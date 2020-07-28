Australia's Victoria reports nine coronavirus deaths, daily cases dip

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's second most populous state of Victoria said on Wednesday the total daily coronavirus cases fell below 300 for the first time in more than a week.

The state reported nine deaths from the coronavirus over the last 24 hours with seven casualties linked to aged care facilities, Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media conference in Melbourne.

The southeast state saw a flare-up in infections over the last several weeks and authorities have sent an emergency medical team to aged care homes, which are at the centre of the outbreak.

Victoria reported 295 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, compared with 384 a day earlier.





