Australia's New South Wales records 30 new COVID-19 cases as Sydney outbreak grows

A person is swabbed by a medical professional at a drive-through coronavirus disease testing clinic in Sydney
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales recorded 30 new coronavirus cases overnight on Sunday, the state's Premier Gladys Berejiklian said, as an outbreak in the city's northern beaches suburbs continues to grow.

Of the new cases, 28 were directly linked to the cluster in the suburbs and two were under investigation, Berejiklian said.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

