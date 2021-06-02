Australia's Victoria posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, reported its lowest rise in new COVID-19 cases in more than a week on Thursday, a day after authorities extended a snap lockdown in state capital Melbourne for a second week.

The extended lockdown will run until June 10 as health officials scramble to contain the latest outbreak from a virus variant first detected in India, which they say is highly contagious.

Victoria reported three new locally acquired cases on Thursday, down from six a day earlier, bringing the total number of infections in the latest outbreak to 63.

