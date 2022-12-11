Australia's Telstra suffers privacy breach, 132,000 customers impacted

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at his phone as he walks past a Telstra logo adorning a phone booth in the central business district of Sydney
·1 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's largest telecoms firm Telstra Corp Ltd said on Sunday that 132,000 customers were impacted by an internal error that led to disclosure of customer details.

Telstra, which has 18.8 million customer accounts equivalent to three-quarters of Australia's population, said an internal review found the details were made publicly available due to "a misalignment of databases".

Telstra referred Reuters to a company blog post, issued on Friday, that said "some customers’ names, numbers and addresses" were listed when they should not have been.

"We are removing the identified impacted customer details from the Directory Assistance service and the online version of the White Pages," Telstra chief financial officer Michael Ackland said in a statement.

The errant disclosure comes after the company in October suffered what it called a small data breach, attributing it to third-party intrusion that exposed some employee data back to 2017.

A Telstra internal staff email put the number of affected current and former employees of that breach at 30,000, according to local media.

Regarding the current issue, Ackland said "no cyber activity was involved".

"Protecting our customers’ privacy is absolutely paramount and this is an unacceptable breach of their trust," he added.

"We are in the process of contacting every impacted customer to let them know what has occurred."

Australia's telco, financial and government sectors have been on high alert since Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, revealed on Sept. 22 that a system breach may have compromised up to 10 million accounts.

The data exposed in that breach, taken as part of a sophisticated hack, included home addresses, drivers' licenses and passport numbers in what was one of Australia's biggest cybersecurity breaches.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter to relaunch Twitter Blue at higher price for Apple users

    The company said users could subscribe to the revamped service that will allow subscribers to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos and get a blue checkmark post account verification, for $8 per month through the web but for $11 per month through Apple iOS. Twitter did not explain why Apple users were being charged more than others on the web but there have been media reports that the company was looking for ways to offset fees charged in the App Store. Twitter had initially launched Twitter Blue early in November before pausing it as fake accounts mushroomed.

  • How a $144 Million Property Default Started Korea’s Credit Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Global central bankers are in a race against the clock to to tame runaway inflation. But push too far, too fast, and markets key to the smooth functioning of the financial system are liable to buckle.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateThe Harry and Meghan Show Is a Royal KnockoutTwitter Sued for Refusing to Pay for Two Private Jet ChartersSports Writer Grant Wahl Dies at World Cup

  • Shares of Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspended in UK and US

    The struggling firm said at the end of October that it might have to cease operations if it was unable to secure additional financing.

  • Base editing: Revolutionary therapy clears girl's incurable cancer

    New way of altering DNA is used to engineer an "exciting", experimental therapy for a 13-year girl.

  • Ex-Central Bank Economist Named Peru’s New Finance Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s new President Dina Boluarte named a US-educated economist who has spent most of his career at the central bank as economy minister, potentially soothing investor nerves after last week’s political chaos. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateThe Harry and Meghan Show Is a Royal KnockoutTwitter Sued for Refusing to Pay for Two Private Jet ChartersSports Writer Grant Wahl Dies a

  • Why stock-market investors shouldn’t count on a ‘Santa Claus’ rally this year

    This Christmas, investors might want to bet on a lump of coal instead of Santa Claus delivering tangible stock-market gains to Wall Street.

  • Steelo Brim says JAY-Z will always be relevant in hip hop culture

    Brim responded to Boosie Badazz’s controversial comments about the hip hop mogul. Read up!

  • Possible bearish signals as The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insiders disposed of US$14m worth of stock

    The fact that multiple The Coca-Cola Company ( NYSE:KO ) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the...

  • Caroline Ellison Hires SEC’s Former Top Crypto Cop for FTX probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Ex-Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison has hired a former SEC official who oversaw many of the regulator’s biggest crypto cases as her lawyer in the federal probe into cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s calamitous collapse. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateThe Harry and Meghan Show Is a Royal KnockoutTwitter Sued for Refusing to Pay for Two Private Jet ChartersSports Writer Grant W

  • Binance Suspends Account of Customer for Being ‘Unreasonable’

    The user, who goes by the name "CoinMamba" on Twitter, started criticizing the exchange after some of his funds allegedly got stolen on his Binance account, but the exchange cited threats made to its customer service team in explaining the suspension.

  • ‘The more damage you do now, the more jail time’: Binance’s Zhao warned FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in crypto group chat: report

    Binance founder Changpeng Zhao sent a flurry of concerned texts to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried the day before the now collapsed crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy warning him that his trades could destabilize the industry, The New York Times reports on Friday.

  • 1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    Recession fears have scared investors out of the market this year, and many excellent growth stocks have fallen sharply as a result. For example, cloud computing specialist Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has seen its share price plunge 80%, though nothing material has changed about its business. In fact, Cloudflare has continued to innovate and grow like wildfire.

  • ChatGPT Will Kill Search and Open a Path to Web3

    The latest offering from OpenAI, with its ability to immediately answer questions, could end our dependence on Google and its advertising model and force companies to use NFTs to generate revenue.

  • Is Amazon Wasting Money on Prime Video?

    After years of kneeling at the altar of long-term thinking and bold experimentation, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) finally seems to be getting religion on the bottom line. The company is cutting costs like never before, taking an ax to formerly promising new ventures like Amazon Care and announcing its first major round of layoffs, dismissing 10,000 corporate employees. A sizable portion of those layoffs are coming from the company's Alexa and Devices division, where, according to Business Insider, the company is losing $10 billion a year on the voice-activated technology.

  • Ireland's privacy watchdog engaging with Twitter over data access to reporters

    Elon Musk's desire to stir conspiratorial shit up by giving select outsiders aligned with his conservative agenda access to Twitter systems and data could land the world's richest man in some serious doodoo with regulators on both sides of the Atlantic. In recent days, this access granted by Musk to a few external reporters has led to the publication of what he and his cheerleaders are framing as an exposé of the platform's prior approach to content moderation.

  • Transmission outage knocks out power to Ohop Mutual Light Co. customers

    By Saturday, some customers were still waiting for power to be restored.

  • FTX secretly funded crypto news site - Axios

    The Block's employees were previously unaware of the payments, according to the report. FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while FTX's former Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried did not respond to a phone call and text message seeking comment.

  • Can ChatGPT really challenge Google? Well, it's complicated.

    ChatGPT is unlikely to replace Google Search – for now.

  • Amazon’s TikTok-style feed a smart move but poses challenges, say e-commerce experts

    Amazon's launch of a TikTok-style feed is an innovative way to tap into a major trend, but is not without challenges, according to e-commerce experts.

  • Why Axie Infinity Was Blasting Higher This Week

    What happened There wasn't much memorable action in many cryptocurrencies this week, but Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) was an exception. The crypto, which anchors the non-fungible token (NFT)-based video game ecosystem of the same name, was up nearly 16% week to date as of Friday morning before market open, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.