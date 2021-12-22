Australia's Syrah Resources soars on graphite supply deal with Tesla

FILE PHOTO: Logo of the electric-vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Syrah Resources Ltd said on Thursday it had signed a four-year deal to supply graphite anode materials to electric carmaker Tesla from its plant in the U.S. state of Louisiana, sending the Australian company's shares soaring 32%.

The deal with Tesla, the world's most valuable automaker, comes at a time when carmakers globally are racing to secure supplies of components used in making electric vehicles.

Tesla will buy the majority of graphite output expected from the proposed expansion of capacity at the Syrah facility in Vidalia, with an option to purchase more.

Graphite is used in the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles. Around 70% of all graphite comes from China, and there are few viable alternatives for batteries.

Tesla recently said no company in the United States was capable of producing graphite to the required specifications and capacity needed for its production.

Syrah said on Thursday the deal provides "a compelling foundation to proceed with the initial expansion of Vidalia's production capacity." The company is set to make a final investment decision for the project in January.

It also said it was advancing talks with other target customers to secure additional long-term purchase commitments for Vidalia.

The company's shares were trading near a three-year high of A$1.75.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ericsson considering base station production in Russia -report

    Sweden's Ericsson is auditing a site in Russia's exclave region of Kaliningrad that it could use to build telecom base stations, the Kommersant daily reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed telecom industry sources. Russia has said it will extend telecoms operators' licences beyond 2023 for LTE (long-term evolution) networks on the condition that they start building networks using only Russian equipment, part of a wider push by Moscow to promote domestic technology and IT services. Kommersant said Ericsson was conducting a technological audit of a site owned by GS Group, a multi-industry holding company.

  • MapmyIndia Shares Soar 54% in First Day of Trading After IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The stock of MapmyIndia, a digital mapping company that works with Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., surged more than 50% on the first day of trading after the startup’s initial public offering. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaOmicron at Least Doubles Risk of Getting Infected on a PlaneFDA Expected to Authorize Pfizer and Merck Covid Pills This WeekIsrael to Offer Fourth Shots; N.Y. Cancels Exams: Virus UpdateJersey Shore Town Bea

  • Wet weather heading to Southern California: What to expect this holiday weekend

    The slow-moving winter storm pounding Northern California with rain and snow is making its way south, promising a wet holiday weekend for L.A.

  • Turkey’s lira leaps by more than 40% in a day after President Erdogan unveils unorthodox plan to lure Turks away from dollars

    The move may have staved off a banking crisis for now.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, ‘buy low and sell high.’ What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. One of the best stock signals comes from corporate insiders, the company officers who hold positions of high responsibility – to their Boards, and to their peers, and to their sh

  • Jim Cramer: The metaverse is coming — and these 4 stocks will make it real

    The Mad Money host says the virtual world will transform many industries.

  • Ray Dalio says your cash savings are not safe and will be ‘taxed by inflation’ — build a hedge with 3 alternative places to stash your money

    The billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund says "cash is trash."

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist This Decade

    The recent tech sell-off presents a great opportunity for investors to buy some quality stocks if you take a long-term approach.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    The market’s giants grab all the headlines, with their huge market caps and 4-figure share prices, making it easy to overlook that there are plenty of other opportunities in the stock market for investors willing to take a deeper look into the background. So let’s come up with a profile for lesser-known stocks with high potential. To start with, we should look for stocks with a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus – these are the equities that have broad agreement from Wall Street on the qualit

  • Toyota (TM) Halts Domestic Production in January, Trims Output

    Toyota Motor (TM) plans to suspend operations on seven production lines at five factories in Japan for January and slash its output by about 20,000 vehicles.

  • Buying Rivian Could Be Your Biggest Regret in 2022

    Electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ: RIVN) November debut on Wall Street was one of the most hyped initial public offerings in recent memory. Its market cap is already more than $80 billion, and shareholders are hoping it becomes the next Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). With high demand for its upcoming vehicles and a large deal to supply vans to Amazon, Rivian could be a long-term winner.

  • Midwest grocery chain won't enter Texas market citing H-E-B dominance

    Midwest grocery Hy-Vee is planning a large expansion into the southeastern U.S., but their CEO refuses to touch the Texas market.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Bill Gates, the founder of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, is among the […]

  • 2 REITs That Cut You a Monthly Paycheck

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a good deal for the trust operators themselves -- who get a big tax benefit by passing at least 90% of the REIT's taxable income on to shareholders in the form of dividends -- and the shareholders, who get the dividend income as well as any growth in the stock price itself. Here are a couple of REITs with good track records to consider for a monthly dividend. STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG) is a Boston-based buyer and operator of single-tenant industrial properties, with a current portfolio of 517 buildings comprising 103.4 million square feet in 40 states.

  • Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor reportedly owns about $866 million of the cryptocurrency – and says the token is headed to $6 million

    He's never sold any of his tokens, and in general, he doesn't "believe you should sell your bitcoin," The Information reported.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    During the past year, the cryptocurrency market has surged 240% to $2.2 trillion. Unfortunately, that type of volatility is common when dealing with crypto assets. Regardless, cryptocurrencies have undoubtedly created tremendous wealth, and that trend is set to continue.

  • Does This Wildly Accurate S&P 500 Ratio Signal Doom for Investors in 2022?

    While I'm generally skeptical of stock market indicators, investors might want to pay attention to this one.

  • Microsoft Had 2 Big Under-the-Radar Announcements Yesterday

    With all the focus on omicron and a big marketwide rebound, Microsoft had two significant announcements you may have missed.

  • Tesla CEO Musk says he is 'almost done' with stock sales; shares rally

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday he was "almost done" with his stock sales after selling over $14 billion worth for more than one month. The billionaire had made confusing statements as to whether he might or might not be done with his stated goal of selling 10% of his Tesla shares. Under the Rule 10b5-1 trading plan set up in September, he has exercised stock options that expire next year and sold a portion of the stocks to pay taxes, according to Tesla filings.

  • 3 Top Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC), and Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) are three industry-leading blue chip businesses that deserve a look. Daniel Foelber (United Parcel Service): Finding an industry-leading blue chip business that combines growth, value, and income is a tall order.