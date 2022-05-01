Qantas orders Airbus jets to begin non-stop flights from Sydney in late 2025

Qantas planes are seen at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd on Monday announced a landmark Airbus SE order for 12 A350-1000 planes capable of the world's longest commercial flights from Sydney to London as well as 40 narrowbody jets to renew its domestic fleet.

The airline also said in a separate filing that market conditions were improving, with domestic travel demand returning more quickly than expected, allowing it to reduce debt levels and forecast a return to profit in the financial year starting July 1.

Reuters on Sunday reported, citing sources, that the carrier was set to announce the deal which brings it closer to launching record-breaking direct flights of nearly 20 hours on the "Kangaroo route" between Sydney and London by late-2025.

"The board's decision to approve what is the largest aircraft order in Australian aviation is a clear vote of confidence in the future of the Qantas Group," Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a statement.

The deliveries of 12 A350-1000 planes will begin in 2025 and complete by 2028. The carrier also placed orders for 20 A321XLRs, and 20 A220s, which will begging arriving late next year, and also includes option to buy another 94 aircrafts which would arrive through to at least 2034, it said https://investor.qantas.com/DownloadFile.axd?file=/Report/ComNews/20220502/02516701.pdf.

Qantas in December had selected Airbus as the preferred supplier for a major order to renew its ageing narrowbody fleet, in a blow to its incumbent supplier Boeing.

The carrier in its trading update said while it expects to report an underlying operating loss for fiscal 2022, second-half of the year was benefiting from return of domestic travel and recovery in international travel demand.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru and Jamie Freed; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Lockdowns Wreak Havoc on Economy as Xi Pledges Support

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s stringent lockdowns to curb Covid-19 infections are taking a significant toll on the economy and roiling global supply chains, with President Xi Jinping under pressure to deliver on pledges to support growth.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Musk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000Bored Ape Meta

  • Qantas to break London flight barrier with Airbus jet order -sources

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Qantas Airways Ltd is set to announce a landmark order for Airbus SE A350-1000 jets capable of nonstop flights from Sydney to London as part of a wider deal with the European planemaker, industry sources told Reuters. The multibillion-dollar order, to be unveiled in a Sydney airport hangar on Monday, brings the Australian carrier a step closer to launching record-breaking direct flights of nearly 20 hours on the lucrative "Kangaroo route" by mid-2025. Qantas has touted plans for the world's longest commercial flights for more than five years, but delayed its "Project Sunrise" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Adbri Limited's (ASX:ABC) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

    Adbri (ASX:ABC) has had a rough month with its share price down 3.0%. We decided to study the company's financials to...

  • Insiders who bought into Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX) earlier this year might wish they'd invested more as stock gained 14%

    Felix Group Holdings Ltd ( ASX:FLX ) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last...

  • Australian banks' margin woes linger but rate hikes may lift view

    Australia's "Big Four" banks are set to report a further squeeze on interest margins in their upcoming results dented by growing competition, though the prospect of a recovery aided by central banks' rate hikes is expected to bolster their outlook. These pressures will likely be evident in quarterly results of Commonwealth Bank, and first-half reports from National Australia Bank, Westpac, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group this month.

  • Eagles sign former Clemson CB Mario Goodrich to a massive undrafted free agent deal

    Philadelphia Eagles sign former Clemson CB Mario Goodrich to a massive guaranteed undrafted free agent deal

  • Stocks Face Challenging Open as Growth Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks are set to come under more pressure Monday as high inflation, tightening monetary policy and China’s Covid lockdowns deepen concerns about the global economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Musk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes Ethe