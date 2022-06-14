Australia's Lynas secures $120 million Pentagon contract for U.S. rare earths facility

Small toy figure and mineral imitation are seen in front of the Lynas Rare Earths logo in this illustration
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths said on Tuesday it has signed a $120 million follow-on contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to build a commercial heavy rare earths separation facility in Texas.

The contract, which was granted to Lynas' U.S. subsidiary, builds on from a 'Phase 1' funding for a heavy rare earth separation facility announced in July 2020.

The project, for which the Pentagon provided initial funding, is expected to be built within an existing industrial region on the Texas Gulf Coast and be operational in the financial year 2025, the company said.

Lynas, the world's only processor of rare earths outside China, said it intends to combine the heavy rare rarths separation plant with its proposed light rare earth separation facility, which is half-funded by the Defense Production Act office of the U.S. Department of Defense.

Feedstock would be a mixture of rare earths carbonate obtained from the Lynas mine in Mt Weld, Western Australia and Lynas would collaborate with possible third-party sources as new viable feedstocks become available, the company said.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Once Again China’s Pig Farmers Are Mired in Boom-Bust Cycle

    (Bloomberg) -- Once every three to four years, hog farmers in the world’s largest producing country find themselves trapped in an unforgiving market that pushes some over-leveraged breeders to the brink of a debt crisis. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reopening‘Party Like

  • Badgers men's basketball assistant Joe Krabbenhoft promoted to associate head coach

    Joe Krabbenhoft was a key player for four seasons under Bo Ryan and has been a key assistant under Greg Gard since the 2016-17 season.

  • China Surpasses US in Eyes of Young Africans, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- China has overtaken the US as the foreign power seen as having the biggest positive influence in Africa by young people, according to a survey released on Monday.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Already S

  • Belongings of missing journalist, Indigenous expert found submerged in Amazon

    A backpack, laptop and other belongings of two men missing in the Amazon were found in a river as a suspect in their disappearance remains in custody.

  • What next? Ukraine's allies divided over Russia endgame

    Is it better to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine or to isolate him? Should Kyiv make concessions to end the war, or would that embolden the Kremlin? Are ramped up sanctions on Russia worth the collateral damage?

  • GogoX to Hold Rare In-Person Hong Kong IPO Press Briefing

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been months since bankers and reporters in Hong Kong have gone to any in-person press conferences for an initial public offering. GogoX Holdings Ltd. is ending the lull.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That

  • Clayton County officer hospitalized after being hit, dragged by man accused of domestic violence

    The man has been taken into custody on a slew of charges.

  • 50 traitors In Lysychansk may have been leaking information about Armed Forces of Ukraine to Russian Federation Haidai

    KATERYNA TYSCHENKO - SUNDAY, 12 JUNE 2022, 23:57 PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF HAIDAI In Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, law enforcement officers have checked the activities of more than 50 people, information from whose mobile devices about the Ukrainian military may have been transmitted to the Russians.

  • Live weather updates: Nearly 50,000 customers without power across southern Wisconsin after severe storms roll through region

    Live coverage of severe thunderstorms in Milwaukee, southern Wisconsin, including weather radar, from reporters are Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

  • Samsung China chip production faces disruption from Korea trucker strike -Trade Association

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's chip production in China is facing disruption from a trucker strike in South Korea which is blocking exports of a key material, the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) said on Tuesday. It is the first concrete sign that the week-long strike is impacting chip production, having already cost South Korean industrial sectors more than $1.2 billion in lost production and unfilled deliveries. KITA said a Korean company that produces isopropyl alcohol (IPA), a raw material for cleaning chip wafers, is facing complications in shipping to a Chinese company that in turn supplies wafers to a Samsung Electronics factory in China.

  • Hedge Funds Spawned by Hillhouse Burned in China Tech Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, it’s been one of the best calling cards that hedge fund startups in Asia could ask for: getting support from billionaire Zhang Lei or gaining experience at his Hillhouse Capital Group.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Googl

  • Gold logs lowest finish in more than 3 weeks as U.S. dollar’s jump outshines haven appeal

    Gold futures decline Monday, with prices marking their lowest settlement in more than three weeks despite a global equity market selloff as strength in the U.S. dollar outshines the yellow metal's haven appeal.

  • Is he a Utah rape suspect named Nick or an Englishman named Knight? UK court could help decide

    Did Nicholas Alahverdian die in 2020, as his obituary said? Or has the rape suspect been living under an assumed name in Scotland, as prosecutors say?

  • Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for first time in Town Hall

    The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, and Musk will take questions directly from Twitter employees, the source added. The news, first reported by Business Insider, comes after Twitter said last week that it anticipated a shareholder vote on the sale by early August. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Musk would attend the company all-hands meeting this week.

  • Dancing goalkeeper Redmayne sees Australia to World Cup win in shootout

    Australia on Tuesday celebrated the antics of dancing goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne whose penalty shootout save against Peru saw them to a fifth straight World Cup finals.

  • Australia’s Stock Index Slumps 5% on Inflation, Fed Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s key stock index tumbled more than 5%, joining a global selloff on growing bets for sharper Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engin

  • London Double-Decker Bus Operator Accepts £648 Million Takeover Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Go-Ahead Group Plc, the biggest operator of London’s commuter trains and iconic double-decker buses, accepted a £648 million ($787 million) takeover bid from an investor group backed by Australian rival Kinetic. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk Grows

  • Fed door open to 0.75% hike after inflation data, market moves

    Eroding inflation data and fast-changing views in financial markets on Monday have opened the door to a larger-than-expected three-quarter-percentage point interest rate increase when Federal Reserve officials meet this week. The growing possibility of a surprise move was reported earlier on Monday by the Wall Street Journal, helping to further push trade in future contracts tied to Fed policy in that direction. Fed officials have not commented publicly since the start of their pre-meeting "blackout" period on June 4, and prior to that had said they were leaning toward a second straight half-point rate increase at their June 14-15 policy meeting.

  • SEC: Charles Schwab to Pay $187 Million Over Robo-Advisor Cash Allocations

    The company “falsely claimed” that high cash allocations “were determined through a ‘disciplined portfolio construction methodology’ when in fact they were pre-set for business reasons,” the SEC said.

  • UK moves to rewrite Brexit rules; EU threatens legal action

    Britain’s government on Monday proposed new legislation that would unilaterally change post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, despite opposition from some U.K. lawmakers and EU officials who say the move violates international law. The proposed bill seeks to remove customs checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. That will override parts of the trade treaty that Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed with the European Union less than two years ago. Britain's government maintains it is acting within international law, but the European Commission said it could take legal action against the U.K.