Australia's Victoria state reports 1 new COVID case

People wake up to the first day of eased COVID-19 restrictions following an extended lockdown in Melbourne
·1 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state, which emerged from a strict lockdown earlier this week, recorded one new community case of COVID-19 on Saturday, the government said via Twitter.

Investigations are underway as to how the person contracted the infection, authorities said.

The outbreak, which triggered the two-week snap lockdown late last month, has now seen 91 cases since May 24.

New South Wales, the country's most populous state, and neighbouring Queensland are on high alert after an infected woman and her husband travelled from Victoria through several country towns in both states.

With no new infections on Saturday, New South Wales, which includes the largest city, Sydney, has not reported any locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in more than a month, while Queensland last reported cases in late March.

Australia has fared much better than many other developed countries during the pandemic, with over 22,300 local COVID-19 cases and 910 deaths since March 2020, mostly in Victorian aged-care homes. Snap lockdowns, internal border controls and tough social distancing rules have helped it contain prior outbreaks.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • It’s a month too soon to be stressing out over US inflation

    Inflation rose 5% in May 2021. But the real picture will emerge only with the data for June, which won't have to contend with the plunging prices in the early months of the pandemic.

  • Half of the pandemic's unemployment money may have been stolen by criminals and funneled out of the country

    Unemployment benefits handed out by the federal government over this past year may have been largely stolen by criminals.

  • Of 9 new COVID cases in Singapore, 3 in community all unlinked

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (11 June) confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, bringing the country's total case count to 62,245.

  • Doctors see a delayed seasonal surge of RSV in children

    Data: CDC; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosChildren's hospitals and pediatricians across the country are bracing for pediatric emergency visits after seeing an unseasonably high spike in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.Why it matters: A year of masking and social distancing due to COVID led to an absence of other respiratory illnesses like RSV, which has no vaccine and can be dangerous in young children and the elderly. But that break appears to be over.Get market news worthy of your time wit

  • Deadly flooding inundates southeastern Australia

    Torrential rain led to severe flooding across the Australian state of Victoria, killing at least two people, forcing the evacuation of a town and resulting in more than 70 calls for rescue.

  • US vaccine surplus grows by the day as expiration dates loom

    In Tennessee and North Carolina, demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has slowed down so much that they have given millions of doses back to the federal government, even though less than half of their total populations are vaccinated. Oklahoma has not asked for new doses from the government for more than a month, spurning its 200,000-a-week allotment. The U.S. is confronted with an ever-growing surplus of coronavirus vaccine, looming expiration dates and stubbornly lagging demand at a time when the developing world is clamoring for doses to stem a rise in infections.

  • NC plantation calls slaveowner a ‘white refugee’ in racist Juneteenth event promo

    Historic Latta Plantation in Huntersville has cancelled the event amid backlash.

  • French army kills Mali jihadist linked to journalist murders

    French soldiers have killed a Malian jihadist suspected of being responsible for the kidnapping and death of two French journalists in 2013, Defence Minister Florence Parly said Friday.

  • Class 12 exams: India students face uncertain future amid pandemic

    The cancellation of school-leaving tests has students in India staring at an uncertain future.

  • Schumer: ‘The federal government is making profits off the backs of our students’

    As lawmakers and advocacy groups continue to push for $50,000 in student debt cancellation, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed shock over the interest rates that borrowers are being charged by the government.

  • As Texas Looks to Spend $16 Billion in Stimulus, Universities Hope For Boost

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Texas’ public university officials and higher education leaders said they are breathing a sigh of relief after state lawmakers added a last-minute influx of $380 million in funding for four-year universities and health institutions at the […]

  • Fed to announce QE taper in Aug or Sept on rising inflation concerns: Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve is likely to announce in August or September a strategy for reducing its massive bond buying program, but won't start cutting monthly purchases until early next year, a Reuters poll of economists found. A significant number of Fed watchers also said the central bank would wait until later in the year before announcing a taper, now the main focus for markets fretting over rising inflation as an end to the pandemic in the United States is in sight. Booming demand with the U.S. economy reopening is expected to continue and push up consumer prices this year, with the June 4-10 Reuters poll of over 100 economists showing an upgrade to both growth and inflation forecasts.

  • Biden wants the G-7 to unite against China. Beijing’s trade wars are helping.

    China’s aggressive economic diplomacy is pushing America’s allies bruised by Trump’s go-it-alone foreign policy back into the U.S. orbit.

  • YouTube suspends GOP senator's account over Covid-19 post

    Video giant says it doesn't allow posting of information that contradicts health authorities. Johnson's office complains of "censorship."

  • Moderna Says No Link Between COVID-19 Jab And Heart Inflammation

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) says there is no “causal association” between its COVID-19 vaccine and cases of myocarditis or pericarditis, based on a review of safety data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified 216 cases of heart inflammation after the first dose of an mRNA shot and another 573 cases after the second dose, Bloomberg reported. The median age of people with myocarditis or pericarditis following the first dose was 30 and 24 in the second-dose cases. There

  • Exclusive: China's attacks on 'foreign forces' threaten Hong Kong's global standing - top U.S. envoy

    The top U.S. diplomat in Hong Kong said the imposition of a new national security law had created an "atmosphere of coercion" that threatens both the city's freedoms and its standing as an international business hub. In unusually strident remarks to Reuters this week, U.S. Consul-General Hanscom Smith called it "appalling" that Beijing's influence had "vilified" routine diplomatic activities such as meeting local activists, part of a government crackdown on foreign forces that was "casting a pall over the city". Smith's remarks highlight deepening concerns over Hong Kong's sharply deteriorating freedoms among many officials in the administration of President Joe Biden one year after China's parliament imposed the law.

  • Matt LaFleur: We installed our offense and threw everything at Jordan Love

    With Aaron Rodgers holding out, Jordan Love was the No. 1 quarterback at the Packers’ minicamp this week, and coach Matt LaFleur says Love wasn’t being coddled. LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett didn’t dumb anything down when replacing a first-ballot Hall of Famer with a second-year player who has never appeared in a game. [more]

  • This $24 Water Toy Kept My Kid (And All His Friends) Busy for Hours

    * Value: 20/20 * Functionality: 18/20 * Ease of Use: 20/20 * Quality: 17/20 * Fun Factor: 20/20 * Total: 95/100As temperatures rise and kids across the country become even more squeamish than...

  • Decuplet babies ‘are fighting for their lives’

    A 37-year-old woman reportedly gave birth to seven boys and three girls

  • Biden nominee linked to 1989 sabotage draws Republican ire

    President Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee federal lands in the U.S. West is facing Republican pressure to withdraw over her ties to environmental activists convicted of spiking trees to sabotage a national forest timber sale more than 30 years ago. U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, the ranking Republican on the Senate energy committee, said Friday that U.S. Bureau of Land Management nominee Tracy Stone-Manning should be disqualified for her collaboration with “extreme environmental activists.” As a 23-year-old graduate student at the University of Montana, Stone-Manning sent a letter to federal officials in 1989 saying spikes had been inserted into trees in Idaho’s Clearwater National Forest.