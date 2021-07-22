Australia's New South Wales reports record daily COVID-19 caseload for 2021

A COVID-19 lockdown remains in place as the outbreak of new cases affects Sydney
SYDNEY (Reuters) - New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, on Thursday reported its biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 for this year as officials struggle to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta virus variant.

A total of 124 local cases were reported, up from 110 a day earlier, taking total infections in the worst outbreak of the year to more than 1,600.

Of the new cases, at least 48 spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Tom Hogue)

