Australia's Nuix says regulator is investigating its financial statements

FILE PHOTO: The logo of software company Nuix can be seen in their office located in central Sydney, Australia
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Australian software provider Nuix Ltd said on Wednesday that it was being investigated by a regulator over suspicion its financial statements for three years to June 2020 and the prospectus issued prior to its IPO breached corporate law.

The company said its former Chief Financial Officer Stephen Doyle and two of his family members were also being investigated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

"We are genuinely disturbed by the allegations concerning Mr Doyle," the company Chairman Jeffrey Bleich said in a statement, without providing any details on the allegations.

Nuix is not aware of the precise nature of the probe and has not received any formal notification from ASIC, the company said, adding it will cooperate with any investigation.

"ASIC obtained ex parte travel restraints on 23 June 2021 for the purpose of ensuring that Mr Ross Doyle remains within the jurisdiction to assist with ASIC's investigation," the regulator said referring to the former CFO's brother.

"These orders were extended by the Federal Court yesterday until 25 October 2021. As ASIC's investigations are ongoing, we do not propose to comment further," the regulator added.

Stephen Doyle did not immediately respond to messages sent on LinkedIn.

The probe comes on the heels of news earlier this month that two of Nuix's top bosses would leave the company https://www.reuters.com/technology/top-bosses-australias-nuix-exit-amid-share-price-plunge-outlook-cuts-2021-06-15, including Doyle whose contract with Nuix was terminated by mutual agreement. CEO Rod Vawdrey is set to retire.

Nuix shares have tumbled more than 70% since its listing late last year following earnings downgrades and criticism by the media and proxy advisory firms of its financial accounts.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox: Big Tech wins two battles in fight with U.S. antitrust enforcers

    Below are updates on the status of major U.S. and state government lawsuits and investigations regarding Big Tech. In a stunning defeat, Judge James Boasberg said the Federal Trade Commission - which had sued Facebook in December asking that Facebook be forced to sell WhatsApp and Instagram - failed to show that Facebook had monopoly power in the social-networking market, among other problems.

  • Google to introduce measures to curb online financial scams in UK

    Google said in a blog post it will begin enforcing the new policy, which follows calls from the Financial Conduct Authority for the U.S. tech giant to vet paid promotions, from Sept. 6. The FCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The watchdog issued 1,200 consumer warnings last year about scams advertised via social media platforms by fake companies, double the amount in 2019.

  • Harry Dunn family to fly to US to give evidence in damages claim

    Mother describes travelling to give evidence as ‘punishing and exhausting’: ‘We would travel to the end of the Earth and back if that is what it takes’

  • 16 Balcony Decorating Ideas to Reimagine Your Outdoor Space

    Turn your balcony into an extension of the beautiful nature around you with outdoor furniture swathed in earthy tones.

  • Opinion: AMC Entertainment's Share Price Is Being Manipulated

    For nearly six months, retail investors have ruled the roost on Wall Street. More specifically, retail investors on Reddit, Twitter, and other social media platforms have been banding together to buy shares and out-of-the-money call options on stocks with very high levels of short interest. The goal for these retail investors is twofold.

  • Arizona county won't use voting machines from partisan audit

    Officials in Arizona's largest county plan to stop using voting machines turned over to contractors hired by Republican state senators for a partisan audit of the 2020 election. The Republican-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors agreed with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who said in May that she had “grave concerns regarding the security and integrity of these machines” because the county had lost control of them. Hobbs said she would seek to decertify them if the county planned to continue using them.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 70% From Current Levels

    Let’s step back and take a look at the big picture, while keeping stocks in focus. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit a series of record highs -- mainly due to increasing investor confidence that the current inflationary environment will be a transitory event rather than a sustained trend. Clearly, investors are not shy about stocks, even though the Commerce Department’s inflation indicator for May hit 3.4%, it’s fastest rate of increase since the 90s. Given this alarming disconnect, it has bec

  • What will be the next big meme stock? Chatter on Reddit’s WallStreetBets offers hints

    Two stocks are showing signs of potentially breaking out from the pack.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire

    If you want to be a millionaire, you're not alone. The $1 million milestone is the ultimate goal for many Americans as they seek the financial security and personal power that being a millionaire gives them. Investing in the stock market is a great way to reach your millionaire aspirations.

  • These 3 Stocks Will Plunge 50% or More -- If You Believe Wall Street's Bears

    Many institutional investors on Wall Street and elsewhere take the opportunity to take short positions against companies whose shares they anticipate falling precipitously from current levels. Wall Street analysts are usually reluctant to recommend against stocks, and they certainly don't have a perfect track record. Below, we'll look at three stocks that the most pessimistic analysts on Wall Street see plunging 50% or more in the near future, with the goal of providing some insight that could help you make your own decision.

  • 5 High-Growth Stocks With 62% to 144% Upside, According to Wall Street

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have proved unstoppable. The first supercharged growth stock Wall Street sees driving away from its competition is electric-vehicle manufacturer NIO (NYSE: NIO).

  • AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $28.78, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session.

  • Dump FAANG and Buy These 3 Cheaper Growth Stocks Instead

    Buying shares of top tech stocks Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (Google) -- otherwise known as FAANG -- would have earned great returns in the past. If you are looking to make the most of your investment dollars, you should consider buying shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), and UPS (NYSE: UPS) instead of FAANG.

  • This Top Computer and Technology Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Jim Cramer says new investors need to follow these rules to make any money

    Investors should get careful with meme stocks like GameStop, the CNBC host says.

  • Intel Falls on Latest Server Chip Delay; Rival AMD Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. fell after saying a new version of its Xeon server chip line will go into production in 2022, rather than by the end of this year as promised, the latest in a series of delays that have cost the company technology leadership of the chip industry.Rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rose after Intel said Tuesday that a chip design, code-named Sapphire Rapids, will begin production in the first quarter of 2022 with the “ramp” beginning the following quarter. The world’s lar

  • Boeing Gets Huge MAX Order From United. It’s a Bigger Deal Than the Latest Bad News.

    Boeing stock is rising, but it hasn't recovered all of Monday's losses, which doesn't seem to make a lot of sense.

  • Buy Didi Global Stock, Analyst Says. It Starts Trading Tomorrow.

    Atlantic Equities analyst Xiao Ai launched coverage of the ride-sharing company with an Overweight rating and a target of $25 for the stock price.

  • What the 10-year Treasury rate’s dip below 1.5% may be saying about inflation

    The 10-year Treasury yield could be 'replaying a scenario that happened after the 2008 crisis,' says Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research.

  • Boeing (BA) Wins $581M Delivery Deal for 14 Chinook H-47

    Boeing's (BA) CH-47 Chinook is currently used by militaries of nations such as the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Spain, Australia, Japan, South Korea and others.