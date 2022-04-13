Australia's Uniti agrees to $2.7 billion takeover offer from Brookfield, Morrison & Co

(Reuters) -Uniti Group has agreed to a nearly A$3.62 billion ($2.70 billion) takeover offer by a unit of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc and fund manager Morrison & Co, the Australian telecom firm said on Thursday.

Under the deal, Uniti shareholders will receive A$5.0 for each share, representing a premium of 58.7% to the stock's closing price on March 14, a day before the telecom firm received an initial A$4.50 per share offer from the Morrison-Brookfield consortium.

Uniti's board unanimously recommended that its shareholders vote in favour of proposal from the Morrison-Brookfield consortium.

The Australian firm was also subject to interest from Macquarie Group's asset management arm and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which had also announced a A$5 per share bid to buy Uniti last month.

Macquarie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 1.3428 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)