and older faltered during the regular annual session that ended March 20, amid divergent views about government oversight of a lucrative market. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has called back legislators to the Statehouse to hammer out an agreement on thorny issues of tax rates on pot sales, precautions against child access and court procedures for reversing past cannabis convictions.

  • Report: Chiefs to sign former Seahawks DT Jarran Reed

    According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are set to sign former Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed. Reed was a late addition to the free-agent pool after Seattle and the veteran defensive tackle couldn’t come to an agreement on a restructured contract. He has appeared in 72 total games with the Seahawks, starting 63 games. During that span, he has recorded 194 total tackles, 22 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and 58 QB hits. Pairing Reed with Chris Jones is a no-brainer. This move will make the interior pass rush in Kansas City among the best in the NFL

  • Florida threatened to sue the federal government over the idling of the cruise industry

    The US cruise industry was idled a year ago after several coronavirus outbreaks erupted on cruise ships.

  • Pope, on Palm Sunday, says devil taking advantage of pandemic

    Pope Francis led Palm Sunday services in an almost empty St. Peter's Basilica because of coronavirus restrictions for the second consecutive year and said the devil is taking advantage of the pandemic. In pre-coronavirus times, Palm Sunday, which marks the start of Holy Week and leads to Easter, tens of thousands of people would pack St. Peter's Square holding olive branches and intricately woven palm fronds in an outdoor ceremony. "The Devil is taking advantage of the crisis to sow distrust, desperation and discord," he said, adding that the pandemic had brought physical, psychological and spiritual suffering.

  • Jets in a position of power after trades shake up 2021 NFL draft

    Jets Wire breaks down how Friday's NFL draft shakeup gives the Jets a ton of leverage with the second pick.

  • The centuries-long history of anti-Asian racism and violence in the U.S.

    The recent surge in anti-Asian racism and violence in the United States is the fruit of centuries of government policy. Why it matters: One thread throughout American history is a “racialized notion of who is an insider, who’s an outsider, who is American and who is an unassimilable foreigner,” says Karthick Ramakrishnan, a University of California Riverside professor and founder of AAPI Data. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA brief timeline of anti-Asian racism in the U.S.: 1790 — Naturalization Act: The act barred naturalization of any non-white person.1854 — People vs. Hall: California's Supreme Court ruled an Asian person couldn't testify in court against a white person, setting the stage for anti-Asian violence to go unpunished. 1871 — Chinese massacre in Los Angeles: Following the shooting of a white man killed in crossfire of rival Chinese gangs, hundreds of white and Hispanic people attacked L.A.’s Chinese community on Oct. 24, 1871. Nearly 20 Chinese people were lynched or shot dead.1875 — Page Act: Designed to prohibit women who had “lewd and immoral purposes” from entering the U.S., the Page Act was enforced mostly against Chinese women, the majority of whom were attempting to join Chinese men working in the country.1882 — Chinese Exclusion Act: The law banned immigration of Chinese laborers. It wasn’t repealed until 1943. 1885 — Rock Springs massacre: White miners in Wyoming Territory attacked Chinese miners, killing 28 and wounding several others. 1922-1923 — Supreme Court on citizenship: In separate cases in 1922 and 1923, the Supreme Court ruled that a Japanese-born man and an Indian-born man were not white and ineligible for naturalization. 1924 — Johnson Reed Act: The law effectively blocked immigration from Asia and drastically cut the number of immigrants allowed to enter the U.S. Japanese Americans at an internment camp in Santa Anita, California. Photo: Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images1942-1945 — Japanese internment: During World War II, the U.S. forced over 100,000 people of Japanese descent — the majority of whom were U.S. citizens — into internment camps. Late 1970s-early 1980s — KKK attacks: The Ku Klux Klan, claiming the Vietnamese fishermen were stealing American jobs, patrolled the waters off the coast of Texas and attacked the fishermen’s boats. 1982 — Murder of Vincent Chin: Two white men in Michigan beat Vincent Chin, a Chinese American man, to death, blaming him for the success of the Japanese auto industry. They served no jail time. Sikh men and their supporters hold a candlelight vigil in New York for victims of the Wisconsin Sikh temple shooting in 2012. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images2012 — Sikh Temple shooting: A white supremacist fatally shot six people at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin on Aug. 5, 2012, a. A seventh victim died of his injuries last year. The attack came amid a surge of post-9/11 violence against Muslims or anyone perceived to be Muslim, including many South Asians.2020 — Anti-Asian hate crimes surge: Last year saw a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes that many attributed to anti-Asian rhetoric during the coronavirus pandemic.2021 — Georgia shootings: Asian Americans expressed alarm following the March 16 shootings at three spas near Atlanta, Georgia. Eight people were killed, including six Asian women. The bottom line: Ramakrishnan tells Axios the common thread from the 18th century to now “is this notion of the perpetual foreigner, that, ‘they’re never one of us.'”Go deeper: 🎧 Podcast: The history of hate crimes against Asian Americans in the U.S.How U.S.-China tensions can fuel anti-Asian racismGovernors, former officials condemn anti-Asian attacksMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Op-Ed: My Hong Kong is now a paradise lost

    When I was a young man in the 1970s, I joined hundreds of thousands of desperate Chinese to swim miles across the sea to Hong Kong, our beacon of freedom.

  • China and Russia's military arsenal are terrifying in scale - but how would they perform in combat?

    Peel away the euphemisms, and Britain’s Integrated Review of defence and security policy identified two global adversaries: Xi Jinping’s China and Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Both countries have invested heavily in their own military modernisation over the past few decades. But they have different priorities, and present radically different challenges. China has more than doubled its official defence budget over the last decade to 1.355 trillion yuan (£152 billion) for 2021. And analysts estimate it spends far more on defence than it reports publicly. In 2017, President Xi Jinping announced a goal for the People’s Liberation Army to become “world class” with the ability to “fight and win” global wars by 2049. And China has wasted no time boosting its arsenal and capabilities. Besides direct military spending, it has invested heavily in both state-owned and private sector defence companies to acquire new technologies - ringing some alarm bells in the UK and US about the wisdom of partnering with Chinese institutions.

  • Asian American official shows his military scars during meeting, asks 'Is this patriot enough?'

    Lee Wong, chairman of the West Chester, Ohio, Township Board of Trustees, condemned anti-Asian violence during an unscripted moment that has gone viral.

  • Gregg Popovich becomes third NBA coach to reach 1,300 wins

    Pop's only 35 wins from matching Don Nelson.

  • North Korea says U.S. took wrong first step over missile test

    North Korea said on Saturday that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had taken a wrong first step and revealed "deep-seated hostility" by criticising its self-defensive missile test. North Korea on Friday said it had launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile. Biden said the test violated U.N. Security Council resolutions but he remained open to diplomacy with Pyongyang.

  • Man stabbed in neck for refusing to give spare change on Michigan Ave.

    The victim said he was approached by someone asking for spare change, when he refused, the person allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him in the throat area, according to police.

  • Man shot to death outside Houston gas station, 2 others injured

    The victim was at the gas station with his girlfriend when someone in a red car pulled up and opened fire, hitting three people in all, police said.

  • Why Houston potentially has the easiest ever path to a Final Four

    The Cougars have nothing to apologize for if they make the Final Four, but their path would be historic if they beat Oregon State on Monday.

  • Chiefs to sign former Seahawks DT Jarran Reed

    The Kansas City Chiefs have a new defensive tackle on the team.