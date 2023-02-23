Australia's Medibank beats profit view, says customer losses slow

A woman walks past a branch of the Australian health insurer Medibank Private in Sydne
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Medibank Private Ltd, Australia's top health insurer, reported a bigger-than-expected jump in profit for the first half of fiscal 2023 on Thursday and said the rate at which it lost policyholders had slowed, sending its shares up about 6%.

The company, which has been in the spotlight since a cyber hack in October compromised the data of millions of its customers, said it lost 13,000 customers between October and December.

However, Medibank said it still recorded a 0.1% growth in policyholders for the six months that ended on Dec. 31.

The rate at which it lost customers slowed in January and it has even recorded a net growth of 200 policyholders this month through Feb. 18, Medibank said.

Medibank's net profit after tax rose 5.9% to A$233.3 million ($159.4 million) in the six months ended Dec. 31, beating the consensus estimate of A$211 million, according to brokerage firm UBS.

Chief Executive David Koczkar said the results were helped by "standout" growth in the company's international business.

"We will continue to focus on growing our share in this market as more international students, visitors and workers return to Australia," Koczkar said.

The company's shares were up 6.5% to A$3.28 by 0426 GMT, set for their best session in nearly three years. Since Medibank first reported the cyber incident on Oct. 13, its stock had declined nearly 13% as of last close.

Meanwhile, the company said the hacker used a stolen username and password belonging to a third-party IT service provider and accessed its systems through a "misconfigured" firewall. ($1 = 1.4635 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Savio D'Souza)

Recommended Stories

  • Dole Hit With Ransomware Attack That Had ‘Limited’ Effect

    (Bloomberg) -- Dole Plc said it was recently hit with ransomware, the latest company to be targeted in a series of high-profile cyberattacks. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Amid China Peace Push on UkraineThe fresh food

  • K-Pop Pioneer SM Entertainment Unveils Kakao Tie-up Details to Ward Off Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- SM Entertainment Co. sketched out for the first time how investment from Kakao Corp. will take the aging K-pop pioneer to America and new internet frontiers, a key tactic in its battle to fend off BTS label Hybe Co.’s hostile takeover.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop

  • Pay Cuts and Layoffs at China’s WM Motor Show EV Industry Stress

    (Bloomberg) -- Expectations were high for WM Motor Holdings Ltd., a Shanghai-based electric-vehicle maker backed by tech giant Baidu Inc. and started by a former Volvo AB executive. Now, it risks becoming yet another casualty of the slow-motion shakeout in China’s crowded EV market. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of Cu

  • Byju's has discussed shutting down coding platform WhiteHat Jr

    Byju’s is weighing whether to wind down WhiteHat Jr, a coding platform that it acquired over two years ago at an enterprise value of $300 million, as the edtech group looks to cut expenses and eliminate a business unit that has drawn considerable criticism to the firm.

  • Asian stocks rise after Wall St slides on rate hike fears

    Asian stock markets rose Thursday following Wall Street's biggest one-day decline in two months after notes from a Federal Reserve meeting showed officials expect to keep U.S. interest rates high to fight stubborn inflation. Wall Street sank Wednesday after notes from the Federal Reserve's latest board meeting showed members expect “ongoing increases” in its key lending rate to slow the economy. Global stock prices have been declining on worries inflation might not be cooling as quickly or smoothly as traders hoped.

  • Freeport LNG Greenlit to Resume Exports

    Freeport LNG said regulators have allowed it to restart commercial operations at its natural-gas export terminal in Texas. The liquefied-natural gas facility is one of the largest in the U.S. and has been [shut down since a fire in June](https://www.wsj.com/articles/natural-gas-prices-plunge-after-extended-outage-at-texas-lng-facility-11655235895). The closure left a lot of gas in the domestic market that would have otherwise been shipped abroad and [helped pull prices down from the shale-era hi

  • Stocks Wake Up to Fed-Rate Rethink as Yields Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A renewed surge in Treasury yields took the wind out of the stock market, with geopolitical tensions and dire forecasts from bellwethers Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc. also souring investors’ mood.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few

  • Browns interview Bubba Ventrone, Anthony Blevins, Leon Washington for special teams post

    The Cleveland Browns conducted three interviews Wednesday for their vacant special teams coordinator position.

  • 7 arrested in Visalia park slaying of 15-year-old boy. AG Bonta calls it ‘senseless’

    A juvenile male was among those arrested in the killing of a teen in the South Valley.

  • Crypto exchanges face an existential challenge. What can bring users back?

    Amid the rubble of FTX and other centralized exchanges, cross-chain technology and on-chain trading offer more trustworthy alternatives, writes Simon Harman of Chainflip.

  • Stocks struggle to make headway as rate rises loom

    Asian stock markets were pinned near seven-week lows on Thursday while the dollar stood at multi-week peaks, as a run of strong economic data had investors worrying interest rates will need to keep rising and stay high to put the brakes on inflation. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan touched its lowest since Jan. 6 in early trade. Nasdaq futures rose 0.9% after a revenue beat at chip designer Nvidia sent its shares up 9% after-hours.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Calls Putin’s Treaty Suspension a Mistake

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin had made a “big mistake” in suspending a landmark nuclear treaty as the US president met in Warsaw with eastern European leaders who have offered staunch support for Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data Risk

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 40% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    The semiconductor industry is becoming more important to everyday life. Since semiconductor hardware is becoming more complex, quality control is increasingly crucial to the production process. With Cohu stock down 40% from its all-time high, here's why now is a great time to buy in at the discount.

  • This Is the Greatest Dividend Stock on the Planet, and Virtually No One Even Knows It Exists

    This practically unknown company has been paying a consecutive dividend for more than two centuries.

  • AI Software Could Generate $14 Trillion in Revenue by 2030 -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    These artificial intelligence-powered growth stocks could help patient investors turn a profit in the market.

  • This Stock's Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Is Getting Safer By the Deal

    Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) offers investors a monster yield that currently clocks in at over 10%. While a double-digit percentage yield is often a warning sign, Crestwood's payout is on an increasingly sustainable foundation. On Tuesday, Crestwood Equity Partners revealed that the company and its joint venture partner Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) had agreed to sell Tres Palacios Gas Storage for $335 million.

  • 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You'll Regret Not Buying During the Dip

    The REIT is still performing incredibly well, which makes its beaten-down share price all the more appealing.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to