Australia's New South Wales reports record one-day rise in COVID-19 cases

New public health regulations are implemented as a COVID-19 outbreak affects Sydney
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales state on Friday reported 390 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, its biggest daily rise in the pandemic, and officials warned infections could surge in the coming days.

"Unfortunately this trend (in cases) will continue for at least the next few days," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Authorities also reported two new deaths taking the total number of deaths in the latest outbreak in the state to 38.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

