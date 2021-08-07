Australia's New South Wales reports 319 new COVID-19 cases, third straight daily record

Extended lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Sydney
·1 min read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's most populous state of New South Wales reported 319 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the highest number since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, eclipsing the previous record daily number of 291 cases set the day before.

Five more people have died in the current outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which began in New South Wales in mid-June. The number of deaths in the latest outbreak has risen to 27, bringing the total number who have died from COVID-19 in New South Wales since the start of the pandemic to 84.

There are currently 345 people admitted to hospital, with 56 in intensive care, of whom 23 require ventilation, state authorities said.

Neighbouring Victoria reported 29 new locally acquired coronavirus cases, the highest daily jump this year, as the state remains under a strict seven-day lockdown imposed earlier this week to try to rein in the highly infectious Delta variant. [L8N2PD750]

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Panthers new FieldTurf surface opens to positive reviews

    The FieldTurf at Bank of America received positive reviews as the Carolina Panthers completed first practice on the new surface Friday night at FanFest. “It liked it,” Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey said. Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn called it a “fast” surface.

  • Sturgis Rally Death Cult Pits Nurses Against Panicked Docs

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Getty/Allie Geier-Barlow, Monument HealthSIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally opens Friday, and that means hundreds of thousands of bikers roaring through South Dakota’s rugged Black Hills.They come for the beauty, the beer, and the concerts featuring faded rock stars. They do not come for the COVID-19—though that may not be up to them after last year’s event was widely derided as a superspreader fiasco.Still, health-care w

  • Understanding Ocular Migraine: Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

    “Ocular migraine” can be a confusing term to understand. Here's what to know.

  • Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

    A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

  • We eat microplastics daily, but their effect on our health was a mystery — until now

    It’s estimated we ingest enough microplastics each week to equal the weight of a credit card.

  • Amazon’s best sleep aid is a $16 product that works 20x better than anything else

    You are not alone. That is the single most important thing to remember if you’re reading this right now and you have been dealing with sleep problems. Issues ranging from difficulty staying asleep to full-blown insomnia affect countless people out there. The sleep aids market is expected to soar to more than $110 billion annually … The post Amazon’s best sleep aid is a $16 product that works 20x better than anything else appeared first on BGR.

  • How different masks protect against Covid-19, and its delta and lambda variants

    Masks help prevent the spread of infection, both with the original Covid-19 virus, and the delta variant that is taking hold of the US, and other variants like the lambda variant and those that will inevitably arise. While mask mandates were lifted in some locations of the country months ago, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reversed its masking recommendations even for the vaccinated. Its mask guidelines now recommend that people in areas with high transmission wear masks indoors while in public.

  • 11-month-old with COVID couldn't get care in Houston

    The 11-month-old girl, who had to be intubated immediately, is now being treated at a hospital 150 miles away in Temple, Texas.

  • Statistics showing more young people hospitalised with Covid are not what they seem

    On Thursday, Amanda Pritchard, the new NHS chief executive, claimed that a fifth of Covid hospital cases in England were young people.

  • Commentary: Nearly 80 years worth of vaccines and all were apolitical — until now. A personal history

    In the late 1980s, on a school day in early March at Pikesville High School in Baltimore County, classes were suspended for a day. The entire student body was sent to the gymnasium and lined up. A student at the school had recently returned from a trip abroad and had come down with the measles. The health department acted quickly to stave off an epidemic by deciding on a mass vaccination of ...

  • Teddi Mellencamp's main COVID-19 symptom could be a sign of something more serious, an expert explains

    An expert weighs in on why Teddi Mellencamp's main symptom of COVID-19, vertigo, can be potentially serious.

  • Vikings’ Cousins loses hospital sponsorship over vaccine stance

    A day after quarterback Kirk Cousins returned from a five-day quarantine and refused to discuss his vaccination status, his hometown hospital in Holland, Mich., released a statement saying Cousins will no longer be a spokesperson "for now." Cousins was isolated, per NFL protocols, because he was an unvaccinated close contact to quarterback Kellen Mond, who tested positive for COVID-19 last ...

  • 16 Best Exercises to Lose Weight

    In this article, we will be looking at the 16 best exercises to lose weight. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on the importance of exercise, you can go directly to the 5 Best Exercises to Lose Weight. Exercise is a significant part of a healthy lifestyle. A sedentary lifestyle can not only […]

  • How worried are unvaccinated Americans about the delta variant? Here’s what poll says

    Americans are less confident they can protect themselves from getting COVID-19

  • Canada-U.S. border opening: COVID-19 fourth wave won't come from American travellers, Canada's top doctor says

    As Canadians prepare to welcome Americans across the Canada-U.S. border on Monday, Canada's top doctors are stressing that domestic COVID-19 transmission is most likely to drive a fourth wave of the pandemic.

  • Those given Sinovac, Sinopharm or AstraZeneca jabs counted as fully vaccinated from 10 Aug

    From 10 Aug, those in Singapore who receive COVI jabs that are not under the national programme but are under the WHO emergency use listing will also be recognised as fully-vaccinated two weeks after completing the vaccine regimen.

  • This is the most important question to ask your doctor to avoid unnecessary medical care

    The American epidemic of unnecessary medical treatment is one reason your healthcare costs keep going up.

  • Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, England says

    LONDON (Reuters) -There are early signs that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to transmit the Delta variant of the virus as easily as those who have not, scientists at Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday. The findings chime with those from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which last week raised concerns that vaccinated people infected with Delta could, unlike with other variants, readily transmit it. The highly infectious Delta variant has become the dominant coronavirus type globally, sustaining a pandemic that has already killed more than 4.4 million people, including over 130,000 in Britain.

  • Vietnam's capital to extend COVID-19 curbs as new clusters emerge

    HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam's capital Hanoi will extend coronavirus restrictions until Aug. 22, its health ministry said on Friday, after authorities warned of new clusters of infections detected in the city of more than 8 million people. Hanoi has in the past two weeks ordered people to stay at home and halted all non-essential activities, but a three-fold rise in infections has prompted the city to extend the current curbs, due to end on Saturday. While the numbers are still low, authorities are wary after the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus has helped drive up infections across the country to over 193,000 cases.

  • 5 Things You Should Do Immediately After Your Workout — Before Anything Else

    You’ve just completed a hard workout. But what do you do as soon as you’ve jumped off the treadmill and dropped those weights? Most of us, in haste to get out of the gym and back to dry clothing, grab our water bottles and head for the showers or back home. However, that’s a mistake. […]