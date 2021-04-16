Australia's NAB fields questions over potential purchase of Citi's local consumer unit

  • FILE PHOTO: The logo of National Australia Bank is displayed outside the firm's headquarters in central Sydney
  • FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto
1 / 2

Australia's NAB fields questions over potential purchase of Citi's local consumer unit

FILE PHOTO: The logo of National Australia Bank is displayed outside the firm's headquarters in central Sydney
Paulina Duran
·2 min read

By Paulina Duran

SYDNEY (Reuters) - National Australia Bank (NAB) on Friday declined to rule out buying the local consumer finance and credit card operations of Citigroup Inc, which unveiled plans to exit some businesses in Asia and Europe overnight.

Citi, the fifth-largest provider of credit cards in Australia behind NAB and the country's other three major lenders, on Thursday said it would exit retail banking in Australia, Korea and 11 other markets across Asia and Europe.

Facing questions at a parliamentary committee about the high concentration of Australia's banking system and whether NAB would be interested in a deal with Citi, NAB Chief Executive Officer Ross McEwan declined to rule out or comment on any specific transaction.

"Our strategy today is to grow through our own activities but you know, every business, be it a bank or anybody else would look at areas that might add to the customer services and make it more efficient," he said.

The questioning follows NAB's agreement in January to purchase Australia's largest digital-only retail lender, 86 400, for A$220 million ($170.1 million).

NAB is Australia's third-largest lender by assets, putting it among the so-called Big Four banks that dominate most commercial banking products including home loans, credit cards and business finance.

NAB, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group account for over 75% of the county's A$2.85 trillion in banking assets, official data shows.

Accounting for 3.5% of its global consumer finance business, Citi had $9.3 billion in loans in Australia, a figure that had shrunk 12% in the past year, it said on Thursday.

The U.S. lender had already received approaches from a number of unnamed parties to buy the Australian unit, which operates credit cards, mortgages, and wealth management, Citi said.

($1 = 1.2942 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Citigroup profit jumps, plans Asia and EMEA exits as Fraser makes her mark

    Citigroup Inc trounced first-quarter profit expectations, thanks to a rebound in the broader economy and a jump in investment banking activity, and said it will exit some overseas businesses as new chief executive Jane Fraser starts to make her mark on the country's third-largest lender. Citigroup's share price was broadly flat in afternoon trading. "Our first impression is the incoming CEO Jane Fraser is striking the right cord on messaging a sense of urgency to undertake strategic changes that enhance the profitability profile," UBS analyst Saul Martinez wrote in a note.

  • New Zealand awards Amazon extra $116 million subsidy for 'Lord of the Rings' TV series

    New Zealand said on Friday it has agreed to give Amazon extra rebates on its expenses for the filming of "The Lord of the Rings" TV series in the country, hoping to reap multi-year economic and tourism benefits. Amazon will get an extra 5% from New Zealand's Screen Production Grant in addition to the 20% grant the production already qualifies for, the government said in a statement. Amazon is estimated to be spending about NZ$650 million ($465 million) filming the first season of the show, for broadcast on its Amazon Prime streaming platform, meaning it would be eligible for a rebate of about NZ$162 million ($116 million), the government said.

  • Hedge Funds Nailed Bond Rout With $100 Billion in Treasury Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds have been a major player in this year’s Treasury selloff, offloading more than $100 billion of the securities since the start of January, according to holdings data.The world’s biggest net sales of U.S. government debt so far in 2021 has been in the financial center of the Cayman Islands, well known as a domicile for leveraged accounts. Investors there dumped $62 billion of US. sovereign bonds in February, after selling $49 billion the previous month, Treasury Department data show.The January and February selling flow also appears to offer some clues about recent price action. Treasuries rallied on Thursday despite stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data, with many participants pointing to short-covering demand as the reason.U.S. 10-year yields have jumped more than 60 basis points since the end of December to trade at 1.58% on Friday. Among the catalysts for the bearish tilt were Democratic victories in the Georgia Senate run-off race that paved the way for another round of stimulus spending, and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines. Rising yields then prompted a return of convexity-type hedging flows.Read more: Resort Island of 60,000 Emerges as $265 Billion Treasuries HavenFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huarong Saga Will Happen Again: Orient Capital’s Collier

    Apr.15 -- Andrew Collier, managing director at Orient Capital Research, discusses China Huarong Asset Management Co.'s dollar bond saga, what China’s response should be and what it means for foreign investors and the banking sector. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Citigroup Q1 Earnings Blow Past Estimates; Target Price $83

    New York City-based investment bank Citigroup reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter, largely driven by improvements in the macroeconomic outlook and lower loan volumes.

  • Huarong Debacle Highlights Problems at Hundreds of Chinese Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Lai Xiaomin, former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co., was found guilty of accepting $277 million in bribes, as well as bigamy, crimes serious enough to see him summarily executed in January.Such extreme behavior -- and consequences -- are rare in any country. But in China, more modest but still flagrant mismanagement is common in the $54 trillion financial industry.In 2020 alone, the country’s top banking regulator issued almost 3,200 violations against institutions and 4,554 against individuals ranging from senior executives to rank-and-file staff; it levied fines totaling 2.3 billion yuan ($352.2 million). In the U.S., which has a much longer history of bank regulation, the Federal Reserve took 58 enforcement actions in total.Among the infractions, Chinese investigators found fabricated financial statements, executives’ nannies and chauffeurs installed as controlling shareholders, and favorable rates and sweetheart deals for investors and relatives.The state has also bailed out three poorly-run small lenders and merged dozens more since its first crackdown three years ago. Still, out of 4,400 financial institutions, 12.4% are designated at high risk for failure by the central bank. Now, the government is rewriting the commercial banking law and will have “zero tolerance” for transgressions.“Poor governance is obviously a risk for financial stability,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia economist of Natixis SA. If it’s contained within the country’s smallest institutions, the potential for damage is minimal, she added.“The issue is that we don’t really know whether governance problems are really contained and this is the big risk.”The past week offered a fuller picture of the costs of mismanagement and unchecked corruption. Huarong, which has around $42 billion in outstanding debt at home and abroad, delayed its earnings report in early April, beginning a spiral that’s seen its bonds fall to a record low of about 52 cents on the dollar. Its shares are down 67% since the 2015 debut and currently suspended.A China Huarong spokesperson said Thursday the company “learned the lesson from Lai Xiaomin’s case, firmly implemented central government policies, continued to eliminate the toxic influence, restored our corporate governance, accelerated business transformation and management reform, and enhanced corporate governance to move toward stable and better development.”It’s the second time in two years that creditors have been left at the mercy of bad actors. In 2019, China jolted global markets with a surprise seizure of Baoshang Bank Co., once seen as a model for funding regional economies. Triggered by the misappropriation of funds by its controlling shareholder, the takeover and eventual bankruptcy of Baoshang also called into question long-held assumptions of a perpetual government backstop.In general, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has placed the blame for problems in the financial system on bank directors, shareholders and executives, saying in a December statement that “ineffective corporate governance is the root cause.”In one example, a rural bank lent the equivalent of 95% of its net capital to its shareholders and affiliates, according to the CBIRC, which didn’t name the bank. Most of those loans defaulted or are non-performing.The largest shareholder at one bank inflated revenues by 80 million yuan to make the institution look profitable. Elsewhere, one person and 22 of what the regulator described as his “shadow affiliates” held stakes in 17 banks, far exceeding the limits on banking ownership.The regulator has also identified bad behavior in its own ranks, putting its official in charge of oversight of the rural banks under investigation for severe disciplinary and law violations.Social media, too, has allowed employees to air grievances and reports of wrongdoing. Earlier this year, a whistle-blower at China Life Insurance Co. claimed on the social network Sina Weibo that the branch head fabricated client signatures and pocketed millions of dollars of non-existent marketing expenses. Following a CBIRC investigation, the company said in a statement that it was fined 510,000 yuan for inadequate internal controls broadly and pledged to enhance compliance education.In response to the rising risks, the central bank is revising its commercial bank law. The proposed changes include a new chapter on corporate governance, which for the first time specifies the responsibilities of shareholders and the key role of the board of directors. It also bars entities from using borrowed money to invest in banks and prohibits directors from holding posts at more than one affiliated institution.Unlike in the U.S. and Europe where misconduct and mismanagement often lead to public outcry, regulatory probes, and even high-profile firings, top leaders have been so far insulated in China. Senior executives are rarely held responsible for branch-level violations, and the financial penalties pale compared with the 1.9 trillion yuan of profit the industry earned last year.“This is work in progress,” said James Stent, author of China’s Banking Transformation and a former banker who’s spent more than a decade on the boards of two Chinese lenders. “Governance is generally good at priority large banks, but problems remain at lower level financial institutions. Addressing them will take time, and governance will always be imperfect.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pelicans vs. Wizards: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

    New Orleans (25-30) could be back to near full strength on Friday against the surging Wizards (21-33).

  • Citigroup to exit consumer banking in 13 markets

    The US banking group will shut down its retail operations in countries including China and India.

  • Citi to Exit Retail Banking in 13 Markets Across Asia, Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. plans to exit retail banking in 13 markets across Asia and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.The bank will instead operate its consumer-banking franchise in both regions from four wealth centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and London, it said Thursday in a statement. The move is part of an ongoing review of the company’s strategy by Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser, who took over last month.“This positions us to capture the strong growth and attractive returns the wealth-management business offers through these important hubs,” Fraser said in the statement.Citigroup will exit its consumer franchises in Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. The firm will continue to offer products in those markets to customers of its institutional clients group, which houses the private bank, cash-management arm and investment-banking and trading businesses.The New York-based bank has already been building out a wealth-advisory hub in Singapore. The 30,000-square-foot (2,800-square-meter) space is the largest of its kind for the bank and has room for more than 300 relationship managers and product specialists.The withdrawal came as Citigroup reported record quarterly profit, boosted by the flurry of blank-check companies it helped take public in the first three months of the year.“While the other 13 markets have excellent businesses, we don’t have the scale we need to compete,” Fraser said. “We believe our capital, investment dollars and other resources are better deployed against higher returning opportunities in wealth management and our institutional businesses in Asia.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US Navy captures pyramid-shaped UFOs on video

    Investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell claims the video is 'probably the best UFO, military filmed footage' the world has ever seen.

  • CNN crew member collapses as Daunte Wright protesters pelt reporters with bottle and eggs

    ‘A bottle of water knocked you out? Hahahaha’

  • Australia to withdraw last 80 troops from Afghanistan

    Australia would complete its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in September in line with the United States and other allies, the prime minister said Thursday. Australia’s contribution to the NATO-led mission had once exceeded 15,000 personnel, but only 80 remain. “In line with the United States and other allies and partners, the last remaining Australian troops will depart Afghanistan in September,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, without nominating a day.

  • Afghanistan war: What has the conflict cost the US?

    The US is to pull its forces out of Afghanistan by September - how much has it spent on the war?

  • Mitch McConnell refused to allow Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state in Capitol, book claims

    ‘Mitch McConnell is not a force for good in our country,’ Nancy Pelosi reportedly told author

  • Fox News pundits outraged that word ‘mistress’ has been ‘canceled’

    ‘They could not break one of the 10 commandments and just be faithful to their marrieds,’ host says

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Adam Toledo: Chicago police shot and killed child, 13, who had his hands up

    Chicago police on Thursday released body-camera video footage showing an officer shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy in an alley more than two weeks ago. The nine-minute video began by showing an unidentified police officer getting out of his squad car and running after Adam Toledo in an alley at 2:30am on March 29 in Little Village, a neighbourhood on the city’s West Side. The video then showed the officer yelling "stop" to Toledo before he caught up to him and ordered him to show him his hands. Toledo appeared to raise his hands right before the officer fired one shot and then immediately ran to the boy as he fell to the ground. "Shots fired, shots fired. Get an ambulance over here now," the officer is heard saying in the video.

  • Son, father appear in court for hearing in 1996 killing

    A former California college student charged with murder in the 1996 disappearance of classmate Kristin Smart and the defendant's father, who is accused of helping hide the young woman's body, made their first court appearance Thursday but did not enter pleas. Paul Flores, 44, was charged with first-degree murder for the killing that allegedly happened as he tried to rape Smart in his dorm room at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo after an off-campus party. Witnesses said Smart was intoxicated and Flores had said he would walk her home.

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’