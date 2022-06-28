Australia's Liontown signs 5-year lithium supply deal with Ford Motor

FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Australia's Liontown Resources Ltd said on Wednesday it has signed a five-year agreement with Ford Motor Co to supply lithium spodumene from its flagship Kathleen Valley project in Western Australia.

Liontown will supply the U.S. carmaker up to 150,000 dry metric tonnes (DMT) of spodumene concentrate per year, a source of lithium essential in the making of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

The Australian miner is expected to start supplying spodumene in 2024, starting with 75,000 DMT in the first year of the deal, and taking it up to 150,000 DMT in the third year.

Liontown, which has earlier signed supply deals with South Korea's LG Energy Solution and EV maker Tesla, has also secured a debt facility of A$300 million ($207.21 million) from a Ford unit to further develop the Kathleen Valley project.

A global push towards decarbonisation and achieving net zero emissions has bolstered the demand for EVs, propelling the prices of battery metals like lithium to record levels.

Separately, the miner announced a final investment decision on the project, with its capital cost estimate now rising to A$545 million from A$473 million.

($1 = 1.4478 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • EXCLUSIVE: Wejo, Ford Bond To Enable End-to-End Insurance Offerings

    Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) has collaborated with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) in Europe, which gives Wejo access to personalized connected vehicle data from Ford vehicles across the continent. Wejo is a leader in Smart Mobility cloud and software solutions for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicle data, What Happened? As part of this collaboration, Wejo leverages Ford's end-to-end data consent process helping the insurance company gain consent from the customer to access the persona

  • Volkswagen Sells Siemens Minority Stake in Electrify America

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is selling to Siemens AG a minority stake in Electrify America, the electric-car charging subsidiary the German automaker established in the wake of its diesel-emissions scandal.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Fears: Markets WrapA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pr

  • Judge narrows San Diego, Baltimore bond collusion cases against big banks

    A federal judge on Tuesday narrowed claims by San Diego and Baltimore in antitrust litigation seeking to hold eight banks liable for driving up interest rates that state and local governments must pay on a popular tax-exempt municipal bond. U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan dismissed San Diego's breach of fiduciary claims against affiliates of Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co, citing the city's lack of an "agency" relationship with the banks.

  • Harassing packages sent to former NJ home of Justice Samuel Alito

    New Jersey police say people have been sending harassing packages to the former home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

  • Walgreens Abandons Boots Sale as Debt-Market Chaos Spooks Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. abandoned the sale of its Boots drugstore chain that was expected to bring more than $6 billion after failing to secure the desired valuation for the UK business amid a turbulent credit market.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed Ma

  • Pentagon official praises Ukrainian army's performance in battle for Severodonetsk

    A senior U.S. Defense Department official on June 27 praised the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during their defense of the town of Severodonetsk in the Donbas.

  • California bill aims to protect children from addictive social media

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley reports on how a proposed piece of legislation from California would allow governmental attorneys to sue social media companies for "unfair business practices" in creating environments that get children addicted to their platforms.

  • G7, UN condemn ‘heinous,’ ‘abominable’ Russian missile strike on shopping center

    The UN Security Council will hold a special meeting on June 28 to discuss the Russian missile attack on a shopping mall in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the head of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, said on June 27.

  • SOX semiconductor index could double over the next couple of years, analyst says

    Despite potential for further downside, semiconductor stocks could rebound significantly over the next couple of years, according to Columbia Threadneedle Senior Equity Analyst Dave Egan.

  • S.Korean consumer sentiment dips in June - survey

    South Korean consumers turned pessimistic about overall economic conditions in June for the first time in more than a year, while their inflation expectations hit a decade high, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday. Consumers' inflation expectations for the next 12 months rose to 3.9% from 3.3% the previous month, hitting the highest since April 2012, according to the survey responses from more than 2,300 households. South Korea's consumer inflation in May hit a near 14-year high of 5.4%, and the country's finance minister said on Sunday it may top 6% as early as in June.

  • UK Food Prices are Soaring and Plunging Millions Into Distress

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of basic goods in UK stores is rising at the fastest pace in almost 14 years, leaving poorer families taking drastic action to make ends meet, according to surveys published Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion F

  • Qualcomm Spikes on Report It Will Remain iPhone 5G Modem Chip Supplier in 2023

    Taiwan-based hardware analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Qualcomm will hold on to 100% of the Apple modem supply for the 2023 iPhones. Qualcomm shares soared Tuesday on a report that Apple’s push to develop modem chips for the iPhone “may have failed,” and that Qualcomm will remain the exclusive supplier of 5G chips for phones to be launched in the 2023 second half. Writing on Twitter, the Taiwan-based hardware analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Qualcomm (ticker: QCOM) will hold on to 100% of the Apple (AAPL) modem supply for the 2023 iPhones vs the company’s own previous estimate of 20%.

  • While shareholders of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are in the red over the last year, underlying earnings have actually grown

    You can invest in an index fund if you want to make sure your returns approximately match the overall market. In...

  • Crypto crash threatens North Korea's stolen funds as it ramps up weapons tests

    The nosedive in cryptocurrency markets has wiped out millions of dollars in funds stolen by North Korean hackers, four digital investigators say, threatening a key source of funding for the sanctions-stricken country and its weapons programmes. North Korea has poured resources into stealing cryptocurrencies in recent years, making it a potent hacking threat and leading to one of the largest cryptocurrency heists on record in March, in which almost $615 million was stolen, according to the U.S. Treasury. The sudden plunge in crypto values, which started in May amid a broader economic slowdown, complicates Pyongyang's ability to cash in on that and other heists, and may affect how it plans to fund its weapons programmes, two South Korean government sources said.

  • Every branch of the U.S. military is struggling to meet its 2022 recruiting goals, officials say

    Every U.S. military branch is struggling to meet its 2022 recruiting goals, and internal data shows only 9 percent of eligible Americans would consider serving.

  • NYC mayor says Giuliani should be investigated: ‘To falsely report a crime is a crime’

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during an unrelated press conference Tuesday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani should be reminded “that falsely reporting a crime is a crime” after video was released that called into question Giuliani’s claim that he was “hit very, very hard” by an employee at a Staten…

  • Buick and GM Top 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study as Industry Average Worsens

    Average initial vehicle quality across the automotive industry hit an all-time low, but GM still managed a near sweep of the study's major honors.

  • Russia targets first lady Jill Biden, daughter with new sanctions wave

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime expanded his "stop list" sanctions on the U.S. to include both First Lady Jill Biden and her daughter on Tuesday.

  • Man vanishes when current drags him away from another swimmer in Washington river

    “Plunging into cold water of any temperature becomes dangerous if you aren’t prepared,” the National Weather Service said.

  • Need to know: Tiger Woods returns at JP McManus Pro-Am

    Tiger Woods will return to competition next week at the JP McManus Pro-Am. Here is everything you need to know.