Australia's new Treasurer argues for minimum wage rise as energy costs spike

People walk through the Central Business District (CBD) at dusk in Sydney
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jim Chalmers
    Australian politician (born 1978)

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's new Treasurer on Wednesday said he wanted to see minimum wages rise fast enough to keep pace with surging inflation, as a looming spike in energy prices threatens to worsen a cost-of-living crisis.

Just days after winning power, Treasurer Jim Chalmers told reporters the Labor government would honour a pre-election pledge to argue for a wage increase that would match the current inflation rate of 5.1%.

The minimum wage will be decided by the independent Fair Work Commission within the next few weeks, but the government can make a recommendation on the size of the award.

There have been arguments a rise as big as 5% would only add further to inflation, but Chalmers said the low paid deserved it, many of whom continued to work right through the pandemic.

He also cited strains in the national energy market which had seen the wholesale price for natural gas sky rocket in recent months, feeding through to higher bills for consumers.

"This perfect storm of energy price spikes is doing enormous damage to our employers, to our households and to our national economy," Chalmers said.

He was talking after official data showed the Australian economy grew a solid 0.8% in the March quarter and 3.3% on a year earlier.

Chalmers said that while there were some bright spots in the report, growth was much lower than forecast by the previous Liberal National government while inflation was much higher.

This meant there were "troubling aspects" in the budget that he would be outlining to parliament in a ministerial statement, though he offered no guidance on timing.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asia's factory activity slows in May as China COVID curbs weigh

    Asia's factory activity slowed in May as China's heavy-handed coronavirus curbs continued to disrupt supply chains and dampen demand, adding to woes for some countries in the region that are already struggling with surging raw material prices. Manufacturers slowed activity last month in economies ranging from Japan to Taiwan and Malaysia, business surveys showed on Wednesday, a sign of the challenge policymakers face in combating inflation with tighter monetary policy - without crippling growth. China's Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 48.1 in May, improving slightly from 46.0 the previous month but staying below the 50-point threshold that separates contraction from expansion, a private survey showed.

  • Mapmaker TomTom to cut 10% of jobs due to improved automation

    "The full assessment of the financial implications of the reset of the Maps unit is ongoing." Chief Executive Harold Goddijn said higher levels of automation would build better, broader maps enabling it to address a wider market across its carmaker and tech customers. TomTom, whose clients range from Volkswagen and Renault to and Microsoft, has been hit by longstanding supply chain shortages which forced automakers around the globe to slash production.

  • Australia in talks with U.S. to supply infant formula

    Makers of baby food globally are exploring opportunities of supplying to the U.S. after the easing of import norms. Two million cans of formula from the UK are headed to American shores, while Bubs Australia struck a deal with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week to supply 1.25 million cans. Several dairy firms in Australia and New Zealand, including the world's biggest dairy exporter Fonterra, were also in similar discussions with the FDA, Reuters reported on Monday.

  • Rimac raises $537 million in new funding round, CEO talks potential IPO

    Rimac has raised 500 million euros ($537 million) in a new funding round, it said on Wednesday, but the Croatian carmaker's chief executive cautioned sales would have to be twice as high before he would consider a stock market listing. The new funding, led by Softbank and Goldman Sachs as well as existing shareholders including Volkswagen's Porsche unit, brings the carmaker's total valuation to over 2 billion euros, Rimac said. Taking the step of an initial public offering would depend on revenue reaching over a billion, Rimac CEO Mate Rimac said in a media roundtable, adding the company was around halfway there.

  • Russian manufacturing activity returns to growth in May - PMI

    The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.8 from 48.2 in the previous month, climbing above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction for the first time since January. Russia's manufacturing industry remains under heavy pressure from sanctions imposed by the West over what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine that started on Feb. 24. "Slower declines in output, new orders, employment and stocks of purchases all helped to boost the seasonally adjusted PMI," S&P Global, which compiles the index, said.

  • U.S.-listed Freedom Holding Corp founder says he will buy Russian unit

    Relations between Moscow and the West have worsened markedly since Feb. 24 when Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what the Kremlin calls "a special military operation." The move prompted unprecedented western sanctions that hammered Russia's financial markets and the economy. Turlov, Freedom Holding Corp's 34-year-old founder and chief executive, said in an interview with Reuters he will buy Russia-based Freedom Finance from the U.S. holding company as political tensions and related restrictions take their toll.

  • Deutsche Bank Replaces DWS CEO Woehrmann After Greenwashing Raid

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s embattled DWS Group Chief Executive Officer Asoka Woehrmann resigned hours after a police raid at the asset manager, the culmination of months of controversy surrounding the executive.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowBiden Says US W

  • Stocks Fluctuate, Yields Rise on Inflation Debate: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were mixed Wednesday and bond yields extended their advance amid a debate about the scale of tightening of monetary policy to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsEqu

  • Philippine gaming regulator to probe physical takeover of Manila casino

    Philippine gaming authorities said on Wednesday they will probe an incident where representatives of a Japanese casino billionaire entered a Manila casino to take physical control of the premises from its operator. The Philippines' Supreme Court in April ruled that Kazuo Okada could once again lead the Okada Manila integrated casino-resort as head of its operator Tiger Resorts, a position he was ousted from in 2017 on suspicion of misappropriating $3 million. But Tiger Resorts has appealed against the Supreme Court ruling and, had refused to vacate the premises pending a decision on its appeal.

  • Kellyanne Conway declines to say whether her marriage 'survived' the Trump administration but admits she and her husband don't wear wedding rings

    Conway discussed "Here's the Deal" in a CBS Mornings interview: "George Conway's vows are not to Donald Trump."

  • Trump threatens Pulitzer committee with legal action if they don't rescind award for Russia probe coverage

    In a letter to the Pulitzer Prize Board, former President Donald Trump threatened legal action if they don't rescind prizes awarded for Russia probe coverage.

  • House Democrats Have a Gun Control Proposal That's Painfully in Touch With Reality

    Anything that might really make a dent in this American epidemic isn't on the table. Maybe even this isn't.

  • Former Trump advisor Peter Navarro reveals he's been served a federal grand jury subpoena over the Jan. 6 riot, but says only the former president can authorize him to testify

    Navarro, who refused to comply with a subpoena from the January 6 committee, wrote that the new court order is the "fruit of the poisonous tree."

  • Gosar strikes again after the Texas shooting, proving (again) that he's unfit for office

    Rep. Paul Gosar has once again shown himself completely unfit for office, this time by offering unproven gossip about the Texas school shooter.

  • Trump on Sussmann verdict: ‘Our country is going to hell’

    Former President Trump on Tuesday expressed outrage at the news that Micheal Sussmann, a lawyer who represented Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic Party, was found not guilty of lying to the FBI. Sussmann is being investigated by a special counsel in relation to the origins of the bureau’s probe of Trump’s 2016 campaign for president.…

  • Supreme Court Vote-Count Order May Affect McCormick Race

    (Bloomberg) -- A US Supreme Court justice temporarily blocked a federal appeals ruling that might help former Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive David McCormick in his too-close-to-call Republican Senate primary fight with celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow

  • Security Service of Ukraine: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a large unit of Wagner Group fighters in Donbas

    Ukrainian defenders destroyed a large unit of the Wagner Group [a network of mercenaries who serve as the de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin] in Donbas. Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Ukrainska Pravda's interlocutor with law enforcement agencies Details: A new telephone conversation between the invaders which was intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] showed that after the elimination of such an elite unit of Russian soldiers (according to a source, the

  • Yellen says she was 'wrong' about inflation path; Biden backs Fed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she was wrong in the past about the path inflation would take, but said taming price hikes is President Joe Biden's top priority and he supports the Federal Reserve's actions to achieve that. Asked in a CNN interview whether she was wrong to downplay the threat that inflation posed in public statements over the past year, Yellen said: "I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take." "As I mentioned, there have been unanticipated and large shocks to the economy that have boosted energy and food prices and supply bottlenecks that have affected our economy badly that I didn't at the time fully understand," Yellen said, adding that the shocks range from Russia's invasion of Ukraine to recent COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Hershel Walker's Interview With Killer Mike Might Prove He's Playing Us

    As I’ve written before, dunking on Herschel Walker’s candidacy for a seat in the U.S. Senate representing Georgia has become something of a pastime around here. That’s not because of his party or his political beliefs so much as his repeated inability to articulate what he believes in, if anything, in terms that are coherent.

  • Suze Orman Thinks a Recession Is Imminent. Make These 3 Moves to Prepare

    Many financial experts have been sounding warnings about an impending recession, and Suze Orman is no exception. In a recent podcast, Orman made it clear that she expects economic conditions to deteriorate later this year or early in 2023.