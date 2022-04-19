Australia's Santos announces $250 million share buyback, targets higher returns

FILE PHOTO: A sign for Santos Ltd is displayed on the front of the company's office building in the rural township of Gunnedah, located in north-western New South Wales
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Australia's Santos Ltd announced an on-market share buyback worth up to $250 million on Wednesday as part of a new capital framework targeting higher shareholder returns amid surging commodity prices.

The new capital framework also includes a dividend policy of 10% to 30% of free cash flow, additional shareholder returns of at least 40% of incremental free cash flow in the form of additional share buybacks or dividends, the gas producer said.

Oil and gas prices, already at strong levels at the start of the year, surged sharply in the March quarter after Russia's invasion of Ukraine resulted in supply disruptions amid strong demand. [O/R] [LNG/]

Santos will release its quarterly sales and production report on Thursday, which is expected to show a big jump in revenue from the previous quarter and a year ago, partly due to its takeover of Oil Search and soaring crude prices.

The Adelaide-based company, which booked record annual sales revenue in January and expects to reap big gains following its $6.2 billion takeover of Oil Search, is experiencing strong cash flow generation, it said in a statement https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02511651-2A1369353?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4 on Wednesday.

"We are now in a position to target higher shareholder returns through our new capital management framework," Santos Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said, adding he believes "the current share price undervalues the company".

Shares of the gas producer closed at a two-year high of A$8.32 on Tuesday, and have jumped 31.9% so far this year, compared with a meagre 0.6% gain last year.

The share buyback is expected to start next month, and will be conducted during the year.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • Ride-share driver charged with kidnapping after woman flees vehicle

    A woman told police she jumped out of the car when her driver refused to stop at her destination.

  • What You Need To Know About Santos Limited's (ASX:STO) Investor Composition

    The big shareholder groups in Santos Limited ( ASX:STO ) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold...

  • KKR-Led Group Bids $15 Billion for Australia’s Ramsay Health

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeA consortium led by KKR & Co. offered to buy Ramsay Health Care Ltd. for A$20.1 billion ($15 billion), chasing a network of private hospitals across Australia and Europe treating millions of patients a yea

  • Rio’s Iron Ore Shipments Fall Amid Project Expansion Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeRio Tinto Group, the world’s top iron ore producer, reported a drop in shipments in the year’s first quarter on delays to expansion projects, but signaled volumes should rise in the second half. Total ship

  • IMF economist sees risks that inflation expectations climb upward -Reuters interview

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund's new chief economist said on Tuesday he is concerned about increasing signals that inflation expectations are on the rise and may become entrenched at elevated levels, prompting more aggressive monetary policy tightening in advanced economies. Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, who started transitioning to the IMF's economic counselor role in January, told Reuters in an interview that the war in Ukraine, which has caused sharp energy and food price increases, may damage expectations for decades-high inflation to start to subside this year. "So there is definitely a risk that we could have a wage-price spiral," Gourinchas said.

  • Putin signs decree to remove Russian stocks from overseas exchanges in huge blow to the nation's billionaires

    Russian stocks can no longer be listed on foreign exchanges after Putin's new law, and Russian billionaires are set to take a major hit.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.

    Investors are digging in for a challenging time as stock market volatility shows no signs of slowing down.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • These are Elon Musk's 3 options now that Twitter has enacted a poison pill to prevent him from taking over the company, according to Wedbush

    "In a nutshell, this week is very important for all the parties involved in this Twitter soap opera with time to get out the popcorn," Dan Ives said.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Elon Musk May Have a Powerful Ally to Buy Twitter

    Tesla CEO has made a $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but hasn't given details on how he plans to fund the deal.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That Morgan Stanley Sees Surging Over 100%

    The oldest advice in the financial markets is to buy low and sell high. The trick to winning, however, is to find the right stocks to buy, and to remember that ‘buy low’ doesn’t always mean these stocks can't go lower. Sometimes the best bargains really do come in at the lowest prices. There are plenty of stocks under $10 that won’t break your bank and still offer substantial upside potential. How substantial? Well, one analyst at investment banking giant Morgan Stanley has been tapping two winn

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

    Here are three dividend stocks that are poised to pay you for the rest of your life. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) is the largest rural-lifestyle retailer in the U.S., operating a total of 2,003 stores in 49 states at the end of 2021. The pandemic has been a catalyst for the company, pushing more people to focus on their homes and farms, and helping to raise the company's results to new highs.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • These 20 highly rated stocks are expected to rise at least 70% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE A sliding stock market means many companies are on sale, which spells opportunity for investors with investment horizons of several years. A list of the most favored names among analysts, along with consensus price targets, is below.

  • A $30 million fund backed by dozens of VIPs aims to bolster founders of Asian descent

    Four years ago, a nonprofit collective called Gold House was formed to advance the interests -- and safety -- of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent in the U.S. Given the country's long history of anti-Asian racism, it was overdue, argues Bing Chen, a former Google product manager turned YouTube exec turned founder and investor who cofounded the organization. First, it aimed to tackle misconceptions in the media, where Asian women have long been "overly sexualized and Asian men are overly emasculated, which can result in really deleterious treatment," including, in some cases, anti-Asian hate crimes, which spiked during the pandemic. Toward that end, says Chen, Gold House now "culturally consults on the accuracy of scenes, products, and characters [associated with] basically every major Asian film and creative project."

  • Pfizer Is Under Pressure Today, Here Is Why

    The stock is trying to settle below the $51 level.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

    It can be tough to gauge the current stock market. Growth stocks have come down massively from their highs, energy stocks have sought a return to glory, and defensive stocks are again in vogue. The geopolitical situation adds another unpredictable stressor to investors' minds.